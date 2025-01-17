Dixie Gold Inc. Reports Submission of License Applications in Saskatchewan

Vancouver, January 17, 2025 - Dixie Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DG)("Dixie Gold" or the "Corporation") reports that it yesterday submitted certain mining claim applications to the Government of Saskatchewan (the "License Applications"), such License Applications pertaining to particular areas situated in northern Saskatchewan. The License Applications correspond to approximately 39,415 hectares within two groupings, and the submission process was preceded by recent evaluations by Dixie Gold of the associated area and regional developments. The License Applications were submitted at this time to preposition Dixie Gold with optionality to the region in advance of certain upcoming activities by Ramp Metals Inc. that the Corporation expects to occur based on its interpretation of certain public records, as well as to ensure that the License Applications, as indirectly filed, predate any alternate party that might be seeking the same. Reporting of the License Applications advances the Corporation's public disclosure.

As is customary, the License Applications remain subject to final approval by the Government of Saskatchewan. Costs related to the License Applications were funded through on-hand working capital. Given that the License Applications were filed at this time for optionality purposes (alongside Dixie Gold's view of their potential for a future re-rating of value), the Corporation will examine prospective forward-dated activities therewith associated depending upon whether certain preconditions and outcomes of interest materialize.

The Corporation already holds interests in Saskatchewan within its existing portfolio of gold and critical mineral mining-related assets, principally through its minority working interest in a joint venture agreement involving the Preston Lake project (the "Preston Lake Joint Venture"). To the same, the Corporation advises that following recent budget and planning meetings, Dixie Gold anticipates that the operator of the Preston Lake Joint Venture will be active with respect to the project during the year ahead. It is anticipated that the Corporation's 2025 contribution obligation under the Preston Lake Joint Venture will be incurred by the Corporation through dilution of its joint venture working interest level as opposed to broader dilution of its share structure.

As at the date hereof, Dixie Gold has 31,737,188 common shares issued and outstanding.

