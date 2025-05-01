Teck to Present at the BofA Securities Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference May 13, 2025

VANCOUVER, April 30, 2025 - Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") President and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Price, will be presenting at the BofA Securities Global Metals, Mining & Steel conference on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 5:45 a.m. Eastern/2:45 a.m. Pacific time. The investor presentation will include information on company strategy, financial performance, and outlook for the company's business units.
The presentation will be webcast through the following link at: https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/metalsminingsteeluk2025/id54mY3t.cfm.
Alternatively, the webcast with supporting slides will be available on Teck's website at: www.teck.com.
About Teck Teck is a leading Canadian resource company focused on responsibly providing metals essential to economic development and the energy transition. Teck has a portfolio of world-class copper and zinc operations across North and South America and an industry-leading copper growth pipeline. We are focused on creating value by advancing responsible growth and ensuring resilience built on a foundation of stakeholder trust. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.
Investor Contact: Ellen Lai Coordinator, Investor Relations 604.699.4257 ellen.lai@teck.com
Media Contact: Dale Steeves Director, External Communications 236.987.7405 dale.steeves@teck.com
