Coeur Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Earnings Call

22:30 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Coeur Mining Inc. ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE: CDE) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 operational and financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. The Company will be hosting a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

Hosting the call will be Mitchell J. Krebs, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coeur, who will be joined by Thomas S. Whelan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael "Mick" Routledge, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Aoife McGrath, Senior Vice President of Exploration, and other members of management. A replay of the call will be available through February 27, 2025.

Conference Call Details:

U.S.:

(855) 560-2581

Canada:

(855) 669-9657

International:

(412) 542-4166

Conference ID:

Coeur Mining

Replay Numbers:

U.S.:

(877) 344-7529

Canada:

(855) 669-9658

International:

(412) 317-0088

Conference ID:

333 97 30

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with four wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip polymetallic critical minerals exploration project in British Columbia.



Contact

Coeur Mining, Inc.
200 S. Wacker Drive, Suite 2100
Chicago, Illinois 60606
Attention: Jeff Wilhoit, Senior Director, Investor Relations
Phone: (312) 489-5800
www.coeur.com


