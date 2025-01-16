TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2025 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q4 2024 results on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day at 11:00 EST, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

Q4 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT Q4 Results release February 12, 6:00 EST / 11:00 UTC Q4 Results live presentation and webinar February 12, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC

Go to the webinar Conference call linked to webinar February 12, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC Register in advance for expedited access US/Canada (toll-free) 1 844 763 8274 UK (toll) +44 20 3795 9972 International (toll) +1 647 484 8814 The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 412 317 0088 (international toll), replay access code 6134367.

The Q4 2024 presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com.

Enquiries: Claudia Pitre

Investor Relations and Corporate Access

+1 416 307 5105

Email: investor@barrick.com Kathy du Plessis

Investor and Media Relations

+44 20 7557 7738

Email: barrick@dpapr.com Website: www.barrick.com



