Jervois Global Commences Chapter 11 Recapitalisation Procedure

28 January 2025 (Australia) - Jervois Global Ltd. ("Jervois" or the "Company") (ASX: JRV) (TSX-V: JRV) (OTC: JRVMF) and certain of its affiliates have commenced the prepackaged United States ("U.S.") chapter 11 procedure (the "Chapter 11 Process"), as announced on 2 January 2025.
Shareholders will receive in hard copy a Combined Hearing Notice, a Non-Voting Status Notice, and an Opt-Out Form, which collectively notify recipients about the Chapter 11 Process. Shareholders are encouraged to read these documents and any other documents they may receive. Further information can be found at https://cases.stretto.com/Jervois.
As previously advised, during this process, Jervois shares are suspended from trading on the ASX, the TSX-V and U.S. OTC market.
