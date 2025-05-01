Sonoran Desert Copper Corporation Appointment of New President

Vancouver, May 1, 2025 - Sonoran Desert Copper Corp. (TSXV: SDCU) ("SDCU'' or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Stephen Burega, as the new President of the Company.

Stephen Burega is a seasoned executive with over 30 years of leadership experience across the finance, mining, communications, and public affairs sectors. For the past 18 years, he has worked extensively in the mining exploration industry, where he has led companies through complex operational, regulatory, and capital market environments.

Throughout his career, Stephen has successfully managed and grown a range of organizations, holding CEO and other executive-level roles that demanded strategic clarity, operational discipline, and stakeholder trust. His leadership has spanned private and publicly traded companies, where he has been instrumental in advancing exploration programs, securing financing, and navigating evolving geopolitical and ESG landscapes.

Stephen is widely recognized for his ability to build high-performing teams, align corporate strategy with investor expectations, and drive long-term value. He brings a well-rounded executive skill set, including financial oversight, investor relations, public affairs, and corporate development.

A trusted advisor to boards, governments, and institutional stakeholders, Stephen continues to provide leadership to organizations that require strategic foresight, operational agility, and a strong governance framework to succeed in competitive global markets.

Brian Leeners, CEO of SDCU, stated, "We welcome Stephen to the team and look forward to scaling the Company under his guidance. Stephen has a professional history that will provide both leadership and execution as we focus on building the Company in the Battery Materials Sector in Brazil."

ABOUT SONORAN DESERT COPPER CORPORATION

Sonoran Desert Copper Corporation is focused on securing, developing and monetizing battery materials assets and technologies to build shareholder value.

