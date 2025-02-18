Arbor Metals Completes Ground Magnetic Survey at Kemlee Lake Lithium Project

Vancouver, February 18, 2025 - Arbor Metals Corp. ("Arbor" or the "Company") (TSXV: ABR, FWB: 432) is pleased to announce the completion of its ground magnetic survey on its wholly owned Kemlee Lake Lithium Project, located on the east shore of Lake Nipigon, Ontario. The Phase 1 survey was conducted over 28 days, during which 75 kilometers of survey lines were completed, primarily covering a NNE-SSW trending dyke that transects the property.

This survey represents a significant step in Arbor's exploration strategy for the Kemlee Lake Lithium Project. The results from this program will facilitate the mapping of pegmatite dykes and other subsurface geological features, and serve as a critical guide for future exploration programs. The survey utilized five Gem GSM-19W Overhauser Magnetometers and a base station to acquire high-quality geophysical data. Data from the survey is currently being evaluated, and the Company expects to receive results in the near term.

Mark Ferguson, President and CEO of Arbor, commented, "We are very pleased to have completed this important ground magnetic survey at our Kemlee Lake Lithium Project. The survey provides us with valuable data that will enable us to better understand the geological structure of the property and prioritize future exploration targets. We are excited to move forward with our plans to explore this promising project further."

Arbor is committed to conducting all of its exploration activities with a strong focus on environmental responsibility. The Company adheres to industry-leading environmental guidelines and strives to minimize its environmental footprint throughout the exploration process. Furthermore, Arbor continues to work collaboratively with local indigenous groups and other stakeholders to ensure that its activities are aligned with the needs and concerns of the communities in which it operates.

Dr. Peter Born, PGeo, is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.



Click Image To View Full Size

About Arbor Metals Corp.

Arbor Metals Corp. is a mining exploration company focused on developing high-value, geographically significant mineral projects worldwide. Arbor is paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as it oversees world-class mining projects. The Company is confident that combining quality projects with proven strategies and a dedicated team will yield exceptional outcomes.

The Jarnet, Corvette Lake and St. Pierre lithium projects, located in the James Bay region of Quebec, comprises 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares. The projects are contiguous to the Corvette-FCI property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization representing one of the highest-profile lithium exploration projects in the sector.

The Kemlee Lake Lithium project is strategically located three kilometers east of Rock Tech Lithium Inc.'s Aumacho claim blocks and twelve kilometers south of the Georgia Lake Project. The Project shares many geological similarities with the prolific Georgia Lake deposit, including bedrock geology and the presence of massive intrusive dykes. The primary target at the Project will be spodumene-bearing pegmatites hosted in metasediments.

For further information, contact Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer, at info@arbormetalscorp.com, or 403.852.4869, or visit the Company's website at www.arbormetalscorp.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Arbor Metals Corp.

Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to further exploration of the Kemlee Lake Lithium Project and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.