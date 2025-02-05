West Point Gold to Present at the Kinvestor Mining & Energy Virtual Conference 2025

Vancouver, February 5, 2025 - West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF) (FSE: LRA0) ("West Point Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that West Point Gold CEO, Quentin Mai, is scheduled to present at the Kinvestor Mining & Energy Conference 2025 (KME25) on Wednesday, February 12th, 2025 at 8:20am PT / 11:20am ET. More details below.

In today's rapidly evolving economic and environmental landscape, the mining and energy sectors are at the forefront of critical global shifts. From driving the energy transition through renewable initiatives and critical mineral extraction to addressing supply chain challenges and geopolitical influences, these industries play a pivotal role in shaping a sustainable future. This conference empowers investors to navigate these changes, identify emerging opportunities, and make informed decisions in a dynamic market.

KME25 is a premier virtual conference showcasing innovative small and mid-cap public companies within the mining and energy sectors, hosted by Arlen Hansen, host of The Kinvestor Report. KME25 will feature a dynamic roundtable panel, 'Resources in a Time of Transition,' where top industry experts will explore how political shifts, economic policies, and global tensions are redefining the future of mining, energy, and commodities. Kinvestor's virtual conferences offer presenting companies a unique opportunity to showcase their latest developments and engage in a live Q&A-style dialogue with attendees.

Register for free today to hear from Quentin Mai and other key executives as they discuss the latest in mining, energy and more.

Presentation Details:

Date: February 12, 2025

Presentation Time: 8:20am PT / 11:20am ET

Presenter: Quentin Mai, CEO

Register now at:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/2517363579823/WN_MGkHLEv4RQqYP9InbEAGIA

About Kinvestor

At Kinvestor, we create powerful opportunities for investors to connect with both established and up-and-coming public companies in the mining, technology, and energy sectors on a free to join virtual platform. Kinvestor is powered by Kin Communications Inc, a full-service investor relations agency with over 14 years of experience across multiple industries. Our goal is to foster long-term relationships with investors, thought leaders and the media through our virtual conferences and interview series The Kinvestor Report. For more information visit kinvestor.net.

About West Point Gold Corp.

West Point Gold Corp. (formerly Gold79 Mines Ltd.) is a publicly listed company focused on gold discovery and development at four prolific Walker Lane Trend projects covering Nevada and Arizona, USA. West Point Gold is focused on developing a maiden resource at its Gold Chain project in Arizona, while JV partner Kinross is advancing the Jefferson Canyon project in Nevada.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are made as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions which involve risks and uncertainties associated with our business, including any future private placements, the uncertainty as to whether further exploration will result in the target(s) being delineated as a mineral resource, capital expenditures, operating costs, mineral resources, recovery rates, grades and prices, estimated goals, expansion and growth of the business and operations, plans and references to the Company's future successes with its business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. West Point Gold does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

