TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2025 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q4 2024 results on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day at 11:00 EST, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.
Q4 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
Q4 Results release
February 12, 6:00 EST / 11:00 UTC
Q4 Results live presentation and webinar
February 12, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC Go to the webinar
Conference call linked to webinar
February 12, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC
Register in advance for expedited access
US/Canada (toll-free)
1 844 763 8274
UK (toll)
+44 20 3795 9972
International (toll)
+1 647 484 8814
The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 412 317 0088 (international toll), replay access code 6134367.
The Q4 2024 presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com.
