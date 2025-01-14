Bedford Metals Confirms Drill Targets at Ubiquity Lake Uranium Project

January 14th, 2025 - Bedford Metals Corp. (TSX-V: BFM, FWB: O8D, ISIN: CA0762301012) (the "Company" or "Bedford") is pleased to announce that it has received preliminary interpretation results of historic geophysical datasets over its target zones on the Ubiquity Lake Project, ~70 km due west of the historic Key Lake Mine. The interpretation was completed by Condor Consulting Inc., a prominent geophysical company, with extensive experience in uranium exploration in the basin.

From the interpretation of the Maxwell plate modeling results, TZ-2 has been successfully delineated as a target that can be immediately tested with diamond drilling. TZ-1 will be followed up with additional ground geophysical surveys, either ground TEM or IP-resistivity, prior to drilling.

Regarding the results, Peter Born, P.Geo. commented, "the Company is extremely pleased with the results of this modeling and interpretation and would like to thank Ken Witherly and the Condor team for their diligent investigation. This work has advanced and potentially hastened the timeline to making a discovery."

Figure 1 shows two target zones (TZ-1 and TZ-2) defined by an earlier assessment of a 2007 VTEM survey. Condor applied both a Layered Earth Inversion (LEI) and Maxwell plate modeling to the VTEM EM data over the two target zones. The LEI results are the goldenrod 'towers'. The Maxwell plates are represented in red. While the two LEIs look similar, the Maxwell plates associated with TZ-1 show several pencil-like type structures that are commonly associated with conductor with anomalous conductivity. The TZ-2 plates are more typical of a steeply dipping plate-like conductor. The depths for both Maxwell models shows a depth to top conformable with the local unconformity depth.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: 3D view of VTEM LEI and Maxwell modeling for TZ-1 and TZ-2.

(base map from Bedford Metals Corp. Oct 2024)

Figure 2 shows the EM results shown in Figure 1 but as well, the 3D magnetic susceptibility model created from the VTEM magnetic results. The TZ-1 EM results do not show a direct magnetic association whereas the TZ-2 results show there to be a coincident magnetic response associated with the Maxwell plate at depth.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: VTEM EM and magnetic results.

Bedford remains committed to conducting all exploration activities in an environmentally responsible manner. The Company prioritizes minimizing its environmental footprint while ensuring that all operations are sustainable and respectful of the natural environment. Additionally, Bedford values collaboration with local indigenous groups and stakeholders, ensuring that its activities are carried out transparently and with mutual benefit in mind.

Qualified Person

Dr. Peter Born, P.Geo., is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and the President of the Company, and is responsible for and has approved the technical information contained in this release.

