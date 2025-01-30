Wolfden Closes Sale of a Timberland Parcel for $2.1 Million in Non-Dilutive Financing

TORONTO, January 30, 2025 - Wolfden Resources Corp. (TSXV:WLF) ("Wolfden"or the"Company")is pleased to announce that it has closed the sale of a 3,770 acre parcel (the "Severed Land") from its 6,862 acre timberland property in Maine for gross proceeds of $2.1 million (US$1.5 million) as per its announcement of January 20, 2025. The Severed Land is situated north of its wholly owned Pickett Project where Wolfden has retained 3,082 acres (the "Retained Land") that is host to a high grade polymetallic critical mineral deposit along with all mineral resources and known exploration upside.

As per the terms of the property sale agreement dated January 16, 2025, in respect of the Severed Land, Wolfden retains exclusive rights to explore and buy-back the mineral rights of the Severed Land for a period of five years.

In addition, Altius Royalty Corporation ("Altius"), who had purchased in 2022, an increase in its timber rights and carbon credits from 20% to 30%, along with the right to received the next US$1.5 million in timber proceeds from the 6,862 acre property in consideration for US$1.0 million, has amended its royalty agreement with the Company whereby Altius has forfeited its timber and carbon rights on the Severed Land for the following terms: 1) Altius will retain all of its timber rights and carbon credits on Wolfden's Retained Land, and 2) Altius shall hold an option, that expires January 16, 2030 to convert US$1.0 million (less any future timber harvest proceeds paid to Altius since January 2025) into common shares of the Company at a conversion price that is the greater of C$0.30 per share or the 20-day VWAP of common shares of the Company at the time of conversion, subject to Altius not holding more than 19.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company or being issued more than 10% of the number of outstanding common shares of the Company, and 3) Should Wolfden sell the Retained Lands at arm's length to a third party, Altius shall receive up to US$1.0 million from the sale proceeds (less any timber harvest proceeds plus any value converted into shares of the Company that Altius received since January 16, 2025). Should either option 2) or 3) occur, Altius will have forfeited its timber rights and carbon credits to the Retained Land. Altius's previous option to convert all of its Pickett Project royalties including minerals, timber and carbon credits, into common shares of the Company and cash, was not exercised and expired on November 15, 2023.

The Severed Land sale transaction is arm's length in nature and was settled in cash and may include up to a 2% finder's fee commission. The amendment to the Altius royalty agreement is considered not to be at arm's length as Altius owns more than 10% of the outstanding shares of the Company. The amendment is considered to be a "related party transaction" for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and is exempt from the formal valuation requirement pursuant to section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 as the Company is not listed on a specified market within the meaning of MI 61-101 and furthermore, the amendment is exempt from the minority approval requirement pursuant to section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the amendment to the royalty agreement, insofar as it involves Altius, exceeds 25 per cent of the Issuer's market capitalization at the time of the amendment.

Wolfden is a North American exploration and development company focused on high-margin metallic mineral deposits including precious, base, and strategic metals. It has two nickel sulphide deposits in Manitoba and one of the highest-grade polymetallic projects in the USA (Zn, Pb, Cu, Ag, Au) that represent significant development projects with the potential to be domestic sources of ethically produced base and critical metals in North America.

