Scandium Canada updates on aluminum-scandium 3D powders research and development

Scandium Canada Ltd. (TSX-V: SCD) (OTC: SCDCF) (the "Company") is pleased to update its stakeholders on the development of its value-added division, which was announced in its press release of November 28, 2024, Scandium Canada Ltd. makes changes to its management team and corporate structure to generate revenues and secure a healthy scandium market in parallel to the development of its Scandium and Rare Earth project "The Crater Lake Project" in northeastern Quebec.

In September 2024, Scandium Canada filed a provisional patent with the US Patent Office (Scandium Canada Ltd. filed a patent application for aluminum-scandium alloys for 3D) for the 3D printing of two aluminum-scandium alloys, reducing the incidence of solidification microcracks during 3D printing. We are pleased to report that test coupons have been successfully printed in Laser Powder Bed Fusion by Scandium Canada's research collaborators at the Faculty of Engineering at McMaster University in Ontario. Duplicate coupons were printed with Scandium Canada's two patent-pending alloys and a commercial alloy used in 3D printing for comparison. We expect to assess the mechanical properties of these coupons, with and without heat-tempering subsamples, within the next two months. Once we have these results, we plan to conduct targeted marketing of the powders in industrial sectors with a short adoption cycle and an urgent need for new solutions. Our business model is to establish co-development activities between end-users, academia, governments and Scandium Canada. One modified alloy described in Scandium Canada's patent application is a modified 7075 alloy with scandium and other metals. We aim our modified 7075 to displace standard 7075 alloys, which are used in many industries, including aerospace, automotive, and military because it is a strong, lightweight alloy that is often used in applications that require high strength such as aircraft wings and fuselage, aircraft fittings, fuse parts, gears and shafts, missile parts and regulating valve parts.

Dr. Luc Duchesne, Chief Science Officer and head of the value-added division, will present during PDAC 2025 in Toronto, Scandium Canada's approach to market development of aluminum-scandium alloys, including its 3D printing progress. Management invites stakeholders to meet and greet after its presentation on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 11:15 in Room 801B in session Electric Materials 1 of the PDAC at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

ABOUT SCANDIUM CANADA LTD.

Scandium Canada (TSX-V: SCD) is a public company dedicated to promoting critical metals, mainly scandium. Its ultimate goal is to bring the world's leading primary source of scandium into operation, enabling the development and commercialization of aluminum-scandium (Al-Sc) alloys to meet the growing needs of modern industry for lighter, greener, longer-lasting, higher-performance materials. By leveraging its dedicated Al-Sc alloys subsidiary and the development of its Crater Lake mining project, the company aims to become the market leader in scandium, while committing itself to building a more responsible economy through innovation and agility.

