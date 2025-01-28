Share Consolidation Completed

Vancouver, January 28, 2025 - Lexston Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "Lexston") (CSE: LEXT) (OTCQB: LEXTF) (Frankfurt: W5G) announces that further to its news release dated January 13, 2025, the Company has completed the consolidation of its common shares using the ratio of ten (10) pre-consolidated shares for one (1) post-consolidated share (the "Consolidation") on January 28, 2025.
Each fractional share remaining after the Consolidation that was less than 1/2 of a share was cancelled and each fractional share that was at least 1/2 of a share was changed to one whole share.
The Consolidation reduced the number of issued and outstanding common shares of the Company from 49,126,000 to 4,912,600.
The new CUSIP of the Company's common shares is 52978C 201.
The new ISIN of the Company's common shares is CA52978C2013.
The trading symbol of the common shares of the Company has not changed.
The shareholders of the Company were issued new DRS with respect to the consolidated common shares.
The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects, with the objective to enhance value to all its stakeholders. The Company has mineral exploration projects in British Columbia and Nunavut, Canada.
The Company (OTCQB: LEXTF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
LEXSTON MINING CORPORATION
Jagdip Bal
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (604) 928-8913
Email: info@lexston.ca
