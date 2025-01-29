Menü Artikel
Jervois Global Commences Chapter 11 Recapitalisation Procedure

00:05 Uhr  |  The Newswire
28 January 2025 (Australia) - Jervois Global Ltd. ("Jervois" or the "Company") (ASX: JRV) (TSX-V: JRV) (OTC: JRVMF) and certain of its affiliates have commenced the prepackaged United States ("U.S.") chapter 11 procedure (the "Chapter 11 Process"), as announced on 2 January 2025.

Shareholders will receive in hard copy a Combined Hearing Notice, a Non-Voting Status Notice, and an Opt-Out Form, which collectively notify recipients about the Chapter 11 Process. Shareholders are encouraged to read these documents and any other documents they may receive. Further information can be found at https://cases.stretto.com/Jervois.

As previously advised, during this process, Jervois shares are suspended from trading on the ASX, the TSX-V and U.S. OTC market.

On behalf of Jervois Global Limited

Bryce Crocker, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts:

Alicia Brown

Group Manager - External Affairs

Jervois Global

alicia.brown@jervoisglobal.com

Media:

Nathan Ryan

NWR Communications

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

Mob: +61 420 582 887

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Jervois Global Ltd.

Jervois Global Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
867183
AU000000JRV4
www.jervoisglobal.com
