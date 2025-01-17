First Phosphate Announces Filing of PEA Technical Report for the Bégin-Lamarche Phosphate Project, Quebec

Saguenay, January 17, 2025 - First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQB: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) ("First Phosphate" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has filed on SEDAR+ its Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") Technical Report on the Bégin-Lamarche Phosphate Project (the "Property" or the "Project") located 75 km northwest of Saguenay, Quebec, Canada.

The PEA provides a potentially viable case for developing the Property by open pit mining for the primary production of a phosphate concentrate and secondary recovery of magnetite concentrate.

Highlights of the PEA (all dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars on a 100% project ownership basis unless otherwise indicated):

The Project would produce an annual average of 900,000 tonnes of beneficiated phosphate concentrate at 40% P 2 O 5 content and 380,000 tonnes of magnetite at 92% Fe 2 O 3 content over a 23-year mine life.

The Project would generate a pre-tax internal rate or return (IRR) of 37.1% and a pre-tax net present value (NPV) of $2.100 Billion at an 8% discount rate at an approximate 3-year trailing average phosphate price plus a premium for purity and potential secure source of supply, and a 2-year trailing average magnetite price plus a premium for purity.

The Project would generate an after-tax internal rate or return (IRR) of 33.0% and an after-tax net present value (NPV) of $1.590 Billion at an 8% discount rate.

The Project would generate an after-tax cash flow of $700 Million in years 1 to 3, resulting in a 2.9-year payback period from start of production. Pre-tax cash flow in years 1 to 3 is $783 Million for a 2.6-year payback period.

The Project benefits from adjacent paved provincial road access and nearby electrical power line, and year-round accessible deep-sea Port of Saguenay at approximately 85 km driving distance. Initial capex for the Project is estimated at $675 million.

The PEA used Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources in its calculations.

The Project has no outstanding royalties or financing streams registered against it.

3D deposit model: https://firstphosphate.com/BeginLamarche3D

A copy of the PEA can be found at the Company website at: https://firstphosphate.com/projects/begin-lamarche

The PEA is considered by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. to meet the requirements as defined in Canadian National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. This PEA is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be classified as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no guarantee that First Phosphate will be successful in obtaining any or all of the requisite consents, permits or approvals, regulatory or otherwise, for the Project to be placed into production. The PEA has an effective date of December 4, 2024, and the Technical Report is dated January 17, 2025.

The detailed results of the PEA were previously reported in the Company's news release dated December 4, 2024, and there are no differences in the PEA Technical Report from those results.

The PEA Technical Report titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Bégin-Lamarche Phosphate Property, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Region, Northern Quėbec" can be found on SEDAR+ (http://www.sedarplus.ca/) and the Company's website at www.FirstPhosphate.com.

The PEA was led by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. with contributions from BBA Inc.

Qualified Persons

The Qualified Persons responsible for the PEA Technical Report are as follows:

Andrew Bradfield, P.Eng. (P&E Mining Consultants Inc.),

Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET (P&E Mining Consultants Inc.),

Antoine Yassa, P.Geo. (P&E Mining Consultants Inc.),

D. Grant Feasby, P.Eng. (P&E Mining Consultants Inc.)

John Henning, Ph.D, P.Eng. (BBA Inc.),

Hugo Latulippe, P.Eng. (BBA Inc.),

The scientific and technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo. Chief Geologist of First Phosphate and Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, President of P&E Mining Consultants Inc., both Qualified Persons under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Puritch is independent of First Phosphate.

Restricted Share Units ("RSUs")

The Company has also granted 70,000 RSUs of the Company ("RSUs") to an eligible consultants of the Company. The RSUs vest on February 28, 2025.

About P&E Mining Consultants Inc.

P&E was established in 2004 and provides geological and mine engineering consulting reports, Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Reports, Preliminary Economic Assessments and Pre-Feasibility Studies. P&E is affiliated with major Toronto area based consulting firms for the purposes of joint venturing on Feasibility Studies.

About First Phosphate Corp.

First Phosphate (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQB: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) is a mineral development company fully dedicated to extracting and purifying phosphate for the production of cathode active material for the Lithium Iron Phosphate ("LFP") battery industry. First Phosphate is committed to producing at high purity level, in a responsible manner and with low anticipated carbon footprint. First Phosphate plans to vertically integrate from mine source directly into the supply chains of major North American LFP battery producers that require battery grade LFP cathode active material emanating from a consistent and secure supply source. First Phosphate is owner and developer of the Bégin-Lamarche Property in Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada that consists of rare anorthosite igneous phosphate rock that generally yields high purity phosphate material devoid of harmful concentrations of deleterious elements.

