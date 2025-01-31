Menü Artikel
December 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

02:50 Uhr  |  The Newswire
January 30th, 2025 - Mithril Silver and Gold Ltd. (ASX:MTH, TSXV:MSG) (Mithril or the Company) presents its quarterly report for the period ended 31 December 2024.

Highlights

Drilling continued at the Target 1 area of the Copalquin gold-silver district in Mexico, expanding the maiden resource footprint ahead of a resource update in 2025. Highlight drill results include1

  • 4.60 m @ 5.51 g/t gold, 182.4 g/t silver, from 99m (CDH-162), including

    • 2.40m @ 10.24 g/t gold, 335 g/t silver, from 100.40m,including

0.60m @ 28.0 g/t gold, 997 g/t silver, from 100.40m

CDH-162 was part of the first drilling into an area shallower than the maiden resource model, at the historic El Refugio mine workings on the western side of the Target 1 resource area.

  • 9.00m @ 2.06 g/t gold, 90.26 g/t silver, from 98m (CDH-161)

    • Including 1.00m @ 2.14 g/t gold, 259 g/t silver from 99m plus

  • 1.60m @ 5.09 g/t gold, 299 g/t silver from 125.60m including

    • 0.50m @ 12.15 g/t gold, 758 g/t silver from 126.7m

CDH-161 was drilled at El Cometa on the eastern side of the Target 1 resource area, again adding to the expanded resource footprint.

  • The second stage of the 9,000m drill program commenced on the eastern side of the Target 1 resource area at El Cometa where recent drill hole CDH-159 intercepted 33m from surface at 31.8 g/t gold and 274 g/t silver2 with almost 4,000 metres of core drilling during the quarter

  • The Target 1 area maiden resource3 update drilling is on schedule for end of Q1 2025

  • The municipal access road upgrade progressed throughout the quarter and on schedule for completion late March 2025 by which time drilling is scheduled to commence with the addition of a second drill at the first of two further advanced target areas in the district

  • The road upgrade and current site preparations will facilitate the significantly expanded and fully funded exploration activities throughout 2025, including 35,000 metres of additional drilling

CDH-159 reported in September 2024 (33.00m @31.8 g/t gold, 274 g/t silver from surface1) became a global top 20 gold-silver intercept reported in 2024 (app.mininghub.com)

Corporate

  • Completion of A$12.5M placement (before costs)4 plus proceeds from exercise of Options (A$4.417M) funding an additional 35,000 metres of drilling at Copalquin during 2025.

  • Cash balance on 31 December 2024, A$15.74M plus A$1.00M on 6 month term deposit

Exploration Activity Discussion

By the end of the December 2024 quarter, a total of 7,138 metres were drilled since commencing in June 2024, testing Soledad, Cometa and Refugio to better define dimensions along strike and depth of the mineral evidence that already has shown exceptional silver and gold potential and multi-event quartz deposition. Additionally, the first holes drilled during the previous quarter at the historic Copalquin mine, 300m lower elevation and 900m SE of the Target 1 area. These holes provided evidence of an epithermal, multi-phase banded quartz vein, interpreted to be part of the conduit system responsible for the widespread gold-silver mineralization throughout the district and supporting our model of a large and long lived epithermal gold-silver system.

CDH-161 intersected 9.00m @ 2.06 g/t gold, 90.26 g/t silver, from 98m, including

1.00m @ 2.14 g/t gold, 259 g/t silver from 99m plus

1.60m @ 5.09 g/t gold, 299 g/t silver from 125.60m including

0.50m @ 12.15 g/t gold, 758 g/t silver from 126.7m

In order to establish the vertical and horizontal continuity of Cometa Zone (Refugio E-W Structure and crosscutting of NW structures) drill testing at depth and along strike of both CDH-159 (33.00m @31.8 g/t gold, 274 g/t silver from surface) and CDH-161 progressed.

After completion of detailed mapping and sampling in the underground workings at El Cometa, we can now say that Fault/Breccias and Fault/Veins along drift are occurring both as high and low angle structures. There is a dominant 220-250 degrees oriented, 50-70 degrees angle SE structure offset by a NW structure that has been developed with channel sample assays pending.

CDH-162 intersected 4.60 m @ 5.51 g/t gold, 182.43 g/t silver, from 99m, including

2.40m @ 10.24 gold g/t gold, 335.03 g/t silver, from 100.40m, plus including

0.60m @ 28 gold g/t gold, 997 g/t silver, from 100.40m

CDH-164 intersected 6.80 m @ 0.70 g/t Au, 36.98 g/t silver, from 87.20m

CDH-162, CDH-163 and CDH-164 were drilled in Refugio historic workings shallower than the maiden resource. A wide quartz breccia zone was intercept along a hydrothermal breccia in all holes. CDH-162 hit Refugio Structure 4.60m @ 5.51 g/t Au, 182.43 g/t Ag, from 99m. CDH-163 hit the El Refugio historic workings from 86.60m to 88.30m returning with anomalous intercepts of 2.70m @ 0.28 g/t Au, 19.28 g/t Ag from 88.30m, CDH-164 also hit a breccia zone intercepting 6.80m @ 0.70 g/t Au, 36.98 g/t Ag from 87.20m, including 4m @ 0.93 g/t Au, 45.83 g/t Ag, from 88.00 m

CDH-165 and CDH-166 both holes were drilled on the western margin to provide geological information to support the development of the geological model. No reportable intercepts from these exploration holes.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 Cross-section at the historic El Refugio mine workings where the first drilling has been recently completed (CDH-162 to 164).


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2 Plan view of drilling at El Cometa in the eastern side of the Target 1 resource area showing the recent drill intercepts into two separate and parallel structures 100m apart. Further drilling is planned to establish the continuity the mineralisation in this area.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3 Central area around the Target 1 Maiden JORC resource area, where all the drilling to date has been completed.

Channel Sampling results at Target 1 Area reported during the quarter (Lumbrera, La Soledad, El Cometa underground workings)5

Lumbrera Vein

  • 1.75m @ 9.19 g/t gold, 653 g/t silver (5070-5071) L1

  • 1.50m @ 13.6 g/t gold, 545 g/t silver (5072-5073) L2

Lumbrera Pit:

  • 1.00m @ 0.70 g/t gold, 61.0 g/t silver (5069)

Soledad Level 1:

  • 2.00 m @ 8.99 g/t gold, 736 g/t silver (5074-5075) L3

  • 0.90m @ 9.57 g/t gold, 361 g/t silver (5076)

  • 0.80m @ 6.87 g/t gold, 267 g/t silver (5077)

  • 1.50m @ 1.72 g/t gold, 22.2 g/t silver (5079-5080) L4

Soledad Level 2:

  • 0.94 m @ 8.81 g/t gold, 51.0 g/t silver (5087)

  • 0.80 m @ 5.36 g/t gold, 143 g/tsilver (5088)

  • 1.80m @ 4.58 g/t gold, 193.3 g/t silver (5090-5091) L5

  • 1.50m @ 2.46 g/t gold, 141.5 g/t silver (5092-5093) L6

  • 1.50m @ 0.84 g/t gold, 99.2 g/ t silver (5094-5095) L7

  • 3.40m @ 1.56 g/t gold, 100.8 g/t silver (5096-5099) L8

  • 2.00 m @ 4.23 g/t gold, 481 g/tsilver (5500-5501) L9

  • 0.70m @ 3.42 g/t gold, 251 g/t silver (5502)

  • 2.80m @ 1.62 g/t gold, 106.1 g/t silver (5503,5505-5506) L10

Soledad Level 3:

  • 1.90m @ 0.38 g/t gold, 16.9 g/t silver (5509-5510) L11

  • 1.80m @ 0.83 g/t gold, 42.5 g/t silver (5511-5512) L12

  • 2.70m @ 1.21 g/t gold, 56.0 g/t silver (5513, 5515-5516) L13

Leon Vein

  • 0.70m @ 6.00 g/t gold, 75.6 g/t silver (5517)


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4 La Soledad workings underground channel sampling (Target 1 area)

El Cometa underground workings:

The mapping and sampling within the El Cometa underground workings, with recent dewatering of the lower level of workings (from accumulated rainfall), provides vein and structure data to develop the geologic model for this important and complex, shallower mineralisation on the eastern side of the Target 1 resource area where significant high-grade drill intercepts have been reported.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 5 El Cometa workings underground channel sampling (Target 1 area)


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 6 LiDAR hill shade image with the historic workings identified across the district and 2020-2022 highlight channel sample results. Target 1 area current drilling location, channel sampling area and the high priority drill target areas of Las Brujas-El Peru and La Constancia-El Jabali. Several new areas highlighted across the district for follow-up work.

Figure 7 left and right - municipal road upgrade works, facilitating the expanded exploration program for the Copalquin District in 2025

CORPORATE

Cash - At end of the December 2024 quarter, the Company had total cash of A$15.74M, plus A$1.0M held in term deposit.

Placement - On 28 October 2024, the Company announced it had received binding commitments for the Placement of 25,000,000 new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at an issue price of $0.50 to raise approximately $12.5M (before costs)6. The Placement was well supported by Australian, North American and European investors. Participants in Placement received one free attaching option for every two shares subscribed for under the Placement. The options will be unlisted, have an exercise price of $0.75 and an exercise period of 2 years from date of issue. Directors of the Company committed to subscribe for $200,000 in the Placement.

Exploration expenditure

Exploration expenditure for the quarter was $1.756M (Mexico: $1.753M, Australia $0.003M).

Related party Payments

In line with its obligations under ASX Listing Rule 5.3.5, Mithril Silver and Gold Limited notes that the only payments to related parties of the Company, as advised in the Appendix 5B for the period ended 31 December 2024, pertain to payments to directors and consultants for fees, salary and superannuation

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE

The Company philosophy operating in the Copalquin district is to support communities via children's education and providing employment opportunities. This includes supporting community schools in the district, employing twenty people from within the district under the federal employment laws, supporting routine medical visits and developing infrastructure in the district for long term benefit. This includes the municipal access road, connecting to the township of El Durazno 12 km east of the Copalquin District, with support for the municipal upgrade works scheduled for commencement in October 2024.

ABOUT THE COPALQUIN GOLD SILVER PROJECT

The Copalquin mining district is located in Durango State, Mexico and covers an entire mining district of 70km2 containing several dozen historic gold and silver mines and workings, ten of which had notable production. The district is within the Sierra Madre Gold Silver Trend which extends north-south along the western side of Mexico and hosts many world-class gold and silver deposits.

Multiple mineralisation events, young intrusives thought to be system-driving heat sources, widespread alteration together with extensive surface vein exposures and dozens of historic mine workings, identify the Copalquin mining district as a major epithermal centre for Gold and Silver.

Within 15 months of drilling in the Copalquin District, Mithril delivered a maiden JORC mineral resource estimate demonstrating the high-grade gold and silver resource potential for the district. This maiden resource is detailed below (see ASX release 17 November 2021)^ and a NI43-101 Technical Report, "Copalquin Property Mineral Resource Estimate", filed on SEDAR+, July 2024.

  • 2,416,000 tonnes4.80 g/t gold, 141 g/t silver for 373,000 oz gold plus 10,953,000 oz silver (Total 529,000 oz AuEq*) using a cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t AuEq*

  • 28.6% of the resource tonnage is classified as indicated

Tonnes

(kt)

Tonnes

(kt)

Gold

(g/t)

Silver

(g/t)

Gold Eq.* (g/t)

Gold

(koz)

Silver

(koz)

Gold Eq.* (koz)

El Refugio

Indicated

691

5.43

114.2

7.06

121

2,538

157

Inferred

1,447

4.63

137.1

6.59

215

6,377

307

La Soledad

Indicated

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Inferred

278

4.12

228.2

7.38

37

2,037

66

Total

Indicated

691

5.43

114.2

7.06

121

2,538

157

Inferred

1,725

4.55

151.7

6.72

252

8,414

372

TOTAL

2,416

4.80

141

6.81

373

10,953

529

Table 1 - Mineral resource estimate El Refugio - La Soledad using a cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t AuEq*

* The gold equivalent (AuEq.) values are determined from gold and silver values and assume the following: AuEq. = gold equivalent calculated using and gold:silver price ratio of 70:1. That is, 70 g/t silver = 1 g/t gold. The metal prices used to determine the 70:1 ratio are the cumulative average prices for 2021: gold USD1,798.34 and silver: USD25.32 (actual is 71:1) from kitco.com. Metallurgical recoveries are assumed to be approximately equal for both gold and silver at this early stage. Actual metallurgical recoveries from test work to date are 96% and 91% for gold and silver, respectively. In the Company's opinion there is reasonable potential for both gold and silver to be extracted and sold. Actual metal prices have not been used in resource estimate, only the price ratio for the AuEq reporting. Formula for AuEq. = Au grade + ((Ag grade/gold:silver price ratio) x (Ag recovery/Au recovery))

^ The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information provided in the following ASX announcement: 17 Nov 2021 - MAIDEN JORC RESOURCE 529,000 OUNCES @ 6.81G/T (AuEq*), which includes the full JORC MRE report, also available on the Mithril Resources Limited Website.

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

Mining study and metallurgical test work supports the development of the El Refugio-La Soledad resource with conventional underground mining methods indicated as being appropriate and with high gold-silver recovery to produce metal on-site with conventional processing.

Mithril is currently exploring in the Copalquin District to expand the resource footprint, demonstrating its multi-million-ounce gold and silver potential.

Mithril has an exclusive option to purchase 100% interest in the Copalquin mining concessions by paying US$10M on or any time before 7 August 2026 (option has been extended by 3 years). Mithril has reached an agreement with the vendor for an extension of the payment date by a further 2 years (bringing the payment date to 7 August 2028).

-ENDS-

Released with the authority of the Board.

For further information contact:

John Skeet

Managing Director and CEO

jskeet@mithrilresources.com.au

+61 435 766 809

Mark Flynn

Investor Relations

mflynn@mithrilresources.com.au

+61 416 068 733


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 7 - Copalquin District location map with locations of mining and exploration activity within the state of Durango

Competent Persons Statement - JORC

The information in this announcement that relates to metallurgical test results, mineral processing and project development and study work has been compiled by Mr John Skeet who is Mithril's CEO and Managing Director. Mr Skeet is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. This is a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO) under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Code.

Mr Skeet has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Skeet consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears. The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

The information in this announcement that relates to sampling techniques and data, exploration results and geological interpretation for Mithril's Mexican project, has been compiled by Mr Ricardo Rodriguez who is Mithril's Project Manager. Mr Rodriguez is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. This is a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO) under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Code.

Mr Rodriguez has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Rodriguez consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this announcement that relates to Mineral Resources is reported by Mr Rodney Webster, Principal Geologist at AMC Consultants Pty Ltd (AMC), who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. The report was peer reviewed by Andrew Proudman, Principal Consultant at AMC. Mr Webster is acting as the Competent Person, as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, for the reporting of the Mineral Resource estimate. A site visit was carried out by Jose Olmedo a geological consultant with AMC, in September 2021 to observe the drilling, logging, sampling and assay database. Mr Webster consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears

The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Qualified Persons - NI 43-101

Scientific and technical information in this Report has been reviewed and approved by Mr John Skeet (FAUSIMM, CP) Mithril's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Mr John Skeet is a qualified person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

The Australian Securities Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

ASX Announcements released during the December 2024 quarter:

17 December 2024, Results of Meeting

10 December 2024, PROGRESS AND DISTRICT EXPLORATION EXPANSION, COPALQUIN

27 November 2024, Results of Meeting

11 November 2024, Investor Presentation

28 October 2024, $12.5M PLACEMENT, EXPLORATION SHIFTS TO HIGH-GEAR

22 October 2024, UP TO 736 G/T SILVER, 8.99 G/T GOLD IN CHANNEL SAMPLES

18 October 2024, ASSAYS UP TO 997 G/T SILVER, 28 G/T GOLD

Table 2 Mineralised intercepts in reported drillholes above 0.1 g/t AuEq.

HOLE_ID

Sample_ID

From m

To m

Length m

Au_ppm

Ag_ppm

AuEQ_70

AgEQ_70

CDH-161

229287

19.80

20.40

0.60

0.217

7.7

0.33

22.89

CDH-161

229288

20.40

21.00

0.60

0.473

22.8

0.80

55.91

CDH-161

229289

21.00

22.00

1.00

0.39

14.4

0.60

41.7

CDH-161

229290

22.00

23.00

1.00

0.144

6.8

0.24

16.88

CDH-161

229295

27.00

27.5

0.5

0.221

4.8

0.29

20.27

CDH-161

229327

97.00

98.00

1.00

0.117

2.5

0.15

10.69

CDH-161

229328

98.00

99.00

1.00

0.307

10.1

0.45

31.59

CDH-161

229329

99.00

99.60

0.60

10.75

206

13.69

958.5

CDH-161

229330

99.60

100.35

0.75

1.82

53.4

2.58

180.8

CDH-161

229331

100.35

100.95

0.60

2.83

61.9

3.71

260

CDH-161

229332

100.95

101.70

0.75

2.06

41.1

2.65

185.3

CDH-161

229333

101.70

102.40

0.70

0.699

15.4

0.92

64.33

CDH-161

229334

102.40

103.00

0.60

0.822

46.4

1.48

103.94

CDH-161

229335

103.00

104.00

1.00

1.75

112

3.35

234.5

CDH-161

229336

104.00

105.00

1.00

1.53

83.5

2.72

190.6

CDH-161

229337

105.00

106.00

1.00

0.738

77.5

1.85

129.16

CDH-161

229338

106.00

107.00

1.00

2.14

259

5.84

408.8

CDH-161

229340

107.65

108.35

0.70

0.113

10.2

0.26

18.11

CDH-161

229341

108.35

109.05

0.70

0.122

13.6

0.32

22.14

CDH-161

229342

109.05

109.75

0.70

0.197

19.2

0.47

32.99

CDH-161

229343

109.75

110.25

0.50

0.446

47.3

1.12

78.52

CDH-161

229344

110.25

111.00

0.75

0.48

52.4

1.23

86

CDH-161

229345

111.00

112.00

1.00

0.118

10.9

0.27

19.16

CDH-161

229346

112.00

112.70

0.70

0.729

34.8

1.23

85.83

CDH-161

229358

125.60

126.70

1.10

1.885

90.8

3.18

222.75

CDH-161

229359

126.70

127.20

0.50

12.15

758

22.98

1608.5

CDH-161

229363

129.40

130.00

0.60

0.283

2.4

0.32

22.21

CDH-161

229387

204.10

205.20

1.10

0.748

3.6

0.80

55.96

CDH-161

229388

205.20

206.20

1.00

0.342

7.1

0.44

31.04

CDH-161

229389

206.20

206.70

0.50

0.293

25.7

0.66

46.21

CDH-161

229391

206.70

207.20

0.50

0.163

15.9

0.39

27.31

CDH-161

229392

207.20

208.20

1.00

0.473

40.3

1.05

73.41

CDH-161

229393

208.20

209.20

1.00

0.69

62.1

1.58

110.4

CDH-161

229395

210.25

211.25

1.00

0.249

16.2

0.48

33.63

CDH-161

229396

211.25

211.95

0.70

0.296

18.9

0.57

39.62

CDH-161

229397

211.95

213.00

1.05

0.145

6.7

0.24

16.85

CDH-161

229398

213.00

214.10

1.10

0.222

32.6

0.69

48.14

CDH-161

229399

214.10

215.10

1.00

0.322

29

0.74

51.54

CDH-161

229400

215.10

215.75

0.65

0.225

29.8

0.65

45.55

CDH-161

229407

219.30

220.00

0.70

0.124

22.4

0.44

31.08

CDH-161

229408

220.00

221.00

1.00

0.106

6.4

0.20

13.82

CDH-161

229415

226.80

227.30

0.50

0.102

2.6

0.14

9.74

CDH-161

229416

227.30

228.00

0.70

0.185

9.3

0.32

22.25

CDH-161

229419

229.40

230.40

1.00

0.192

2.7

0.23

16.14

CDH-161

229420

230.40

231.40

1.00

0.218

3.1

0.26

18.36

CDH-161

229421

231.40

232.40

1.00

0.151

1.4

0.17

11.97

CDH-161

229422

232.40

233.40

1.00

0.157

1.7

0.18

12.69

CDH-161

229423

233.40

234.30

0.90

0.11

1.5

0.13

9.2

CDH-161

229428

237.25

238.25

1.00

0.149

2.9

0.19

13.33

CDH-161

229429

238.25

239.25

1.00

0.144

1.7

0.17

11.78

CDH-161

229433

241.00

242.00

1.00

0.117

0.8

0.13

8.99

CDH-162

229477

99.00

99.80

0.80

0.527

30.1

0.96

66.99

CDH-162

229478

99.80

100.40

0.60

0.166

12.2

0.34

23.82

CDH-162

229479

100.40

101.00

0.60

28

997

42.24

2957

CDH-162

229480

101.00

102.00

1.00

6.79

197

9.60

672.3

CDH-162

229481

102.00

102.80

0.80

1.225

11.1

1.38

96.85

CDH-162

229482

102.80

103.60

0.80

0.29

4.6

0.36

24.9

CDH-162

229500

132.75

133.25

0.50

0.121

2.2

0.15

10.67

CDH-162

229502

133.25

134.00

0.75

0.107

5.1

0.18

12.59

CDH-162

229503

134.00

135.00

1.00

0.137

1

0.15

10.59

CDH-162

229504

135.00

136.00

1.00

0.1

3.3

0.15

10.3

CDH-162

229506

137.00

138.00

1.00

0.131

2.5

0.17

11.67

CDH-162

229507

138.00

139.00

1.00

0.219

3

0.26

18.33

CDH-162

229508

139.00

140.00

1.00

0.17

2.1

0.20

14

CDH-162

229509

140.00

141.00

1.00

0.154

2

0.18

12.78

CDH-163

229541

88.30

89.00

0.70

0.413

29.1

0.83

58.01

CDH-163

229542

89.00

89.55

0.55

0.286

16.1

0.52

36.12

CDH-163

229543

89.55

90.30

0.75

0.284

19.6

0.56

39.48

CDH-163

229544

90.30

91.00

0.70

0.144

11.6

0.31

21.68

CDH-163

229546

92.00

93.00

1.00

0.214

17.8

0.47

32.78

CDH-163

229548

94.10

94.60

0.50

0.157

31.6

0.61

42.59

CDH-163

229549

94.60

95.60

1.00

0.102

11.6

0.27

18.74

CDH-163

229554

97.10

97.75

0.65

0.356

24.4

0.70

49.32

CDH-163

229560

102.25

102.90

0.65

0.146

17

0.39

27.22

CDH-163

229561

102.90

103.45

0.55

0.209

49.9

0.92

64.53

CDH-163

229564

105.00

106.00

1.00

0.123

12.8

0.31

21.41

CDH-163

229565

106.00

107.00

1.00

0.113

10.7

0.27

18.61

CDH-163

229570

111.00

112.00

1.00

0.155

3

0.20

13.85

CDH-163

229575

116.00

117.00

1.00

0.335

10

0.48

33.45

CDH-163

229599

135.00

135.70

0.70

0.128

2

0.16

10.96

CDH-163

229608

142.00

143.00

1.00

0.102

1.2

0.12

8.34

CDH-163

229622

156.00

157.00

1.00

0.125

0.5

0.13

9.25

CDH-164

229678

87.20

88.00

0.80

0.458

23.6

0.80

55.66

CDH-164

229679

88.00

89.00

1.00

0.762

37.5

1.30

90.84

CDH-164

229680

89.00

90.00

1.00

0.694

34

1.18

82.58

CDH-164

229681

90.00

91.00

1.00

1.43

64.1

2.35

164.2

CDH-164

229682

91.00

92.00

1.00

0.82

47.7

1.50

105.1

CDH-164

229683

92.00

93.00

1.00

0.323

18.9

0.59

41.51

CDH-164

229684

93.00

94.00

1.00

0.376

30.4

0.81

56.72

CDH-164

229685

94.00

95.00

1.00

0.142

15.8

0.37

25.74

CDH-164

229686

95.00

96.00

1.00

0.271

23.8

0.61

42.77

CDH-164

229687

96.00

97.00

1.00

0.376

18.5

0.64

44.82

CDH-164

229688

97.00

98.00

1.00

0.54

36.6

1.06

74.4

CDH-164

229691

100.00

100.75

0.75

0.11

7.1

0.21

14.8

CDH-164

229694

101.75

102.30

0.55

0.143

13

0.33

23.01

CDH-164

229695

102.30

103.00

0.70

0.158

21.1

0.46

32.16

CDH-164

229698

105.00

105.50

0.50

0.488

46.4

1.15

80.56

CDH-164

229700

106.35

107.00

0.65

0.149

5.3

0.22

15.73

CDH-164

229702

107.00

108.00

1.00

0.128

7.9

0.24

16.86

CDH-164

229703

108.00

108.50

0.50

0.182

11.7

0.35

24.44

CDH-164

229707

110.90

111.40

0.50

0.113

1

0.13

8.91

CDH-164

229708

111.40

112.40

1.00

0.131

10.7

0.28

19.87

CDH-164

229721

121.00

122.00

1.00

0.175

2.2

0.21

14.45

CDH-164

229722

122.00

123.00

1.00

0.259

8.9

0.39

27.03

CDH-164

229755

147

148

1

0.113

2.6

0.15

10.51

CDH-164

229759

150

151

1

0.1

2.5

0.14

9.5

CDH-164

229762

153

154

1

0.108

1.1

0.12

8.66

CDH-164

229767

158

159

1

0.123

0.6

0.13

9.21

CDH-164

229781

180.8

181.3

0.5

0.1

1.7

0.12

8.7

CDH-164

229782

181.3

182

0.7

0.229

3

0.27

19.03

Mithril Silver and Gold Limited Group

Tenement information

31 December 2024

Australian Interests:

Mining Concession

Tenement title number

Interest owned %

Kurnalpi Area

E28/2506

100.00

Kurnalpi Area

E28/2567

100.00

Kurnalpi Area

E28/2682

100.00

Kurnalpi Area

E28/2760

100.00

Lignum Dam Area

E27/538

100.00#

Lignum Dam Area

E27/582

100.00#

Lignum Dam Area

E27/584

100.00#

Murchison Area (Limestone Well)

E20/846

10.00

Murchison Area (Limestone Well)

E57/1069

10.00

#The Lignum Dam tenements are under an earn-in agreement with Great Bolder Resources. Great Bolder has completed exploration expenditures to earn 51% interest in the tenements although this interest is not yet formally registered. Mithril has executed an agreement for the divestment of its interest in these tenements.

The Kurnalpi tenements are currently in good standing and Mithril is looking to farm-out or divest these tenements. Mithril continues to hold a 10% free carried interest in the Limestone Well tenements with Firefly Metals (formerly Auteco Minerals).

Mexican Operations:

Mining Concession

Mining Concession title number

Interest owned %

LA SOLEDAD

52033

50.00

EL COMETA

164869

50.00

SAN MANUEL

165451

50.00

COPALQUIN

178014

50.00

EL SOL

236130

50.00

EL CORRAL

236131

50.00

Mithril has currently owns a 50% interest in the Copalquin mining concessions and has an exclusive option to purchase the remaining 50% (bringing Mithril's ownership of the Copalquin mining concessions to 100%) by paying US$10M to the vendor on or any time before 7 August 2026 (the due date for payment was initially 7 August 2023, and was extended by 3 years by written agreement between Mithril and the vendor). Mithril has executed and registered an agreement with the vendor for an extension of the payment date by a further 2 years (bringing the payment date to 7 August 2028).

1 See ASX announcement ASSAYS UP TO 997 G/T SILVER, 28 G/T GOLD dated 18 October 2024

2 See ASX announcement MTH Drills 144 g/t Gold, 1,162 g/t Silver over 7.0 metres dated 20 September 2024

3 See 'About Copalquin Gold Silver Project' section for JORC MRE details and AuEq. calculation.

4 See ASX announcement $12.5M PLACEMENT, EXPLORATION SHIFTS TO HIGH-GEAR dated 28 October 2024

5 See ASX announcement UP TO 736 G/T SILVER, 8.99 G/T GOLD IN CHANNEL SAMPLES dated 22 October 2024

6 See ASX announcement $12.5M PLACEMENT, EXPLORATION SHIFTS TO HIGH-GEAR dated 28 October 2024

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


