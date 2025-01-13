TomaGold appoints Jean Lafleur, P. Geo., as Vice President, Exploration

TomaGold Corp. (TSXV: LOT) ("TomaGold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jean Lafleur, P. Geo., as Vice President, Exploration. Mr. Lafleur replaces André Jean, who recently retired.

"We are very pleased to welcome Jean to the TomaGold team," said David Grondin, President and CEO of TomaGold. "Jean has an outstanding track record in both the management and development of mining projects around the world, as well as large strategic financings. He also has an excellent knowledge of the Chibougamau Mining Camp, where most of our mining projects are located, which will contribute to the future success of our projects."

"I would also like to thank André for the many years he has given to TomaGold and the discoveries he has made with us, including the discovery of the high-grade Monster Lake gold deposit, now owned by IAMGOLD. Over the next few weeks, André will ensure the transition to TomaGold's new technical management team," added Mr. Grondin.

Jean is a professional geologist with 45 years of experience in geology and mineral exploration nationally in Canada and internationally in the USA, Mexico, Latin America, Ireland, Spain and Africa. He has been a C-suite executive for small cap junior exploration companies over the years leading towards successful exploration programs in Quebec and Ontario, in Mexico and Africa. Jean remains active as a technical, management and financing consultant with junior explorers since the early 2000s through his private geo-consultancy firm. His expertise also includes corporate and project valuations, audits, and reporting; exploration program planning, execution and reporting; and research and investment presentations across Canada, the US and Europe. He holds B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees in Geology from the University of Ottawa and was active as an exploration geologist early in his career with trend setters Newmont, Falconbridge, Dome Mines and Placer Dome. Jean successfully led exploration teams in the search for precious and base metals, nickel and PGE's, uranium, and iron; and he brings a proven track record in leadership skills, strategic planning and mineral exploration leading to discovery. Jean is currently a mineral exploration consultant/contractor at Appian Advisory LLP, Explo-Logik Inc., and Dolomite International.

About TomaGold

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold, copper, rare earth elements and lithium projects.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include ability to complete the private placement, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions, or other factors should change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

