Abitibi Metals Expands Senior Management Team

London, February 4, 2025 - Abitibi Metals Corp. (CSE: AMQ) (OTCQB: AMQFF) (FSE:FW0) ("Abitibi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Laurent Eustache as Executive Vice President of the Company. Laurent will play a key role in driving the Company's growth and enhancing operational efficiency at both corporate and technical levels.

Mr. Eustache has held several progressive positions in the mining industry over the past 20 years. As an exploration geologist, Mr. Eustache has contributed to different exploration successes in the Abitibi and Nunavut with Aurizon Mines and with Agnico-Eagle Mines. From 2014 to 2020, he has held positions in mining finance both as Portfolio Manager and Investment Advisor for SIDEX, a Quebec based institutional fund specializing in mining exploration Companies. Most recently, as Executive Vice President of Vior Inc., he played a key role in driving the company's growth and success. Mr. Eustache holds a Master's degree in Economic Geology from Université d'Orléans (FR) and Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) and an MBA with Honours from École des sciences de la gestion of Université du Québec à Montréal (ESG-UQAM) and Paris Dauphine (FR).

Mr. Eustache commented: "I am delighted to join Jon and his team in driving the B26 project to its full potential. The development of high-quality copper resources is not only a strategic priority for Québec but also a critical necessity on a global scale. I deeply value the outstanding work SOQUEM has accomplished and the trust they have placed in Abitibi Metals to lead the next phase of growth for the B26 project. We are fully committed to strengthening this win-win partnership to create lasting value for all stakeholders and shareholders."

In connection with the appointment of Mr. Eustache and in accordance with the Company's omnibus incentive plan, the Company has granted 250,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to Mr. Eustache. The Options are exercisable at $0.35 per common share for a period of 5 years.

Abitibi is also pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Haldane as Vice President of Investor Relations. Chris will be responsible for managing and enhancing the Company's relationships with shareholders, institutional investors, and the broader financial community, while also leading strategic communication initiatives to support Abitibi's growth and visibility.

Mr. Haldane commented: "I am very pleased to be joining the Abitibi Metals team. The company had a highly successful 2024, marked by significant resource expansion at B26. I believe 2025 will be a transformational year, and I look forward to working with the Abitibi team to advance their vision of establishing a leading metals company in Québec. I am also excited to expand investor awareness around this compelling story, which remains underrecognized in the market."

Mr. Haldane is a seasoned communications and finance executive with almost 20 years of experience in progressively senior roles in investor relations and corporate communications.

Most recently, Christopher was Vice President of Investor Relations for Denarius Metals, a Spanish-focused exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. He has held senior roles at Canadian-based mining companies with both domestic and international projects, including GCM Mining (formerly Gran Colombia Gold), Caldas Gold Corporation, and Marathon Gold.

Christopher began his career at a Toronto-based investor relations firm where he was responsible for the development and implementation of investor relations programs for a diverse client base.

About Abitibi Metals Corp:

Abitibi Metals Corp. is a Quebec-focused mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality base and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Abitibi's portfolio of strategic properties provides target-rich diversification and includes the option to earn 80% of the high-grade B26 Polymetallic Deposit, which hosts a resource estimate of 11.3MT @ 2.13% Cu Eq (Ind) & 7.2MT @ 2.21% Cu Eq (Inf), and the Beschefer Gold Project, where historical drilling has identified 4 historical intercepts with a metal factor of over 100 g/t gold highlighted by 55.63 g/t gold over 5.57 metres and 13.07 g/t gold over 8.75 metres amongst four modelled zones.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jonathon Deluce,

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please call 226-271-5170, email info@abitibimetals.com, or visit https://www.abitibimetals.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statement:

