The Untold Story of Saint Robert's: A Legacy of Gold, Silver Tungsten and More

Leopard Lake Gold (Symbol: CSE:LP). Alluvial gold and silver-tungsten-bearing veins have been known to occur in this region since the early 19th century. Among these, the Saint Robert's showing holds a unique distinction "it was the first recorded occurrence of free scheelite tungsten in Canada". Despite this early discovery, serious exploration did not commence until the 1950s, when Saint Robert's Metals Corporation (1951-1958) undertook an extensive program to delineate the mineralized veins.

Their work confirmed a significant presence of scheelite-bearing veins at the surface and precious metal mineralization at depth. Notable historical drill intersections included:

• 400,86 g/t Au over 0.305 meters

• 334,52 g/t Au and 186,54 /t Ag over 0.27 meters

• 708,73 g/t Au and 164 g/t Ag over 0.0914 meters

Two underground working the Lacombe Adit and the 3,500-foot-long Lee Tunnel were driven to explore these rich zones. The Lee Tunnel aimed to investigate three mineralized zones containing gold (Au), lead (Pb), zinc (Zn), bismuth (Bi), silver (Ag), and tungsten (W). To the Saint Robert's Metals team's surprise, they encountered a tungsten-mineralized porphyry intrusion, previously believed to be barren. A 200- pound bulk sample from this discovery yielded 0.60% WO? per tonne, confirming its economic significance. In 1958, the site briefly transitioned into a tungsten mine,

and a preliminary reserve estimate, based on drill data and underground drift sampling, suggested a substantial multi-element deposit extending to depths of approximately 100 meters.

A Project Abandoned, but Not Forgotten

Despite its promising potential, mining operations at Saint Robert's were abruptly halted in 1958. Several factors led to this decision:

1. The Lee Tunnel, meant to reach high-grade gold zones, was abandoned before hitting its target.

2. Weak ore recovery methods hindered economic feasibility.

3. Rising energy costs made production unsustainable.

Subsequent exploration efforts by Nouvelle Mining (1970-1974) and J.A.G. Mines (1977-present, in joint venture with Leopard Lake Gold Corp.) focused on unlocking the site's precious metal potential. However, neither company managed to reproduce the exceptional drilling results reported by Saint Robert's Metals Corporation. The most significant intersections recorded during J.A.G. Mines' intensive 1980-1984 exploration included:

• 1048,93 g/t Ag and 8.8% Zn over 0.366 meters

• 788,11 g/t Ag and 3.16% Pb over 0.64 meters

A New Era of Discovery (2022-2025)

The latest geophysical studies conducted in 2022 have renewed excitement around the Saint Robert deposit. With an advanced understanding of the site's structural complexity, Leopard Lake Gold Corp. (LLGC) is taking the helm in 2025 to conduct a new phase of exploration.

Recent data suggests that the deposit is structured as a mega-anticline, where mineralized quartz veins and granitoid dykes correspond to extension veins along its crest. The faulted anticline appears to be intruded by a probable buried granodiorite outcrop, evidenced by:

• A strong, oriented magnetic anomaly

• A surrounding metamorphic aureole

• A well-defined geochemical alteration halo

Two groundbreaking geophysical surveys-Electric Resistivity Tomography (ERT) and Audiomagnetotelluric & Gravimetry-were first tested in 2012 and later applied across the deposit area in 2022. These studies revealed numerous chargeability anomalies at shallow depths, spatially associated with the tops of resistive features indicative of potential granitic intrusions. Interestingly, these anomalies resemble characteristics of porphyry-type deposit models, suggesting an untapped mineralization potential far beyond previous estimates.

The Road Ahead: 2025 Drilling Program

LLGC's exploration team is currently compiling, analyzing, and reinterpreting all geological and geophysical data to refine the structural model of this polymetallic deposit (W, Bi, Ag, Pb, Zn, Cu, Au). The upcoming 2025 drilling program will target the most promising shallow chargeability anomalies, aiming to uncover what generations of explorers have sought-an economic, multi-element deposit of extraordinary significance.

The story of Saint Robert's is far from over. What began as a modest discovery in the 19th century is now on the brink of a new chapter-one that could redefine its place in Canada's mining history.

'' The best place to find a new mine … is in the shadow of a shaft," remarks Daniel Belanger, the newly appointed CEO.'' We have many mining projects like this, for example, : Canadian Malartic… which became one of the largest gold mines in Canada after several underground operations from the 1930s to the 1960s. We are eager to carry out more fieldwork to find what might be Canada's next tungsten mine using the most up-to-date exploration technology and knowledge available today. The price of tungsten is gradually rising as a result of China's recent restrictions on the export of refined tungsten. We are eager to drill the project and will actively pursue our field ''

