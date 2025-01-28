Electric Metals Launches Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Emily Manganese Project, Minnesota

TORONTO, January 28, 2025 - Electric Metals (USA) Ltd. ("EML" or the "Company") (TSXV:EML)(OTCQB:EMUSF) is proud to announce the launch of its Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, a pivotal step in securing a domestic supply of high-purity manganese vital for the United States' national security and energy infrastructure.

The PEA is being conducted by Forte Dynamics, Inc., a United States-based mining and engineering consulting firm, in accordance with US and Canadian securities requirements [1]. The PEA will evaluate the technical and economic viability of the Emily Manganese Project. It will assess the project scope, production potential, mining methods, infrastructure requirements, environmental compliance matters, and project economics. These insights will guide regulatory processes, inform investment decisions, and shape the project's strategic direction.

Key Project Milestones

Advanced geological analysis and resource estimation updates to refine the understanding of the deposit's potential.

Technical assessments, including preliminary underground mining methods, stope layouts, and life-of-mine scheduling.

Development of optimized processing flowsheets and evaluation of sustainable infrastructure designs.

Planning of surface infrastructure, including access roads, waste management, and water resources, ensuring alignment with sustainability goals.

Key financial metrics, including Net Present Value (NPV), Internal Rate of Return (IRR), and economic payback period.

In recent months, the project team has completed a comprehensive review of existing data, achieved a thorough gap analysis, and accelerated efforts to finalize technical studies. These steps lay the foundation for delivering a robust, actionable PEA in Q2 2025, enabling the Company to progress toward subsequent phases of development.

Environmental and Economic Impact

The Emily Project is being developed with environmental stewardship at its core, integrating sustainability and permitting considerations at every stage. By advancing this project, Electric Metals is not only addressing a critical supply chain gap but also contributing to the United States' energy independence and national security.

CEO and Director Brian Savage commented: "The launch of the Emily Manganese Project PEA, the highest grade manganese deposit in North America, represents a decisive step toward reducing the United States' dependence on foreign sources for manganese production. Our goal for the Emily Project is to support the monumental shift toward US energy independence, strengthen national security, domestic industrial resilience, and support our mission to become a leading supplier of high-purity manganese for critical industries in the United States. We are excited about the progress and remain dedicated to advancing this project with operational excellence and environmental responsibility."

About Electric Metals (USA) Limited

Electric Metals (USA) Limited (TSXV:EML)(OTCQB:EMUSF) is a US-based mineral development company with manganese and silver projects geared to supporting the transition to clean energy. The Company's principal asset is the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, the highest-grade manganese deposit in North America, which has been the subject of considerable technical studies, including National Instrument 43-101 Technical Reports - Resource Estimates. The Company's mission in Minnesota is to become a domestic US producer of high-value, high-purity manganese metal and chemical products to supply the North American electric vehicle battery, technology and industrial markets. With manganese playing a critical and prominent role in lithium-ion battery formulations, and with no current domestic supply or active mines for manganese in North America, the development of the Emily Manganese Project represents a significant opportunity for America, the State of Minnesota and for the Company's shareholders.

[1] United States Securities and Exchange Commission S-K 1300 and Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

