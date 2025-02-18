CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Release of Executive Informational Overview Report by Crystal Research

VANCOUVER, February 18, 2025 - CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Crystal Research Associates LLC has released an Executive Informational Overview® (EIO) on CoTec.

The 70 page paid report can be found on CoTec's website (https://cotec.ca/), Crystal Research Associates' website (www.crystalra.com), and across leading financial distribution mediums. For over two decades, Crystal Research Associates, LLC has successfully articulated the exceptional stories of small- and mid-cap companies to the Wall Street investor community.

About CoTec

CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange ("TSX-V") and the OTCQB and trades under the symbol CTH and CTHCF respectively. CoTec Holdings Corp. is a forward-thinking resource extraction company committed to revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employs a dual approach: investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability while applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential. By focusing on recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec's strategic model delivers low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation, and high barriers to entry, positioning it as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.

About Crystal Research Associates, LLC

Crystal Research Associates is an independent research firm led by Wall Street veterans, Jeffrey Kraws and Karen Goldfarb. Together, Kraws and Goldfarb have built a unique business model, capitalizing on decades of experience as an award-winning sell-side analyst team to produce institutional-quality industry and market research in a manner that is easily understood by investors and consumers. Our firm's approach has been proven successful over the years as our products are published and available on Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters, S&P Global Market Intelligence, FactSet, and scores of other popular forums

