Ares Strategic Mining Inc. Advances Corporate Goals Through Consulting Partnerships in Utah

Vancouver - Ares Strategic Mining Inc. ("Ares" or the "Company") (CSE: ARS) is pleased to announce the settlement of consulting fees with MIB & S Partners and Roy EI Durr, further solidifying key strategic relationships that support the Company's growth and development that will be important for the planned launch of the operation in Utah.

This strategic settlement underscores Ares' commitment to maintaining strong partnerships with industry leaders and experts who play a pivotal role in advancing the Company's objectives. The consulting and lobbying services provided by MIB & S Partners and Roy EI Durr have been instrumental in supporting Ares' operational and regulatory initiatives, ensuring the Company remains well-positioned for long-term success.

The issuance of shares in lieu of cash payments demonstrates Ares' prudent financial management, allowing the Company to allocate resources toward critical projects and operational milestones. This approach not only strengthens the Company's balance sheet but also reinforces the confidence of its partners in Ares' vision and growth trajectory.

Ares Strategic Mining remains focused on its mission to develop and operate high-quality mining projects, leveraging strategic partnerships to navigate regulatory landscapes and drive sustainable growth. The Company is confident that these collaborations will continue to yield significant benefits as it progresses toward its goals.

As part of this agreement, Ares has settled $13,440 CAD of consulting services by issuing 70,737 common shares. Additionally, the Company has issued 554,942 common shares to settle $ 60,000 USD ($86,016 CAD) for lobbying services provided by MIB & S Partners and Roy El Durr. These shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About Ares Strategic Mining

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. is a mining company focused on the development of its fluorspar projects in the U.S. The Company aims to become a significant supplier of high-grade fluorspar to North American markets, supporting industries vital to modern technology and infrastructure.

Lost Sheep Fluorspar Project - Delta, Utah

100% owned - 5,982 acres - 353 Claims

Located in the Spor Mountain area, Juab County, Utah, approximately 214 km south-west of Salt Lake City.

Fully Permitted - including mining permits.

NI 43-101 Technical Report identified extensive high-grade fluorspar with low levels of impurities.

Mining plan approved by BLM1

First approved by Rex Rowley - Area Manager, Bureau of Land Management - 24th August 1992.

Renewed by Paul B. Baker - Minerals Program Manager, Bureau of Land Management - 12th December 2016.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC.

James Walker

Chief Executive Officer and President

For further information, please contact James Walker by email at jwalker@aresmining.com

DISCLOSURE AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Companies typically rely on comprehensive feasibility reports on mineral reserve estimates to reduce the risks and uncertainties associated with a production decision. Historically, situations where the issuer decides to put a mineral project into production without first establishing mineral reserves supported by a technical report and completing a feasibility study have a higher risk of economic or technical failure, though some industrial mineral ventures are relatively simple operations with low levels of investment and risk, where the operating entity has determined that a formal prefeasibility or feasibility study in conformance with NI 43-101 and 43-101 CP is not required for a production decision. Based on historical engineering work, geological reports, historical production data and current engineering work completed or in the process by Ares, the Company intends to move forward with the development of its Utah asset.

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

