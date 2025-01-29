San Lorenzo Completes Second Phase of Drilling on Arco de Oro Target Of The Salvadora Gold-Copper Project in Chile

CALGARY, January 29, 2025 - San Lorenzo Gold Corp. ("San Lorenzo" or the "Company") (TSXV: SLG) is pleased to report that the second phase of the recently announced diamond drilling program - on the "Arco de Oro" target of the Company's Salvador Gold-Copper Project in Chile - has been successfully completed.

Arco de Oro Drilling

A minimum of two holes were planned, with a third hole dependent on results from the first two. The third hole was successfully drilled, bringing the total to 891 metres completed on Arco de Oro during the second phase.

San Lorenzo previously drilled five holes that cross-cut the Arco de Oro system. Those prior holes established a strike length of approximately 1 km. The current program aims to extend this strike length in both the NW and SE directions. San Lorenzo's IP has identified a significant chargeability anomaly under the Arco de Oro system which appears to be stronger in the NW direction.

Drilling Indicators

San Lorenzo's VP, Exploration, Terence (Terry) Walker stated, "We are pleased with the mineralization and alteration exhibited in core from drilling on Arco de Oro. We eagerly await the assay results which will be forthcoming in 4-5 weeks due to lab backlogs in Chile. We are especially interested in determining the validity of the chargeability anomaly which appears stronger towards the NW".

Figure 1: Drilling underway at SAL 04-25 - the first of three holes drilled on the Arco de Oro trend.

The Arco de Oro Trend

Arco de Oro is a high priority target. Approximately 1 km of strike length on a system of epithermal veins has been confirmed by drilling conducted by San Lorenzo thus far and surface artisanal workings infer that an additional 1.5 km of strike may exist on the Arco de Oro trend. This drilling program was designed to test NW and SE extensions.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Artisanal mining visible at surface in a NW direction from the location of just drilled

SAL 04 25 - the most northwesterly hole drilled so far on the Arco de Oro trend.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: Artisanal workings evident on surface looking SE from SAL 04 - 16 located at the Feliz Retiro mine - previously the most southeasterly hole drilled by San Lorenzo on the Arco de Oro trend.

Figure 4: Adit on Arco de Oro trend where historical artisanal mining occurred

Additional Drilling - Tres Amigos

San Lorenzo has commenced the permitting process with Sernageomin (the Chilean mining regulator) for an expanded multi-hole program on Tres Amigos - an exciting and significant third target area on the Salvadora property insofar as hole SAL 06-16 returned the following significant results:

Hole # From (m) To (m) Width (m) Cu % Au g/t SAL 06-16 36 70 34 1.48 0.22 including 48 54 6 5.71 0.1

and the follow-up hole SAL 02-18 - located approximately 500 metres north of SAL 06-16 - returned the following significant results:

Hole # From (m) To (m) Width (m) Cu % Au g/t SAL 02-18 59 109 60 0.47 0.17 including 75 107 33 1.07 0.37

San Lorenzo looks forward to updating shareholders on its activities at Tres Amigos - a system that is open in both directions - later in Q1, 2025.

About San Lorenzo

Sam Lorenzo is focused on advancing its Salvadora property located in Chile's mega-porphyry belt. Results obtained from drilling programs already conducted on 4 different targets to date have convinced management that several significant gold and copper enriched epithermal and porphyry style systems underly the Salvadora property.

San Lorenzo looks forward to continuing to provide assay results from drilling completed at Salvador in the coming weeks.

For further information, please contact:

Terence (Terry) Walker, VP Exploration

Email: twalker@goldenrock.cl

Ph: + 56 9 5179 5902

Or:

Roger Blair, Acuity Advisory Corp.

Email: info@acuityadvisorycorp.com

Ph: +1-604-351-0025

Or:

Al Kroontje

Email: al@slgold.ca

Ph: 403-607-4009

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release, publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of San Lorenzo. Included are references to indicators from drilling on the Cerro Blanco target. All statements included herein other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, San Lorenzo does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.