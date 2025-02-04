Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Auric Minerals Signs Option Agreement for Uranium Assets in Quebec

13:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, February 4, 2025 - Auric Minerals Corp. (CSE: AUMC) ("Auric" or the "Company") has signed an option agreement for the previously announced letter of intent, giving the Company an option to earn 100-per-cent interest in three prospective uranium properties, Caboose, Kawip and Manic; all located in accessible regions of Quebec.

Chris Huggins, CEO states, "With the execution of this option agreement, Auric reinforces its commitment to growth through its Eastern Canada exploration strategy. Driven by the increasing global demand for uranium as nuclear energy becomes a key alternative to fossil fuels, Auric is strategically positioning itself as a leading early-stage exploration company. These three new properties in Quebec, a premier mining jurisdiction, significantly expand Auric's portfolio of highly prospective uranium assets and, combined with recent acquisitions in Labrador's Central Mineral Belt, demonstrate the company's commitment to Eastern Canada.

Option Terms

Auric Minerals can earn the right to 100% interest to the Caboose, Kawip and Manic properties located in Quebed, following a total value payment of $300,000 over two years. Within ten days of executing the definitive agreement, $50,000 cash will be paid; a guaranteed $25,000 cash or equivalent value Consideration Shares (based on 10 day vwap) payment will occur on or before the first (1) year anniversary date. To continue the option, a $75,000 cash or equivalent value Consideration Shares (based on 10 day vwap) is to be paid on or before the first (1) year anniversary date. On or before the second (2) year anniversary a $150,000 cash or equivalent value Consideration Shares (based on 10 day vwap) will be paid. On completion of these payments the company will have earned 100% interest in all three properties.

About the Company

Auric is a mineral exploration company based in Oakville, Ontario and holds options over the Route 500 and Bub Uranium Properties in Labrador, and the Goodeye Property in British Columbia, Canada.

AURIC MINERALS CORP.
Chris Huggins, Director, and interim CEO

For more information, please call Chris Huggins at (604) 968-4844 or email chris@greenwood.capital

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's intentions, plans and future actions described herein and the terms thereon.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239543


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Auric Minerals Corp.

Auric Minerals Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3DSXF
CA05157F1062
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2025.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap