Newpath Resources Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

Vancouver, January 10, 2025 - Newpath Resources Inc. (CSE: PATH) (FSE: 0MZ) (OTC Pink: RDYFF) ("Newpath" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on January 10, 2025. A total of 4,193,601 common shares were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy, representing 21.11% of all outstanding common shares. All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular (the "Circular"), both dated November 26, 2024, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

Election of Directors

Each of the incumbent members of the board of directors, being Alexander McAulay, Darren Collins, and Gerhard Merkel, were re-elected.

Appointment of Auditor

De Visser Gray LLP was re-appointed as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year with the remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

About Newpath Resources Inc.

Newpath is a Canadian exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PATH. As of December 2024, Newpath's early-stage Orefield critical metal exploration project is composed of two claim groups (Alpha/Bravo and Delta), totals approximately 469 square kilometres) west and southwest of Lake Nipigon in Northern Ontario, approximately 50 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay. The company also owns the Northshore gold project located in the Schreiber-Hemlo greenstone belt.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/236879