Hecla Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) ("Hecla", "we", "our" or the "Company") today announced first quarter 2025 financial and operating results.

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Financial Achievements:

Generated record sales of $261.3 million, an increase of 5% over the prior quarter.

Reported net income applicable to common stockholders of $28.7 million, or $0.05 per share.

Achieved record Adjusted EBITDA of $90.8 million during the quarter, $357.1 million during the last 12 months resulting in an improved net leverage ratio* of 1.5x compared to 1.6x in the prior quarter. 5

Consolidated silver total cost of sales of $129.6 million; cash cost and all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") per silver ounce (each after by-product credits) of $1.29 and $11.91, respectively. 3,4

Keno Hill posted its first profitable quarter under Hecla ownership, delivering $1.0 million of gross profit, helped by the elevated silver price. The mine continues to advance work to achieve commercial production status.

Gold total cost of sales of $50.7 million; cash cost and all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") per gold ounce of $2,195 and $2,303, respectively.3,4

Operational Performance:

Produced 4.1 million ounces of silver and 34,232 ounces of gold.

Established a new quarterly milling record at Lucky Friday of 108,745 tons, beating the prior record set in the fourth quarter 2024.

Increased Keno Hill production to 772,430 ounces of silver, growing 23% over the fourth quarter of 2024.

Exploration:

Extended Greens Creek mineralization 400 feet down plunge to the south in the 200 South Zone.

Confirmed and expanded mineralization at Keno Hill in the Bermingham Deposit through continued drilling.

Initiated surface exploration programs at Midas in Nevada and Greens Creek, with drilling set to begin in May.

*Net leverage ratio is calculated as current debt, long-term debt and finance leases less cash divided by trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA.

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES FOR 2025

Strengthen the balance sheet in 2025, targeting highest risk-adjusted return projects and increasing free cash flow generation.

Advance Keno Hill's permitting and invest in critical infrastructure to attain sustained profitability.

Optimize operating portfolio through continued strategic review of Casa Berardi to maximize value.

Identify opportunities in our extensive exploration portfolio to create shareholder value.

Implement standardized enterprise systems and advanced analytics to improve mine planning and cost management, driving sustained profitability and efficient capital allocation.

"This quarter demonstrates the strength and growth potential of our business, with record sales of $261.3 million representing a 5% increase over the prior quarter," said Rob Krcmarov, President & Chief Executive Officer. "With record Adjusted EBITDA of $90.8 million this quarter and $357.1 million over the past year, we have improved our net leverage ratio to 1.5x, reinforcing our solid financial foundation."

Krcmarov continued, "Our operational excellence continues to shine through, with Lucky Friday setting a new quarterly milling record and Keno Hill increasing silver production by 23% over the prior quarter. Looking ahead, we're focusing on four key strategic pillars: achieving operational excellence through standardized systems and continuous improvement; optimizing our portfolio through strategic reviews and focus capital allocation on high-return projects or those that enhance environmental or safety performance or reduce risk; intensifying our focus on financial discipline with a rigorous capital allocation framework; and leveraging our position as North America's largest silver producer to meet growing demand from green technology markets."

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL OVERVIEW

In the following table and throughout this release, "total cost of sales" is comprised of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization; "prior quarter" refers to the fourth quarter of 2024.

In Thousands unless stated otherwise 1Q-2025 4Q-2024 3Q-2024 2Q-2024 1Q-2024 FY-2024 Financial Highlights Sales $ 261,339 $ 249,655 $ 245,085 $ 245,657 $ 189,528 $ 929,925 Total cost of sales $ 187,335 $ 181,321 $ 185,799 $ 194,227 $ 170,368 $ 731,715 Gross profit $ 74,004 $ 68,334 $ 59,286 $ 51,430 $ 19,160 $ 198,210 Net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders $ 28,734 $ 11,786 $ 1,623 $ 27,732 $ (5,891 ) $ 35,250 Basic income (loss) per common share (in dollars) $ 0.05 $ 0.02 $ 0.00 $ 0.04 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.06 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 90,788 $ 86,558 $ 88,859 $ 90,895 $ 71,597 $ 337,909 Total Debt $ 568,653 $ 550,713 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA1 1.5 1.6 Cash provided by operating activities $ 35,738 $ 67,470 $ 55,009 $ 78,718 $ 17,080 $ 218,277 Capital Investment $ (54,095 ) $ (60,784 ) $ (55,699 ) $ (50,420 ) $ (47,589 ) $ (214,492 ) Free Cash Flow2 $ (18,357 ) $ 6,686 $ (690 ) $ 28,298 $ (30,509 ) $ 3,785 Production Summary Silver ounces produced 4,112,394 3,874,344 3,645,004 4,458,484 4,192,098 16,169,930 Silver payable ounces sold 3,517,970 3,488,207 3,729,782 3,785,285 3,481,884 14,485,158 Gold ounces produced 34,232 35,727 32,280 37,324 36,592 141,923 Gold payable ounces sold 29,655 33,563 31,414 35,276 32,189 132,442 Cash Costs and AISC, each after by-product credits Silver cash costs per ounce 3 $ 1.29 $ (0.27 ) $ 4.46 $ 2.08 $ 4.78 $ 2.72 Silver AISC per ounce 4 $ 11.91 $ 11.51 $ 15.29 $ 12.54 $ 13.10 $ 13.06 Gold cash costs per ounce 3 $ 2,195 $ 1,936 $ 1,754 $ 1,701 $ 1,669 $ 1,762 Gold AISC per ounce 4 $ 2,303 $ 2,203 $ 2,059 $ 1,825 $ 1,899 $ 1,990 Realized Prices Silver, $/ounce $ 33.59 $ 30.19 $ 29.43 $ 29.77 $ 24.77 $ 28.58 Gold, $/ounce $ 2,940 $ 2,656 $ 2,522 $ 2,338 $ 2,094 $ 2,403 Lead, $/pound $ 0.92 $ 0.94 $ 0.93 $ 1.06 $ 0.97 $ 0.97 Zinc, $/pound $ 1.29 $ 1.53 $ 1.36 $ 1.51 $ 1.10 $ 1.37

Sales increased to $261.3 million, a new quarterly record, or 5% over the prior quarter, reflecting higher realized prices for precious metals, which were partially offset by lower silver, gold and zinc sales volumes. Lead sales volumes increased primarily due to a strong operational quarter at Lucky Friday.

Gross profit was $74.0 million, an increase of 8% over the prior quarter. The increase is attributable to (i) Greens Creek gross profit increasing by $4.4 million due to higher realized prices for precious metals, partially offset by lower sales volumes of all metals except zinc, (ii) Lucky Friday gross profit increased by $1.6 million due to higher realized silver prices and volumes partially offset by higher production costs, and (iii) Keno Hill gross profit of $1 million (first profitable quarter under Hecla's ownership), reflecting the benefit of higher realized silver prices on 2% lower sales volumes over the prior quarter. At Casa Berardi, the gross profit decreased by $2.1 million as the benefit of higher realized gold prices was offset by lower gold sales volumes and higher production costs.

Net income applicable to common stockholders was $28.7 million compared to $11.8 million in the prior quarter. The improvement was primarily related to:

Positive fair value adjustments, net of $3.6 million, due to an increase in the fair value of our marketable securities portfolio.

Ramp-up and suspension costs decreased by $6.3 million, reflecting the impact of Keno Hill generating gross profit during the quarter and not contributing any costs to ramp-up and suspension costs in the first quarter.

Partly offset by:

An increase in income and mining tax provision of $8.1 million, reflecting higher taxable income realized by our US tax group while unable to recognize losses in Canada.

An increase in general and administrative costs of $3.0 million reflecting a combination of headcount additions and higher incentive compensation accruals.

A foreign exchange loss of $0.4 million versus a gain of $4.1 million, reflecting the impact of the U.S. dollar depreciation compared to the Canadian dollar.

Consolidated silver total cost of sales was $129.6 million, an increase of $6.2 million or 5% from the prior quarter, primarily due to higher production costs at Lucky Friday of $3.9 million reflecting higher mining, contractor, maintenance and profit sharing costs, and consumables usage, and $2 million at Greens Creek reflecting higher labor and fuel purchase costs.

Cash costs and AISC per silver ounce, each after by-product credits, were $1.29 and $11.91, respectively, higher versus the prior quarter, primarily due to higher production costs, partially offset by lower treatment charges, higher by-product credits (due to higher realized gold prices) and higher silver production. AISC was higher due to additional corporate general and administrative expenses, partially offset by lower sustaining capital.3,4

Gold total cost of sales for Casa Berardi decreased by $1 million due to lower sales volumes.

Cash costs and AISC per gold ounce, each after by-product credits, were $2,195 and $2,303 respectively, an increase over the prior quarter as lower production costs and sustaining capital spend was partially offset by lower gold production.3,4 Casa Berardi costs are anticipated to improve late in the third quarter of the year as the strip ratio of the 160 pit is expected to decline.

Adjusted EBITDA was $90.8 million, a 5% increase over the prior quarter. The ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA (net leverage ratio) improved to 1.5x from 1.6x in the prior quarter due to strong EBITDA generation during the last 12 months, which offset the $21.1 million increase in net debt.1 Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2025 were $23.7 million and included $43 million drawn on the revolving credit facility.

Cash provided by operating activities was $35.7 million, a decrease of $31.7 million, primarily attributable to unfavorable working capital changes of $48.2 million, including an increase of accounts receivable reflecting the higher price environment and timing of sales, inventory builds at Casa Berardi and Keno Hill, the semi-annual interest payment on our notes and the timing of accounts payable vendor payments and annual incentive compensation payments.

Capital investment was $54.1 million, compared to $60.8 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to lower capital investment at Greens Creek of $5.0 million and Keno Hill of $5.1 million reflecting the fact that the first quarter is historically a low capital investment quarter, due to the winter weather.

Free cash flow was negative $18.4 million, compared to positive $6.7 million in the prior quarter, with the decrease primarily due to lower cash flow from operations, reflecting negative working capital adjustments ($48.2 million), some of which are expected to reverse in the second quarter.2

Hedging Update: Forward Sales Contracts for Base Metals and Foreign Currency

The Company uses financially settled forward sales contracts to manage exposures to zinc and lead price changes in forecasted concentrate shipments. On March 31, 2025, the Company had contracts covering approximately 20% and 29% of the forecasted payable zinc and lead production for 2025 - 2026 at an average price of $1.39 and $1.02 per pound, respectively.

The Company also manages Canadian dollar ("CAD") exposure through forward contracts. At March 31, 2025, the Company had hedged approximately 37% of forecasted Casa Berardi and Keno Hill CAD denominated direct production costs through 2026 at an average CAD/USD rate of 1.35. The Company has also hedged approximately 24% of Casa Berardi and Keno Hill CAD denominated total capital expenditures through 2026 at 1.39.

OPERATIONS OVERVIEW

Greens Creek Mine - Alaska Dollars are in thousands except cost per ton 1Q-2025 4Q-2024 3Q-2024 2Q-2024 1Q-2024 FY-2024 GREENS CREEK Operating Highlights Tons of ore processed 212,899 224,521 212,863 225,746 232,188 895,318 Total production cost per ton $ 240.00 $ 211.64 $ 222.39 $ 218.09 $ 212.92 $ 216.15 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 11.75 10.72 11.22 12.60 13.30 11.99 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) 0.09 0.09 0.08 0.09 0.09 0.09 Ore grade milled - Lead (%) 2.58 2.61 2.44 2.50 2.60 2.52 Ore grade milled - Zinc (%) 6.77 6.59 6.60 6.20 6.30 6.41 Ore grade milled - Copper (%) 0.25 0.25 0.31 0.27 0.28 0.27 Silver produced (oz.) 2,002,560 1,901,418 1,857,314 2,243,551 2,478,594 8,480,877 Gold produced (oz.) 13,759 14,804 11,746 14,137 14,588 55,275 Lead produced (tons) 4,496 4,808 4,165 4,513 4,834 18,320 Zinc produced (tons) 12,835 13,241 12,585 12,400 13,062 51,288 Copper produced (tons) 411 427 490 462 495 1,874 Financial Highlights Sales $ 118,143 $ 112,037 $ 116,568 $ 95,659 $ 97,310 $ 421,574 Total cost of sales $ (69,638 ) $ (67,887 ) $ (73,597 ) $ (56,786 ) $ (69,857 ) $ (268,127 ) Gross profit $ 48,505 $ 44,150 $ 42,971 $ 38,873 $ 27,453 $ 153,447 Cash flow from operations $ 43,858 $ 60,442 $ 54,076 $ 43,276 $ 28,706 $ 186,500 Exploration $ 343 $ 1,129 $ 4,325 $ 2,011 $ 551 $ 8,016 Capital additions $ (10,759 ) $ (15,798 ) $ (11,466 ) $ (11,704 ) $ (8,827 ) $ (47,795 ) Free cash flow 2 $ 33,442 $ 45,773 $ 46,935 $ 33,583 $ 20,430 $ 146,721 Cash Costs and AISC, each after by-product credits Cash cost per ounce, after by-product credits 3 $ (4.08 ) $ (5.86 ) $ 0.93 $ 0.19 $ 3.45 $ (0.05 ) AISC per ounce, after by-product credits 4 $ (0.03 ) $ 2.62 $ 7.04 $ 5.40 $ 7.16 $ 5.65

Operational Review

Greens Creek produced 2.0 million ounces of silver and 13,759 ounces of gold. Silver production increased 5% over the prior quarter due to a 10% increase in silver grade milled, partially offset by lower tons milled. Zinc and lead production declined 3% and 6% respectively, primarily due to lower mill throughput.

The silver grade milled averaged higher month-over-month throughout the quarter, averaging nearly 13 ounce per ton ("opt") in March. Backfill and development activities also continued to improve throughout the quarter.

First Quarter Financial Review

Sales were $118.1 million, an increase of 5% over the prior quarter, benefiting from higher realized precious metals prices which were partially offset by lower lead and zinc prices, as well as lower concentrate sales due to timing of sales.

Total cost of sales was $69.6 million, an increase of 3% over the prior quarter, primarily due to higher labor and fuel volumes for elevated power generation requirements. Cash cost per silver ounce, after by-product credits, was negative $4.08, and increased over the prior quarter due to higher labor and fuel costs. AISC per silver ounce, after by-product credits, was negative $0.03 and decreased over the prior quarter due to lower capital investment.3,4

Cash flow from operations was $43.9 million, a decrease of 27% over the prior quarter due to unfavorable working capital changes tied to timing of sales and higher vendor payments. Capital investment was $10.8 million, a decrease of 32% over the prior quarter.

Free cash flow was $33.4 million, a decrease of 27% from the prior quarter as lower capital investment did not fully offset the decrease in cash flow from operations.

Outlook Revised

Production guidance for 2025 at Greens Creek is maintained at 8.1-8.8 million ounces of silver, 44.0-48.0 thousand ounces of gold, or 18.0-19.5 million silver equivalent ounces when factoring in all metals (silver, gold, lead, zinc and copper). Greens Creek's cost outlook has been lowered, maintaining cost of sales guidance at $289 million (includes depreciation) but lowering cash cost guidance to $0.25-$0.75 from the prior $2.00-$2.50 (after by-product credits), per silver ounce, and AISC to $6.50-$7.25 from $8.75-$9.50 (after by-product credits), per silver ounce.3,4 Capital investment guidance is unchanged at $48-$51 million in sustaining capital and $10-$12 million in growth capital. Capital investment at Greens Creek is expected to increase in the second and third quarters (relative to the first quarter) due to the seasonal construction period. The Company expects the Greens Creek operation to have 3-6 days of planned maintenance in the second quarter, which is the historical norm for quarterly maintenance downtime at Greens Creek. In approximately mid-June, the mine expects to shift to self-generated power while Alaska Electric Light and Power, the utility company supplying power to Greens Creek, goes offline for a planned 8-week maintenance shutdown, which will add costs to the operation of Greens Creek during this period as self-generated power is more costly than purchased power from the utility.

Please refer to guidance section of the release for production, cost, and capital guidance for 2025.

Lucky Friday Mine - Idaho Dollars are in thousands except cost per ton 1Q-2025 4Q-2024 3Q-2024 2Q-2024 1Q-2024 FY-2024 LUCKY FRIDAY Operating Highlights Tons of ore processed 108,745 108,585 104,281 107,441 86,234 406,541 Total production cost per ton $ 258.59 $ 250.71 $ 260.99 $ 233.99 $ 233.10 $ 245.19 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 13.0 13.0 12.1 12.9 12.9 12.7 Ore grade milled - Lead (%) 8.2 8.5 7.9 8.1 8.2 8.2 Ore grade milled - Zinc (%) 4.0 4.2 3.9 3.6 3.9 3.9 Silver produced (oz.) 1,332,252 1,336,910 1,184,819 1,308,155 1,061,065 4,890,949 Lead produced (tons) 8,480 8,685 7,662 8,229 6,689 31,265 Zinc produced (tons) 3,681 3,814 3,528 3,320 2,851 13,513 Financial Highlights Sales $ 63,194 $ 57,671 $ 51,072 $ 59,071 $ 35,340 $ 203,154 Total cost of sales $ (44,049 ) $ (40,157 ) $ (39,286 ) $ (37,523 ) $ (27,519 ) $ (144,485 ) Gross profit $ 19,145 $ 17,514 $ 11,786 $ 21,548 $ 7,821 $ 58,669 Cash flow from operations $ 23,805 $ 25,329 $ 34,374 $ 44,546 $ 27,112 $ 131,361 Capital additions $ (15,446 ) $ (12,608 ) $ (11,178 ) $ (10,818 ) $ (14,988 ) (49,592 ) Free cash flow 2 $ 8,359 $ 12,721 $ 23,196 $ 33,728 $ 12,124 $ 81,769 Cash Costs and AISC, each after by-product credits Cash cost per ounce, after by-product credits 3 $ 9.37 $ 7.68 $ 9.98 $ 5.32 $ 8.85 $ 7.80 AISC per ounce, after by-product credits 4 $ 20.08 $ 17.12 $ 19.40 $ 12.74 $ 17.36 $ 16.50

Operational Review

Lucky Friday set a new quarterly milling record of 108,745 tons, beating the record set in the prior quarter. Silver production was 1.3 million ounces, flat over the prior quarter. Lead and zinc production was 8,480 tons and 3,681 tons, respectively, declining 2% and 3% respectively over the prior quarter, both impacted by modestly lower milled grades.

First Quarter Financial Review

Sales were $63.2 million, an increase of 10% over the prior quarter due to a higher realized silver price and a higher volume of zinc concentrate sales, partially offset by lower realized lead and zinc prices.

Total cost of sales was $44.0 million, up 10% over the prior quarter, driven by higher depreciation expense (+14%), labor costs (+6%) partially due to a rise in profit sharing payments to miners as a result of better performance, consumables (+9%) and cost for drill contractors. Cash costs and AISC per silver ounce, each after by-product credits, was $9.37 and $20.08, respectively, and increased over the prior quarter primarily due to the higher operating costs as silver volumes were largely flat when compared to the prior quarter.3,4

Cash flow from operations was $23.8 million, a decrease of 6% over the prior quarter which was unfavorably impacted by working capital changes, largely tied to changes in accounts receivable. Capital investment increased to $15.4 million, a 23% increase over the prior quarter, but trending slightly below plan for the year on an annualized basis. Free cash flow was $8.4 million and decreased over the prior quarter due to the items mentioned above.

Outlook Revised

There is no change to the 2025 production guidance for Lucky Friday, maintaining silver production guidance of 4.7-5.1 million ounces of silver, or 8.0-8.5 million silver equivalent ounces when factoring in all metals (silver, lead and zinc). Guidance for cost of sales is revised up to $165 million from $135 million (includes depreciation), with the change about equally split between cash and non-cash items. Cash cost per silver ounce (after by-product credits) guidance is revised up to $7.00-$7.50 from $4.25-$4.75 and guidance for AISC per silver ounce (after by-product credits) is revised up to $20.00-$21.50 from $16.50-$18.00. The primary drivers of the cash cost and AISC guidance increase at Lucky Friday are higher labor and burden costs, insurance costs, higher than budgeted profit sharing expense, higher costs associated with contractor use intensity, and higher costs than budgeted for some consumables.3,4 Capital guidance for Lucky Friday in 2025 is unchanged, with investment expected to increase in the second and third quarters (relative to the first quarter) due to the seasonal construction period. The Company expects the Lucky Friday operation to have 3-6 days of planned maintenance in the second quarter, which is the historical norm for quarterly maintenance downtime at the mine.

Please refer to guidance section of the release for production, cost, and capital guidance for 2025.

Keno Hill - Yukon Territory Dollars are in thousands except cost per ton 1Q-2025 4Q-2024 3Q-2024 2Q-2024 1Q-2024 FY-2024 KENO HILL Operating Highlights Tons of ore processed 27,411 23,123 24,027 36,977 25,165 109,292 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 29.0 29.6 25.7 25.1 26.3 26.2 Ore grade milled - Lead (%) 4.0 3.9 3.0 2.4 2.4 2.8 Ore grade milled - Zinc (%) 1.9 1.3 2.4 1.4 1.3 1.6 Silver produced (oz.) 772,430 629,828 597,293 900,440 646,312 2,773,873 Lead produced (tons) 1,031 839 670 845 576 2,930 Zinc produced (tons) 419 246 492 471 298 1,507 Financial Highlights Sales $ 16,909 $ 15,356 $ 19,809 $ 28,950 10,847 $ 74,962 Total cost of sales $ (15,871 ) $ (15,356 ) $ (19,809 ) $ (28,950 ) (10,847 ) $ (74,962 ) Gross profit $ 1,038 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Cash flow from operations $ (9,661 ) $ (1,752 ) $ (6,811 ) $ (465 ) $ (8,720 ) $ (17,748 ) Exploration $ 1,692 $ 2,605 $ 2,664 $ 2,019 $ 498 $ 7,786 Capital additions $ (10,436 ) $ (15,584 ) $ (14,406 ) $ (14,533 ) $ (10,346 ) $ (54,869 ) Free cash flow 2 $ (18,405 ) $ (14,731 ) $ (18,553 ) $ (12,979 ) $ (18,568 ) $ (64,831 )

Operational Review

Keno Hill produced 772,430 ounces of silver, a 23% increase over the prior quarter due to higher mill throughput. Mill throughput for the first quarter averaged 305 tons per day ("tpd"), remaining below the permitted capacity of 440 tpd. The mill continues to rely on the existing ore stockpile as the mine continues to ramp up to higher tonnage rates (first quarter ore tons mined averaged 259 tpd). Work continues to advance to bring the asset into a state of commercial production.

Mill throughput during the quarter was impacted by power curtailments by Yukon Energy Corporation ("YEC"), which was carrying out powerline maintenance. YEC also experienced a turbine failure at its hydroelectric plant in Whitehorse in late October 2024, which is scheduled to be repaired in August of 2025.

First Quarter Financial Review

Sales were $16.9 million, increasing 10% over the prior quarter primarily due to a higher realized silver price despite not selling all metal produced in the quarter. Total cost of sales was $15.9 million, flat over the prior quarter. Because Keno Hill realized positive gross profit for the quarter, there was no allocation made to ramp-up and suspension costs, as compared to the prior quarter when $6.3 million of site-specific Keno Hill ramp-up costs were recognized.

Cash flow from operations was negative $9.7 million, a decline over the prior quarter due to unfavorable working capital changes tied to the inventory build ($6.9 million) and changes in accounts payable ($3.2 million) reflecting higher vendor payments in the quarter. Capital investments during the quarter were $10.4 million, $5.1 million lower than the prior quarter. Free cash flow was negative $18.4 million, a decline of $3.7 million over the prior quarter due to the lower cash flow from operations, partially offset by the lower capital investment during the quarter.

Outlook

Power curtailment by YEC at Keno Hill has improved in 2025, with the previously reported eight days of operational stoppage remaining unchanged through quarter end. Further disruptions are not expected during warmer weather months, during which time it is expected YEC's generating demand is lower. The Company estimates the power curtailments during planned August YEC maintenance downtime could lower production by approximately 90,000 ounces of silver in the third quarter, which was previously known and factored into our initial 2025 guidance released in February. Keno Hill is expected to have 3-6 days of planned maintenance in the second quarter, which is the historical norm for quarterly maintenance downtime at the mine.

Keno Hill has generated marginal profits for the company at current throughput rates and prices. Our immediate focus is to advance permits and successfully execute infrastructure projects, with the goal of putting the mine on a path toward achieving its current permitted capacity of 440 tons per day which, at current prices, is expected to generate positive free cash flow. We estimate that to be sustainably profitable at our current long-range metals prices (which are significantly lower than current prices), throughput rates would need to reach approximately 500 to 600 tons per day, due to Keno Hill's high fixed costs. Currently Keno Hill is not configured to sustainably produce 440 tons per day (although the mill has achieved that rate for multiple weeks on end during test run periods). Achieving 440 or higher tons per day would require ore from both the Bermingham deposit and the lower grade Flame & Moth deposit, significant capital expenditures, obtaining permits, executing projects, mine development and maintaining community support. If any one of these were not to occur, particularly if prices were to decrease from current prices, Keno Hill as currently configured would not be profitable, and placing the operation on care and maintenance would be an option.

Please refer to (i) the discussion of commercial production at Keno Hill in the Company's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 1, 2025 and (ii) the guidance section of the release for detailed production, cost, and capital guidance for 2025.

Casa Berardi - Quebec Dollars are in thousands except cost per ton 1Q-2025 4Q-2024 3Q-2024 2Q-2024 1Q-2024 FY-2024 CASA BERARDI Operating Highlights Tons of ore processed - underground 111,972 113,068 101,308 118,485 123,123 455,984 Tons of ore processed - surface pit 279,196 292,148 268,291 248,494 258,503 1,067,436 Tons of ore processed - total 391,168 405,216 369,599 366,979 381,626 1,523,420 Surface tons mined - ore and waste 5,376,620 6,708,708 5,603,101 4,064,091 3,639,297 20,015,197 Total production cost per ton $ 115.19 $ 100.34 $ 97.82 $ 107.84 $ 96.53 $ 100.58 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - underground 0.11 0.12 0.11 0.14 0.14 0.13 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - surface pit 0.04 0.04 0.05 0.04 0.04 0.04 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - combined 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.07 0.07 0.07 Gold produced (oz.) - underground 9,414 11,034 9,913 13,719 13,707 48,373 Gold produced (oz.) - surface pit 11,059 9,889 10,621 9,468 8,297 38,275 Gold produced (oz.) - total 20,473 20,923 20,534 23,187 22,004 86,648 Silver produced (oz.) - total 5,152 6,188 5,578 6,338 6,127 24,231 Financial Highlights Sales $ 56,005 $ 59,164 $ 50,308 $ 58,623 $ 41,584 $ 209,679 Total cost of sales $ (50,682 ) $ (51,734 ) $ (46,280 ) $ (67,340 ) $ (58,260 ) $ (223,614 ) Gross profit (loss) $ 5,323 $ 7,430 $ 4,028 $ (8,717 ) $ (16,676 ) $ (13,935 ) Cash flow from operations $ 9,900 $ 12,356 $ 15,305 $ 17,816 $ 3,186 $ 48,663 Exploration $ - $ - $ - $ 315 $ 685 $ 1,000 Capital additions $ (16,257 ) $ (16,406 ) $ (18,606 ) $ (12,376 ) $ (13,316 ) $ (60,704 ) Free cash flow 2 $ (6,357 ) $ (4,050 ) $ (3,301 ) $ 5,755 $ (9,445 ) $ (11,041 ) Cash Costs and AISC, each after by-product credits Cash cost per ounce, after by-product credits 3 $ 2,195 $ 1,936 $ 1,754 $ 1,701 $ 1,669 $ 1,762 AISC per ounce, after by-product credits 4 $ 2,303 $ 2,203 $ 2,059 $ 1,825 $ 1,899 $ 1,990

Operational Review

Casa Berardi produced 20,473 ounces of gold, a decrease of 2% over the prior quarter, due to lower underground grades mined and total milled tons. Mined tons (ore and waste) in the 160 pit decreased 20% over the prior quarter, with operating costs 2% lower than the prior quarter. The stripping ratio for the 160 pit is expected to decline in the second half of 2025, and is expected to further reduce costs.

First Quarter Financial Review

Sales were $56.0 million, a decrease of 5% over the prior quarter, primarily due to lower ounces sold, partially offset by a higher average realized gold price.

Total cost of sales was $50.7 million, a decrease of 2% over the prior quarter. Cash costs and AISC per gold ounce, each after by-product credits, were $2,195 and $2,303 respectively, an increase over the prior quarter as lower production costs and sustaining capital investment was partially offset by lower gold production.3,4 Casa Berardi costs are anticipated to improve late in the third quarter of the year as the strip ratio of the 160 pit is expected to decline.

Cash flow from operations was $9.9 million, a 20% decrease over the prior quarter due to unfavorable working capital changes (timing of accounts payable payments and an increase in inventory). Capital investment was $16.3 million, lower by $0.1 million over the prior quarter. Free cash flow was negative $6.4 million, a $2.3 million decrease over the prior quarter due to lower cash flow from operations.2

Outlook

Casa Berardi is advancing toward a more streamlined and efficient surface-only operation, with plans to focus exclusively on the 160 pit by mid-2025. This transition follows the successful extraction of higher-margin stopes from the west underground mine, positioning the Company for continued productivity and cost-effective mining.

Currently there is no change to the Casa Berardi production guidance of 76.0-82.0koz of gold production in 2025. Casa Berardi guidance for cost of sales (includes depreciation) is revised up to $180 million from $165.5 million due to increased open pit contractor costs related to extending the work by two months from the prior plan, and other cost increases. Cash cost guidance (after by-product credits, per gold ounce) is unchanged at $1,500-$1,650/oz and AISC (after by-product credits, per gold ounce) guidance is also unchanged at $1,750-$1,950/oz.3,4 First quarter cash costs and AISC are above the full year guidance ranges on a pro rata basis but are in line with the Company's expectations and should improve in second half 2025 for the reasons noted above, with the fourth quarter expected to benefit the most in terms of cost improvement. Total capital investment guidance for 2025 is unchanged at $58-$63 million. Capital investment at Casa Berardi is expected to increase over the second and third quarters due to seasonal construction period plans, with tailings construction being a major factor in the expected increase during the warmer months of the year. Casa Berardi is expected to have 3-6 days of planned maintenance in the second quarter, which is the historical norm for quarterly maintenance downtime at the mine.

Casa Berardi is expected to produce gold from the 160 pit and associated stockpiles until 2027. At current gold prices, the 160 pit is expected to generate strong free cash flow late third quarter (when the pit's strip ratio is expected to decline) until 2027. Upon completion of mining at the 160 pit, and milling the remaining stockpiles, Casa Berardi is expected to have a production gap commencing in 2027 and continuing until 2032 or later, assuming no underground mine life extension. During this time, the focus is expected to be on investing in permitting, infrastructure and equipment, as well as de-watering and stripping two expected new open pits, the Principal and West Mine Crown Pillar pits. Upon conclusion of the hiatus and related permitting and construction, the Company expects the mine to generate significant free cash flow at current gold prices.

Given the expected hiatus in future production and the uncertainty surrounding permitting and timing of construction of the new open pits, the Company continues to consider strategic alternatives for Casa Berardi, which is ongoing and includes evaluating scenarios such as (i) an outright disposal, (ii) joint venturing the asset, (iii) a spin out of the asset, (iv) extending the underground mine or (v) accelerating future cash flows to capture part of the current record gold prices via a prepayment structure or other financing arrangement.

Please refer to guidance section of the release for production, cost, and capital guidance for 2025.

EXPLORATION AND PRE-DEVELOPMENT

Exploration and pre-development expenses totaled $4.5 million for the first quarter of the year. During the first quarter, exploration activities focused on underground exploration at Greens Creek and surface and underground definition drilling at Keno Hill.

Increased exploration spend is anticipated in the second and third quarters as exploration ramps-up during the warmer months. At Greens Creek, two helicopter supported surface core drills are planned to test near mine targets located within potential drifting distance from the current underground infrastructure. At Keno Hill, three surface core drills are focused on expanding resources in the Bermingham Deep target area.

At Greens Creek, exploration drilling during the first quarter in the 200 South Zone expands mineralization an additional 400 feet along plunge to the south and is now the southern-most high-grade drillhole intercept. While this interval is narrow, the high-grade silver, zinc, and lead mineralization continues to highlight the prospectivity of the region. At Keno Hill, underground drilling continues to confirm and expand mineralization in the Bermingham Deposit.

Exploration activities at Midas in Nevada will commence in May with two surface core drills testing multiple high-priority targets. These targets are strategically positioned to test down-dip extensions of mapped or inferred structures within an expansive nine-square-mile envelope of high-level favorable alteration. Recent sampling has identified several anomalies coincident with favorable structural settings, significantly enhancing our targeting precision. The Company's combined Midas and Hollister districts located within the Northern Nevada Rift and along the northern extension of the Carlin Trend continues to demonstrate potential for both epithermal gold-silver discoveries and deeper Carlin-type mineralization in areas previously unexplored.

Selected drill intercepts for the two operations are shown below.

Greens Creek

200 South Zone

24.0 oz/ton silver, 0.03 oz/ton gold, 19.8% zinc and 11.6% lead over 2.2 feet

East Zone

278.0 opt silver, 0.16 oz/ton gold, 0.6% zinc and 0.1% lead over 2.8 feet

Keno Hill

Bermingham Vein Zone

Bear Vein: 63.8 oz/ton silver, 0.1% zinc, and 5.1% lead over 12.1 feet Includes: 174.5 oz/ton silver, 0.1% zinc, and 13.8% lead over 4.0 feet

Footwall Vein: 53.8 oz/ton silver, 1.1% zinc. and 8.7% lead over 15.3 feet Includes: 78.6 oz/ton silver, 1.7% zinc, and 11.9% lead over 9.4 feet

Main Vein: 31.1 oz/ton silver, 0.3% zinc, and 1.0% lead over 5.6 feet

Detailed drill assay highlights can be found in Table A at the end of the release.

Project Permitting Update

Libby Exploration Project

The Libby Exploration Project in Montana was included in the Trump Administration's March 18, 2025, announcement of advancing critical mineral projects under Executive Order 14241, Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production. As a result, the Project has been placed on the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council's FAST-41 permitting dashboard, which will ensure the environmental review and authorizations schedule for the project is publicly available and allows all stakeholders to benefit from increased transparency.

The project is a large silver and copper deposit located 50 miles from the Company's Lucky Friday mine. A Plan of Operations is currently under an Environmental Assessment review by the U.S. Forest Service, which review is expected to be completed later this year. Upon successful completion of that process, the Company would have the authority to dewater and rehabilitate approximately 7,000 feet of the existing 14,000 foot Libby Adit, extend the adit by approximately 4,200 feet, and construct lateral drifts to conduct exploration activities. As of December 31, 2024, the project had Inferred resources of 183.3 million ounces of silver and 759 thousand tons of copper. The Company continues to analyze the feasibility of developing a mine at the Libby Exploration Project and capital allocation decisions will be disciplined and focused on delivering shareholder value.

DIVIDENDS

Pursuant to the dividend policy, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.00375 per share of common stock payable on or about June 10, 2025, to stockholders of record on May 23, 2025.

Preferred Stock

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.875 per share of Series B preferred stock, payable on or about July 1, 2025, to stockholders of record on June 16, 2025.

2025 GUIDANCE 6

In the tables below the Company provides production, cost, and capital guidance on a consolidated basis and by mine, as well as projected consolidated exploration and pre-development expenditures. There are no changes to production and capital investment guidance, but there are changes to cost (total cost of sales, cash costs, and/or AISC) guidance for Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, and Casa Berardi.3,4

2025 Production Outlook Reiterated

Consolidated silver production is expected to be 15.5-17.0 million ounces.

Greens Creek's silver production is expected to be 8.1-8.8 million ounces.

Lucky Friday's silver production is expected to be 4.7-5.1 million ounces.

Keno Hill's silver production is expected to be 2.7-3.1 million ounces.

Consolidated gold production is expected to be 120-130 koz.

Casa Berardi is expected to produce 76.0-82.0 koz.

Greens Creek is expected to produce 44.0-48.0 koz.

Silver Production (Moz) Gold Production (Koz) Silver Equivalent (Moz) Gold Equivalent (Koz) Greens Creek * 8.1 - 8.8 44.0 - 48.0 18.0 - 19.5 200.0 - 210.0 Lucky Friday * 4.7 - 5.1 N/A 8.0 - 8.5 90.0 - 95.0 Casa Berardi N/A 76.0 - 82.0 6.5 - 7.5 76.0 - 82.0 Keno Hill * 2.7 - 3.1 N/A 3.0 - 3.5 30.0 - 40.0 2025 Total 15.5 - 17.0 120.0 - 130.0 35.5 - 39.0 396.0 - 427.0 * Equivalent ounces include Lead and Zinc production

2025 Cost Guidance Revised

Total silver cash cost guidance per silver ounce (after by-product credits) is unchanged at $3.00-$3.25/oz, and guidance for AISC per silver ounce (after by-product credits) is also unchanged at $15.75-$17.00/oz.3,4 This guidance only incorporates Greens Creek and Lucky Friday, as Keno Hill remains in a state of pre-commercial production.

At Greens Creek, guidance for total costs of sales (includes depreciation) remains unchanged at $289 million, while cash cost per silver ounce (after by-product credits) is lowered to $0.25-$0.75 from $2.00-$2.50, and guidance for AISC per silver ounce (after by-product credits) is lowered to $6.50-7.25 from $8.75-$9.50, primarily tied to higher by-product credits. 3,4

At Lucky Friday, guidance for cost of sales is revised up to $165 million from $135 million (includes depreciation), with the change about equally split between cash and non-cash items. Cash cost per silver ounce (after by-product credits) guidance is revised up to $7.00-$7.50 from $4.25-$4.75 and guidance for AISC per silver ounce (after by-product credits) is revised up to $20.00-$21.50 from $16.50-$18.00.3,4 The primary drivers of the cash cost and AISC guidance increase at Lucky Friday are higher labor and burden costs, insurance costs, higher than budgeted profit sharing expense, higher costs associated with contractor use intensity, and higher costs than budgeted for some consumables.

Casa Berardi guidance for cost of sales is revised up to $180 million from $165.5 million (includes depreciation) due to increased open pit contractor costs related to extending the work by two months from the prior plan, and other cost increases. Cash cost guidance (after by-product credits) per gold ounce is unchanged at $1,500-$1,650 and AISC (after by-product credits) per gold ounce guidance is reiterated at $1,750-$1,950.3,4

Total costs of Sales (million) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver/gold ounce3 AISC, after by-product credits, per produced silver/gold ounce4 Greens Creek 289.0 $0.25 - $0.75 $6.50 - $7.25 Lucky Friday 165.0 $7.00 - $7.50 $20.00 - $21.50 Total Silver 454.0 $3.00 - $3.25 $15.75 - $17.00 Casa Berardi 180.0 $1,500 - $1,650 $1,750 - $1,950

2025 Capital and Exploration Guidance Reiterated

Consolidated capital investment remains unchanged and is expected to be $222-$242 million.

Greens Creek's capital investment budget is primarily attributable to engineering and construction related to the expansion of its tailings facility, which is expected to increase tailings capacity to 2040.

Lucky Friday's capital investment is heavily tied to underground development and a surface cooling project, which is critical to increase the designed cooling capacity at the mine over its reserve mine-life of seventeen years.

Expected capital spend at Keno Hill comprises mine development and mine infrastructure projects, including a paste backfill plant, tailings facility, and water treatment plant.

Casa Berardi's expected growth capital spend includes tailings construction costs.

Exploration and pre-development expenditures remain unchanged and are expected to be $28 million, with the focus at Greens Creek and Keno Hill, with some planned spend at Nevada and Lucky Friday.

(millions) Total Sustaining Growth 2025 Total Capital expenditures $222 - $242 $125 - $133 $97 - $109 Greens Creek $58 - $63 $48 - $51 $10 - $12 Lucky Friday $63 - $68 $58 - $61 $5 - $7 Casa Berardi $58 - $63 $19 - $21 $39 - $42 Keno Hill $43 - $48 $0 $43 - $48 2025 Exploration & Pre-Development $28

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States and Canada. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company is developing a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

NOTES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meaning prescribed by United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures cited in this release and listed below are reconciled to their most comparable GAAP measure at the end of this release.

(1) Adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders, the most comparable GAAP measure, can be found at the end of the release. Adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders is a measure used by management to evaluate the Company's operating performance but should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders as defined by GAAP. They exclude certain impacts which are of a nature which we believe are not reflective of our underlying performance. Management believes that adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders per common share provides investors with the ability to better evaluate our underlying operating performance.

(2) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Cash provided by operating activities for the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Keno Hill, and Casa Berardi operating segments excludes exploration and pre-development expense, as it is a discretionary expenditure and not a component of the mines' operating performance. Capital expenditures refers to Additions to properties, plants and equipment from the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, net of finance leases.

(3) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver and gold ounce is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of total cost of sales, can be found at the end of the release. It is an important operating statistic that management utilizes to measure each mine's operating performance. It also allows the benchmarking of performance of each mine versus those of our competitors. As a primary silver mining company, management also uses the statistic on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek and Lucky Friday mines to compare performance with that of other silver mining companies. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program.

(4) All-in sustaining cost (AISC), after by-product credits, is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to total cost of sales, the closest GAAP measurement, can be found in the end of the release. AISC, after by-product credits, includes total cost of sales and other direct production costs, expenses for reclamation at the mine sites and all site sustaining capital costs. AISC, after by-product credits, is calculated net of depreciation, depletion, and amortization and by-product credits. Prior year presentation has been adjusted to conform with current year presentation.

(5) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to net loss, the most comparable GAAP measure, can be found at the end of the release. Adjusted EBITDA is a measure used by management to evaluate the Company's operating performance but should not be considered an alternative to net loss, or cash provided by operating activities as those terms are defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to debt and net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measurements, can be found at the end of the release. It is an important measure for management to measure relative indebtedness and the ability to service the debt relative to its peers. It is calculated as total debt outstanding less total cash on hand divided by adjusted EBITDA.

(6) Expectations for 2025 include silver, gold, lead, and zinc production from Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Keno Hill, and Casa Berardi converted using gold $2,550/oz, silver $28/oz, zinc $1.25/lb, and lead $0.85/lb. Numbers are rounded. Assumed exchange rate for Canadian dollar is 1.35 CAD/USD.

Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as total cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Management believes that AISC is a non-GAAP measure that provides additional information to management, investors and analysts to help (i) in the understanding of the economics of our operations and performance compared to other producers and (ii) in the transparency by better defining the total costs associated with production. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program.

HECLA MINING COMPANY Consolidated Statements of Operations (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts - unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Sales $ 261,339 $ 249,655 Cost of sales and other direct production costs 148,950 141,465 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 38,385 39,856 Total cost of sales 187,335 181,321 Gross profit 74,004 68,334 Other operating expenses: General and administrative 11,999 9,048 Exploration and pre-development 4,501 5,744 Ramp-up and suspension costs 3,306 9,567 Write down of property, plant and equipment - 110 Provision for closed operations and environmental matters 790 3,162 Other operating expense 1,053 2,566 21,649 30,197 Income from operations 52,355 38,137 Other expense: Interest expense (11,551 ) (13,784 ) Fair value adjustments, net 3,627 (9,008 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain (356 ) 4,143 Other income 942 505 (7,338 ) (18,144 ) Income (loss) before income and mining taxes 45,017 19,993 Income and mining tax provision (16,145 ) (8,069 ) Net income (loss) 28,872 11,924 Preferred stock dividends (138 ) (138 ) Net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders $ 28,734 $ 11,786 Basic income (loss) per common share after preferred dividends $ 0.05 $ 0.02 Diluted income (loss) per common share after preferred dividends $ 0.05 $ 0.02 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding basic 632,047 628,025 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding diluted 634,708 631,442

HECLA MINING COMPANY Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (dollars in thousands - unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 28,872 $ 11,924 Non-cash elements included in net income (loss): Depreciation, depletion and amortization 39,172 41,206 Inventory adjustments 1,558 1,633 Fair value adjustments, net (3,627 ) 9,008 Provision for reclamation and closure costs 1,908 3,942 Stock-based compensation 1,936 2,258 Deferred income taxes 13,221 5,427 Net foreign exchange (gain) loss 356 (4,143 ) Write down of property, plant and equipment - 110 Other non-cash items, net 507 1,561 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (29,314 ) 7,040 Inventories (11,763 ) (5,460 ) Other current and non-current assets 9,578 (12,870 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other current liabilities (15,917 ) 4,165 Accrued payroll and related benefits (168 ) 147 Accrued taxes 2,769 1,748 Accrued reclamation and closure costs and other non-current liabilities (3,350 ) (226 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 35,738 67,470 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests (54,095 ) (60,784 ) Proceeds from disposition of assets 55 221 Net cash used in investing activities (54,040 ) (60,563 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issuance of stock, net of related costs - - Acquisition of treasury shares - - Borrowings of debt 107,000 129,000 Repayments of debt (87,000 ) (119,000 ) Dividends paid to common and preferred stockholders (2,511 ) (8,640 ) Repayments of finance leases and other (2,287 ) (2,823 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 15,202 (1,463 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash (100 ) (856 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (3,200 ) 4,588 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 28,045 23,457 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 24,845 $ 28,045

HECLA MINING COMPANY Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars and shares in thousands - unaudited) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,668 $ 26,868 Accounts receivable 80,069 49,053 Inventories 117,377 104,936 Other current assets 25,199 33,295 Total current assets 246,313 214,152 Investments 37,518 33,897 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 1,177 1,177 Properties, plants, equipment and mine development, net 2,700,896 2,694,119 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,387 7,544 Other non-current assets 28,266 30,171 Total assets 3,023,557 $ 2,981,060 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other current accrued liabilities $ 114,933 $ 127,988 Current debt 33,612 33,617 Finance leases 7,904 8,169 Accrued reclamation and closure costs 11,113 13,748 Accrued interest 5,161 14,316 Total current liabilities 172,723 197,838 Accrued reclamation and closure costs 115,024 111,162 Long-term debt including finance leases 527,137 508,927 Deferred tax liabilities 124,382 110,266 Other non-current liabilities 10,324 13,353 Total liabilities 949,590 941,546 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock 39 39 Common stock 160,228 160,052 Capital surplus 2,423,631 2,418,149 Accumulated deficit (467,168 ) (493,529 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (7,832 ) (10,266 ) Treasury stock (34,931 ) (34,931 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,073,967 2,039,514 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,023,557 $ 2,981,060 Common shares outstanding 641,255 640,548

Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Total Cost of Sales to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Cost, Before By-product Credits and All-In Sustaining Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP)

The tables below present reconciliations between the most comparable GAAP measure of total cost of sales to the non-GAAP measures of (i) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, (ii) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, (iii) AISC, Before By-product Credits and (iv) AISC, After By-product Credits for our operations and for the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2025, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and an estimate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce are measures developed by precious metals companies (including the Silver Institute and the World Gold Council) in an effort to provide a uniform standard for comparison purposes. There can be no assurance, however, that these non-GAAP measures as we report them are the same as those reported by other mining companies.

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce is an important operating statistic that we utilize to measure each mine's operating performance. We use AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce as a measure of our mines' net cash flow after costs for reclamation and sustaining capital. This is similar to the Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce non-GAAP measure we report, but also includes reclamation and sustaining capital costs. Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce also allow us to benchmark the performance of each of our mines versus those of our competitors. As a silver and gold mining company, we also use these statistics on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek and Lucky Friday mines to compare our performance with that of other silver mining companies. Similarly, these statistics are useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as they provide a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics.

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and AISC, Before By-product Credits include all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes. AISC, Before By-product Credits for each mine also includes reclamation and sustaining capital costs. AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties also includes corporate costs for general and administrative expense and sustaining capital costs. By-product credits include revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit. As depicted in the tables below, by-product credits comprise an essential element of our silver unit cost structure, distinguishing our silver operations due to the polymetallic nature of their orebodies.

In addition to the uses described above, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce provide management and investors an indication of operating cash flow, after consideration of the average price, received from production. We also use these measurements for the comparative monitoring of performance of our mining operations period-to-period from a cash flow perspective.

The Casa Berardi information below reports Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce for the production of gold, their primary product, and by-product revenues earned from silver, which is a by-product at Casa Berardi. Only costs and ounces produced relating to units with the same primary product are combined to represent Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce. Thus, the gold produced at our Casa Berardi unit is not included as a by-product credit when calculating Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce for the total of Greens Creek and Lucky Friday, our combined silver properties. Similarly, the silver produced at our other two units is not included as a by-product credit when calculating the gold metrics for Casa Berardi. We have not disclosed cost per ounce statistics for the Keno Hill operation as it is in the production ramp-up phase and has not met our definition of commercial production. Determination of when those criteria have been met requires the use of judgment, and our definition of commercial production may differ from that of other mining companies.

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 Greens Creek Lucky Friday Keno Hill (6) Corporate (2) Total Silver Greens Creek Lucky Friday Keno Hill (6) Corporate (2) Total Silver Greens Creek Lucky Friday Keno Hill (6) Corporate (2) Total Silver Total cost of sales $ 69,638 $ 44,049 $ 15,871 $ - $ 129,558 $ 67,887 $ 40,157 $ 15,356 $ - $ 123,400 $ 268,127 $ 144,485 $ 74,962 $ - $ 487,574 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (13,589 ) (13,425 ) (2,802 ) - (29,816 ) (13,743 ) (11,749 ) (3,587 ) - (29,079 ) (53,450 ) (41,049 ) (16,136 ) - (110,635 ) Treatment costs 2,143 3,963 - - 6,106 4,511 4,837 - - 9,348 26,266 14,456 - - 40,722 Change in product inventory (901 ) (839 ) - - (1,740 ) (2,833 ) 1,488 - - (1,345 ) (5,858 ) 2,090 - - (3,768 ) Reclamation and other costs (307 ) (273 ) - - (580 ) (1,119 ) (2,152 ) - - (3,271 ) (4,481 ) (2,806 ) - - (7,287 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday cash costs (8) - - - - - - - - - - - (3,634 ) - - (3,634 ) Exclusion of Keno Hill cash costs (6) - - (13,069 ) - (13,069 ) - - (11,769 ) - (11,769 ) - - (58,826 ) - (58,826 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 56,984 33,475 - - 90,459 54,703 32,581 - - 87,284 230,604 113,542 - - 344,146 Reclamation and other costs 757 195 - - 952 785 183 - - 968 3,141 891 - - 4,032 Sustaining capital 7,368 14,070 - 1,025 22,463 15,329 12,434 - 389 28,152 45,214 44,864 - 1,532 91,610 Exclusion of Lucky Friday sustaining costs (8) - - - - - - - - - - - (5,396 ) - - (5,396 ) General and administrative - - - 11,999 11,999 - - - 9,048 9,048 - - - 45,405 45,405 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 65,109 47,740 - 13,024 125,873 70,817 45,198 - 9,437 125,452 278,959 153,901 - 46,937 479,797 By-product credits: Zinc (23,374 ) (6,950 ) - - (30,324 ) (24,883 ) (7,707 ) - - (32,590 ) (89,088 ) (26,244 ) - - (115,332 ) Gold (34,977 ) - - - (34,977 ) (34,363 ) - - - (34,363 ) (115,189 ) - - - (115,189 ) Lead (6,091 ) (14,043 ) - - (20,134 ) (6,605 ) (14,610 ) - - (21,215 ) (26,374 ) (55,042 ) - - (81,416 ) Copper (729 ) - - - (729 ) - - - - - (409 ) - - - (409 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday by-product credits (8) - - - - - - - - - - - 3,943 - - 3,943 Total By-product credits (65,171 ) (20,993 ) - - (86,164 ) (65,851 ) (22,317 ) - - (88,168 ) (231,060 ) (77,343 ) - - (308,403 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ (8,187 ) $ 12,482 $ - $ - $ 4,295 $ (11,148 ) $ 10,264 $ - $ - $ (884 ) $ (456 ) $ 36,199 $ - $ - $ 35,743 AISC, After By-product Credits $ (62 ) $ 26,747 $ - $ 13,024 $ 39,709 $ 4,966 $ 22,881 $ - $ 9,437 $ 37,284 $ 47,899 $ 76,558 $ - $ 46,937 $ 171,394 Ounces produced 2,003 1,332 3,335 1,902 1,337 3,239 8,481 4,891 13,372 Exclusion of Lucky Friday ounces produced (8) - - - - - - - (253 ) (253 ) Divided by ounces produced 2,003 1,332 3,335 1,902 1,337 3,239 8,481 4,638 13,119 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 28.46 $ 25.13 $ 27.13 $ 28.76 $ 24.37 $ 26.95 $ 27.19 $ 24.48 $ 26.23 By-product credits per ounce (32.54 ) (15.76 ) (25.84 ) (34.62 ) (16.69 ) (27.22 ) (27.24 ) (16.68 ) (23.51 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ (4.08 ) $ 9.37 $ 1.29 $ (5.86 ) $ 7.68 $ (0.27 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 7.80 $ 2.72 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 32.51 $ 35.84 $ 37.75 $ 37.24 $ 33.81 $ 38.73 $ 32.89 $ 33.18 $ 36.57 By-product credits per ounce (32.54 ) (15.76 ) (25.84 ) (34.62 ) (16.69 ) (27.22 ) (27.24 ) (16.68 ) (23.51 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ (0.03 ) $ 20.08 $ 11.91 $ 2.62 $ 17.12 $ 11.51 $ 5.65 $ 16.50 $ 13.06

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 Casa Berardi Other (4) Total Gold and Other Casa Berardi Other (4) Total Gold and Other Casa Berardi Other (4) Total Gold and Other Total cost of sales $ 50,682 $ 7,095 $ 57,777 $ 51,734 $ 6,187 $ 57,921 $ 223,614 $ 20,527 $ 244,141 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (8,569 ) - (8,569 ) (10,777 ) - (10,777 ) (72,835 ) - (72,835 ) Treatment costs 45 - 45 41 - 41 153 - 153 Change in product inventory 3,258 - 3,258 (96 ) - (96 ) 3,269 - 3,269 Reclamation and other costs (312 ) - (312 ) (201 ) - (201 ) (823 ) - (823 ) Exclusion of Other costs - (7,095 ) (7,095 ) - (6,187 ) (6,187 ) - (20,527 ) (20,527 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 45,104 - 45,104 40,701 - 40,701 153,378 - 153,378 Reclamation and other costs 312 - 312 201 - 201 823 - 823 Sustaining capital 1,894 - 1,894 5,381 - 5,381 18,963 - 18,963 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 47,310 - 47,310 46,283 - 46,283 173,164 - 173,164 By-product credits: Silver (165 ) - (165 ) (194 ) - (194 ) (683 ) - (683 ) Total By-product credits (165 ) - (165 ) (194 ) - (194 ) (683 ) - (683 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 44,939 $ - $ 44,939 $ 40,507 $ - $ 40,507 $ 152,695 $ - $ 152,695 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 47,145 $ - $ 47,145 $ 46,089 $ - $ 46,089 $ 172,481 $ - $ 172,481 Divided by gold ounces produced 20 - 20 21 - 21 87 - 87 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce 2,203 $ - $ 2,203 $ 1,945 $ - $ 1,945 $ 1,770 $ - $ 1,770 By-product credits per ounce (8 ) - (8 ) (9 ) - (9 ) (8 ) - (8 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 2,195 $ - $ 2,195 $ 1,936 $ - $ 1,936 $ 1,762 $ - $ 1,762 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 2,311 $ - $ 2,311 $ 2,212 $ - $ 2,212 $ 1,998 $ - $ 1,998 By-product credits per ounce (8 ) - (8 ) (9 ) - (9 ) (8 ) - (8 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 2,303 $ - $ 2,303 $ 2,203 $ - $ 2,203 $ 1,990 $ - $ 1,990

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 Total Silver Total Gold and Other Total Total Silver Total Gold and Other Total Total Silver Total Gold and Other Total Total cost of sales $ 129,558 $ 57,777 $ 187,335 $ 123,400 $ 57,921 $ 181,321 $ 487,574 $ 244,141 $ 731,715 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (29,816 ) (8,569 ) (38,385 ) (29,079 ) (10,777 ) (39,856 ) (110,635 ) (72,835 ) (183,470 ) Treatment costs 6,106 45 6,151 9,348 41 9,389 40,722 153 40,875 Change in product inventory (1,740 ) 3,258 1,518 (1,345 ) (96 ) (1,441 ) (3,768 ) 3,269 (499 ) Reclamation and other costs (580 ) (312 ) (892 ) (3,271 ) (201 ) (3,472 ) (7,287 ) (823 ) (8,110 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday cash costs (8) - - - - - - (3,634 ) - (3,634 ) Exclusion of Keno Hill cash costs (6) (13,069 ) - (13,069 ) (11,769 ) - (11,769 ) (58,826 ) - (58,826 ) Exclusion of Other costs - (7,095 ) (7,095 ) - (6,187 ) (6,187 ) - (20,527 ) (20,527 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 90,459 45,104 135,563 87,284 40,701 127,985 344,146 153,378 497,524 Reclamation and other costs 952 312 1,264 968 201 1,169 4,032 823 4,855 Sustaining capital 22,463 1,894 24,357 28,152 5,381 33,533 91,610 18,963 110,573 Exclusion of Lucky Friday sustaining costs (8) - - - - - - (5,396 ) - (5,396 ) General and administrative 11,999 - 11,999 9,048 - 9,048 45,405 - 45,405 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 125,873 47,310 173,183 125,452 46,283 171,735 479,797 173,164 652,961 By-product credits: Zinc (30,324 ) - (30,324 ) (32,590 ) - (32,590 ) (115,332 ) - (115,332 ) Gold (34,977 ) - (34,977 ) (34,363 ) - (34,363 ) (115,189 ) - (115,189 ) Lead (20,134 ) - (20,134 ) (21,215 ) - (21,215 ) (81,416 ) - (81,416 ) Silver - (165 ) (165 ) - (194 ) (194 ) - (683 ) (683 ) Copper (729 ) - (729 ) - - - (409 ) - (409 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday by-product credits (8) - - - - - - 3,943 - 3,943 Total By-product credits (86,164 ) (165 ) (86,329 ) (88,168 ) (194 ) (88,362 ) (308,403 ) (683 ) (309,086 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 4,295 $ 44,939 $ 49,234 $ (884 ) $ 40,507 $ 39,623 $ 35,743 $ 152,695 $ 188,438 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 39,709 $ 47,145 $ 86,854 $ 37,284 $ 46,089 $ 83,373 $ 171,394 $ 172,481 $ 343,875 Ounces produced 3,335 20 3,239 21 13,372 87 Exclusion of Lucky Friday ounces produced (8) - - - - (253 ) - Divided by ounces produced 3,335 20 3,239 21 13,119 87 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 27.13 $ 2,203 $ 26.95 $ 1,945 $ 26.23 $ 1,770 By-product credits per ounce (25.84 ) (8 ) (27.22 ) (9 ) (23.51 ) (8 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1.29 $ 2,195 $ (0.27 ) $ 1,936 $ 2.72 $ 1,762 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 37.75 $ 2,311 $ 38.73 $ 2,212 $ 36.57 $ 1,998 By-product credits per ounce (25.84 ) (8 ) (27.22 ) (9 ) (23.51 ) (8 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 11.91 2,303 $ 11.51 2,203 $ 13.06 1,990

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 (5) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (5) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (5) Greens Creek Lucky Friday Keno Hill Corporate (2) Total Silver Greens Creek Lucky Friday Keno Hill (4) Corporate (2) Total Silver Greens Creek Lucky Friday Keno Hill (4) Corporate (2) Total Silver Total cost of sales $ 73,597 $ 39,286 $ 19,809 $ - $ 132,692 $ 56,786 $ 37,523 $ 28,950 $ - $ 123,259 $ 69,857 $ 27,519 $ 10,847 $ - $ 108,223 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (13,948 ) (10,681 ) (4,218 ) - (28,847 ) (11,316 ) (10,708 ) (4,729 ) - (26,753 ) (14,443 ) (7,911 ) (3,602 ) - (25,956) Treatment costs 5,962 3,650 - - 9,612 6,069 2,746 - - 8,815 9,724 3,223 - - 12,947 Change in product inventory (8,125 ) 106 - - (8,019 ) 7,296 (115 ) - - 7,181 (2,196 ) 611 - - (1,585) Reclamation and other costs (1,825 ) (241 ) - - (2,066 ) (882 ) (311 ) - - (1,193 ) (655 ) (102 ) - - (757) Exclusion of Lucky Friday cash costs (5) - - - - - - - - - - - (3,634 ) - - (3,634) Exclusion of Keno Hill cash costs (4) - - (15,591 ) - (15,591 ) - - (24,221 ) - (24,221 ) - - (7,245 ) - (7,245) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 55,661 32,120 - - 87,781 57,953 29,135 - - 87,088 62,287 19,706 - - 81,993 Reclamation and other costs 786 303 - - 1,089 785 183 - - 968 785 222 - - 1,007 Sustaining capital 10,558 10,862 - 42 21,462 10,911 9,517 - 1,035 21,463 8,416 12,051 - 66 20,533 Exclusion of Lucky Friday sustaining costs (5) - - - - - - - - - - - (5,396 ) - - (5,396) General and administrative - - - 10,401 10,401 - - - 14,740 14,740 - - - 11,216 11,216 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 67,005 43,285 - 10,443 120,733 69,649 38,835 - 15,775 124,259 71,488 26,583 - 11,282 109,353 By-product credits: Zinc (22,126 ) (7,046 ) - - (29,172 ) (21,873 ) (6,706 ) - - (28,579 ) (20,206 ) (4,785 ) - - (24,991) Gold (25,430 ) - - - (25,430 ) (28,844 ) - - - (28,844 ) (26,551 ) - - - (26,551) Lead (5,970 ) (13,245 ) - - (19,215 ) (6,818 ) (15,466 ) - - (22,284 ) (6,980 ) (11,720 ) - - (18,700) Copper (409 ) - - - (409 ) - - - - - - - - - - Exclusion of Lucky Friday byproduct credits (5) - - - - - - - - - - - 3,943 - - 3,943 Total By-product credits (53,935 ) (20,291 ) - - (74,226 ) (57,535 ) (22,172 ) - - (79,707 ) (53,737 ) (12,562 ) - - (66,299) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 1,726 $ 11,829 $ - $ - $ 13,555 $ 418 $ 6,963 $ - $ - $ 7,381 $ 8,550 $ 7,144 $ - $ - $ 15,694 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 13,070 $ 22,994 $ - $ 10,443 $ 46,507 $ 12,114 $ 16,663 $ - $ 15,775 $ 44,552 $ 17,751 $ 14,021 $ - $ 11,282 $ 43,054 Ounces produced 1,857 1,185 3,042 2,244 1,308 3,552 2,479 1,061 3,540 Exclusion of Lucky Friday ounces produced (5) - - - - - - - (253 ) (253) Divided by ounces produced 1,857 1,185 3,042 2,244 1,308 3,552 2,479 808 3,287 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 29.97 $ 27.11 $ 28.86 $ 25.83 $ 22.27 $ 24.52 $ 25.13 $ 24.41 $ 24.95 By-product credits per ounce (29.04 ) (17.13 ) (24.40 ) (25.64 ) (16.95 ) (22.44 ) (21.68 ) (15.56 ) (20.17) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 0.93 $ 9.98 $ 4.46 $ 0.19 $ 5.32 $ 2.08 $ 3.45 $ 8.85 $ 4.78 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 36.08 $ 36.53 $ 39.69 $ 31.04 $ 29.69 $ 34.99 $ 28.84 $ 32.92 $ 33.27 By-product credits per ounce (29.04 ) (17.13 ) (24.40 ) (25.64 ) (16.95 ) (22.44 ) (21.68 ) (15.56 ) (20.17) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 7.04 $ 19.40 $ 15.29 $ 5.40 $ 12.74 $ 12.54 $ 7.16 $ 17.36 $ 13.10

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 (5) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (5) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (5) Casa Berardi Other (4) Total Gold and Other Casa Berardi Other (4) Total Gold and Other Casa Berardi Other (4) Total Gold and Other Total cost of sales $ 46,280 $ 6,827 $ 53,107 $ 67,340 $ 3,628 $ 70,968 $ 58,260 $ 3,885 $ 62,145 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (12,097 ) - (12,097 ) (27,010 ) - (27,010 ) (22,951 ) - (22,951 ) Treatment costs 36 - 36 52 - 52 24 - 24 Change in product inventory 2,176 - 2,176 (550 ) - (550 ) 1,739 - 1,739 Reclamation and other costs (207 ) - (207 ) (206 ) - (206 ) (209 ) - (209 ) Exclusion of Casa Berardi cash costs - (6,827 ) (6,827 ) - - - - - - Exclusion of Nevada and Other costs - - - (3,628 ) (3,628 ) - (3,885 ) (3,885 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 36,188 - 36,188 39,626 - 39,626 36,863 - 36,863 Reclamation and other costs 207 - 207 206 206 209 - 209 Sustaining capital 6,054 - 6,054 2,667 - 2,667 4,861 - 4,861 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 42,449 - 42,449 42,499 - 42,499 41,933 - 41,933 By-product credits: Silver (163 ) - (163 ) (183 ) - (183 ) (143 ) - (143 ) Total By-product credits (163 ) - (163 ) (183 ) - (183 ) (143 ) - (143 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 36,025 $ - $ 36,025 $ 39,443 $ - $ 39,443 $ 36,720 $ - $ 36,720 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 42,286 $ - $ 42,286 $ 42,316 $ - $ 42,316 $ 41,790 $ - $ 41,790 Divided by gold ounces produced 21 - 21 23 - 23 22 - 22 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,762 $ - $ 1,762 $ 1,709 $ - $ 1,709 $ 1,675 $ - $ 1,675 By-product credits per ounce (8 ) - (8 ) (8 ) - (8 ) (6 ) - (6 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,754 $ - $ 1,754 $ 1,701 $ - $ 1,701 $ 1,669 $ - $ 1,669 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 2,067 $ - $ 2,067 $ 1,833 $ - $ 1,833 $ 1,905 $ - $ 1,905 By-product credits per ounce (8 ) - (8 ) (8 ) - (8 ) (6 ) - (6 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 2,059 $ - $ 2,059 $ 1,825 $ - $ 1,825 $ 1,899 $ - $ 1,899

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 (5) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (5) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (5) Total Silver Total Gold and Other Total Total Silver Total Gold and Other Total Total Silver Total Gold and Other Total Total cost of sales $ 132,692 $ 53,107 $ 185,799 $ 123,259 $ 70,968 $ 194,227 $ 108,223 $ 62,145 $ 170,368 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (28,847 ) (12,097 ) (40,944 ) $ (26,753 ) (27,010 ) (53,763 ) (25,956 ) (22,951 ) (48,907 ) Treatment costs 9,612 36 9,648 $ 8,815 52 8,867 12,947 24 12,971 Change in product inventory (8,019 ) 2,176 (5,843 ) $ 7,181 (550 ) 6,631 (1,585 ) 1,739 154 Reclamation and other costs (2,066 ) (207 ) (2,273 ) $ (1,193 ) (206 ) (1,399 ) (757 ) (209 ) (966 ) Exclusion of Keno Hill cash cost (15,591 ) - (15,591 ) (24,221 ) (24,221 ) (7,245 ) - (7,245 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday cash cost - - - - - - (3,634 ) - (3,634 ) Exclusion of Casa Berardi cash costs - (6,827 ) (6,827 ) - - - - - - Exclusion of Nevada and Other costs - - - - (3,628 ) (3,628 ) - (3,885 ) (3,885 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 87,781 36,188 123,969 87,088 39,626 126,714 81,993 36,863 118,856 Reclamation and other costs 1,089 207 1,296 968 206 1,174 1,007 209 1,216 Sustaining capital 21,462 6,054 27,516 21,463 2,667 24,130 20,533 4,861 25,394 Exclusion of Lucky Friday sustaining costs (5) - - - - - - (5,396 ) - (5,396 ) General and administrative 10,401 - 10,401 14,740 - 14,740 11,216 - 11,216 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 120,733 42,449 163,182 124,259 42,499 166,758 109,353 41,933 151,286 By-product credits: Zinc (29,172 ) - (29,172 ) (28,579 ) - (28,579 ) (24,991 ) - (24,991 ) Gold (25,430 ) - (25,430 ) (28,844 ) - (28,844 ) (26,551 ) - (26,551 ) Lead (19,215 ) - (19,215 ) (22,284 ) - (22,284 ) (18,700 ) - (18,700 ) Copper (409 ) - (409 ) - - - - - - Silver - (163 ) (163 ) - (183 ) (183 ) - (143 ) (143 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday byproduct credits (5) - - - - - - 3,943 - 3,943 Total By-product credits (74,226 ) (163 ) (74,389 ) (79,707 ) (183 ) (79,890 ) (66,299 ) (143 ) (66,442 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 13,555 $ 36,025 $ 49,580 $ 7,381 $ 39,443 $ 46,824 $ 15,694 $ 36,720 $ 52,414 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 46,507 $ 42,286 $ 88,793 $ 44,552 $ 42,316 $ 86,868 $ 43,054 $ 41,790 $ 84,844 Divided by ounces produced 3,042 21 3,552 23 3,287 22 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 28.86 $ 1,762 $ 24.52 1,709 $ 24.95 $ 1,675 By-product credits per ounce (24.40 ) (8 ) (22.44 ) (8 ) (20.17 ) (6 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 4.46 $ 1,754 $ 2.08 $ 1,701 $ 4.78 $ 1,669 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 39.69 $ 2,067 $ 34.98 $ 1,833 $ 33.27 $ 1,905 By-product credits per ounce (24.40 ) (8 ) (22.44 ) (8 ) (20.17 ) (6 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 15.29 $ 2,059 $ 12.54 $ 1,825 $ 13.10 $ 1,899

(1) Includes all direct and indirect operating costs related to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs and royalties, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each operation. AISC, Before By-product Credits also includes reclamation and sustaining capital costs. (2) AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties includes corporate costs for general and administrative expense and sustaining capital. (3) During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company completed the necessary studies to conclude usage of the F-160 pit as a tailings storage facility after mining is complete. As a result, a portion of the mining costs have been excluded from Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and AISC, Before By-product Credits. (4) Other includes $20.5 million of sales and total cost of sales for the year ended December 31, 2024 and $5.3 million of sales and total cost of sales for the year ended December 31, 2023, related to the environmental services business acquired as part of the Alexco acquisition. (5) Prior year presentation has been adjusted to conform with current year presentation to eliminate exploration costs from the calculation of AISC, Before By-product Credits as exploration is an activity directed at the Corporate level to find new mineral reserve and resource deposits, and therefore we believe it is inappropriate to include exploration costs in the calculation of AISC, Before By-product Credits for a specific mining operation. (6) Keno Hill is in the ramp-up phase of production and is excluded from the calculation of total cost of sales, Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, AISC, Before By-product Credits, and AISC, After By-product Credits. (7) Casa Berardi operations were suspended in June 2023 in response to the directive of the Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests as a result of fires in the region. Suspension costs amounted to $2.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, and are excluded from the calculation of total cost of sales, Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, AISC, Before By-product Credits, and AISC, After By-product Credits. (8) Lucky Friday operations were suspended in August 2023 following the underground fire in the #2 shaft secondary egress. The portion of cash costs, sustaining costs, by-product credits, and silver production incurred since the suspension are excluded from the calculation of total cost of sales, Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, AISC, Before By-product Credits, and AISC, After By-product Credits.

2025 Guidance, Previous and Current Estimates: Reconciliation of Cost of Sales to Non-GAAP Measures In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Estimate for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 Greens Creek Lucky Friday Corporate(3) Total Silver Total cost of sales $ 289,000 $ 165,000 $ - $ 454,000 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (60,000 ) (53,000 ) - (113,000 ) Treatment costs 11,500 10,000 - 21,500 Change in product inventory - - - - Other costs 0 1,000 - 1,000 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 240,500 123,000 - 363,500 Reclamation and other costs 3,000 1,000 - 4,000 Sustaining capital 52,500 65,000 5,600 123,100 General and administrative - - 52,400 52,400 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 296,000 189,000 58,000 543,000 By-product credits: Zinc (96,000 ) (31,500 ) - (127,500 ) Gold (118,000 ) - - (118,000 ) Lead (24,000 ) (56,500 ) - (80,500 ) Total By-product credits (238,000 ) (88,000 ) - (326,000 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 2,500 $ 35,000 $ - $ 37,500 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 58,000 $ 101,000 $ 58,000 $ 217,000 Divided by silver ounces produced 8,450 4,900 13,350 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 28.46 $ 25.10 $ 27.23 By-product credits per silver ounce (28.17 ) (17.96 ) (24.42 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 0.30 $ 7.14 $ 2.81 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 35.03 $ 38.57 $ 40.67 By-product credits per silver ounce (28.17 ) (17.96 ) (24.42 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 6.86 $ 20.61 $ 16.25

(1) Includes all direct and indirect operating costs related to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs and royalties, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each operation. AISC, Before By-product Credits also includes reclamation and sustaining capital costs. (2) AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties includes corporate costs for general and administrative expense, and sustaining capital.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss ) (GAAP) and Debt (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) and Net Debt (non-GAAP)

This release refers to the non-GAAP measures of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), which is a measure of our operating performance, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA for the last 12 months (or "LTM adjusted EBITDA"), which is a measure of our ability to service our debt. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income (loss) before the following items: interest expense, income and mining taxes, depreciation, depletion, and amortization expense, ramp-up and suspension costs, gains and losses on disposition of assets, foreign exchange gains and losses, write down of property, plant and equipment, fair value adjustments, net, interest and other income, provisions for environmental matters, stock-based compensation, provisional price gains and losses, monetization of zinc and lead hedges and inventory adjustments. Net debt is calculated as total debt, which consists of the liability balances for our Senior Notes, capital leases, and other notes payable, less the total of our cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments. Management believes that, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, adjusted EBITDA and net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance and ability to meet our debt obligations. The following table reconciles net income (loss) and debt to adjusted EBITDA and net debt:

Dollars are in thousands 1Q-2025 4Q-2024 3Q-2024 2Q-2024 1Q-2024 LTM

March 31, 2025 FY 2024 Net income (loss) $ 28,872 $ 11,924 $ 1,761 $ 27,870 $ (5,753 ) $ 70,427 $ 35,802 Interest expense 11,551 13,784 10,901 12,505 12,644 48,741 49,834 Income and mining tax provision 16,145 8,069 11,450 9,080 1,815 44,744 30,414 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 39,172 41,206 44,118 53,921 51,226 178,417 190,471 Ramp-up and suspension costs 2,135 7,492 11,295 4,272 10,926 25,194 33,985 Loss (gain) on disposition of properties, plants, equipment, and mineral interests 211 (86 ) (31 ) (1,196 ) 69 (1,102 ) (1,244 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) 356 (4,143 ) 3,246 (2,673 ) (3,982 ) (3,214 ) (7,552 ) Write down of property, plant and equipment - 110 14,464 - - 14,574 14,574 Fair value adjustments, net (3,627 ) 9,008 (3,654 ) (5,002 ) 1,852 (3,275 ) 2,204 Provisional price gains (6,916 ) (3,330 ) (5,080 ) (10,937 ) (3,533 ) (26,263 ) (22,880 ) Provision for closed operations and environmental matters 790 3,162 1,542 1,153 986 6,647 6,843 Stock-based compensation 1,936 2,258 2,255 2,982 1,164 9,431 8,659 Inventory adjustments 1,558 1,633 178 2,225 7,671 5,594 11,707 Monetization of zinc and lead hedges (454 ) (4,025 ) (2,356 ) (2,125 ) (1,977 ) (8,960 ) (10,483 ) Other income (941 ) (504 ) (1,230 ) (1,180 ) (1,511 ) (3,855 ) (4,425 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 90,788 $ 86,558 $ 88,859 $ 90,895 $ 71,597 $ 357,100 $ 337,909 Total debt $ 568,653 $ 550,713 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 23,668 26,868 Net debt $ 544,985 $ 523,845 Net debt/LTM adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 1.5 1.6

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Applicable to Common Stockholders (GAAP) to Adjusted Net income (Loss) Applicable to Common Shareholders (non-GAAP)

This release refers to a non-GAAP measure of adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders and adjusted net income (loss) per share, which are indicators of our performance. They exclude certain impacts which are of a nature which we believe are not reflective of our underlying performance. Management believes that adjusted net income (loss) per common share provides investors with the ability to better evaluate our underlying operating performance.

Dollars are in thousands 1Q-2025 4Q-2024 3Q-2024 2Q-2024 1Q-2024 FY-2024 Net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders $ 28,734 $ 11,786 $ 1,623 $ 27,732 $ (5,891 ) $ 35,250 Adjusted for items below: Fair value adjustments, net (3,627 ) 9,008 (3,654 ) (5,002 ) 1,852 2,204 Provisional pricing gains (6,916 ) (3,330 ) (5,080 ) (10,937 ) (3,533 ) (22,880 ) Environmental accruals - 1,881 - - - 1,881 Write down of property, plant and equipment - 110 14,464 - - 14,574 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 356 (4,143 ) 3,246 (2,673 ) (3,982 ) (7,552 ) Ramp-up and suspension costs 3,306 9,567 13,679 5,538 14,523 43,307 (Gain) loss on disposition of properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests 211 (86 ) (31 ) (1,196 ) 69 (1,244 ) Inventory adjustments 1,558 1,633 178 2,225 7,671 11,707 Monetization of zinc hedges (454 ) (4,025 ) (2,356 ) (2,125 ) (1,977 ) (10,483 ) Other 54 664 - - - 664 Adjusted net income applicable to common stockholders $ 23,222 $ 23,065 $ 22,069 $ 13,562 $ 8,732 $ 67,428 Weighted average shares - basic 632,047 628,025 621,921 617,106 616,199 620,848 Weighted average shares - diluted 634,708 631,442 625,739 622,206 616,199 622,535 Basic adjusted net income per common stock (in cents) 0.04 0.04 0.03 0.02 0.01 0.11 Diluted adjusted net income per common stock (in cents) 0.04 0.04 0.03 0.02 0.01 0.11

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)

This release refers to a non-GAAP measure of free cash flow, calculated as cash provided by operating activities, less additions to properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests. Management believes that, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, free cash flow is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance. The following table reconciles cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow:

Dollars are in thousands Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Cash provided by operating activities $ 35,738 $ 67,470 Less: Additions to properties, plants equipment and mineral interests $ (54,095 ) $ (60,784 ) Free cash flow $ (18,357 ) $ 6,686

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated as cash provided by operating activities less additions to properties, plants and equipment. Cash provided by operating activities for our silver operations, the Greens Creek and Lucky Friday operating segments, excludes exploration and pre-development expense, as it is a discretionary expenditure and not a component of the mines' operating performance.

Dollars are in thousands Total Silver Operations Three Months Ended March 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 Cash provided by operating activities $ 1,060,150 $ 67,663 $ 317,861 $ 214,883 $ 188,434 $ 271,309 Exploration $ 26,685 $ 343 $ 8,016 $ 7,815 $ 5,920 $ 4,591 Less: Additions to properties, plants equipment and mineral interests $ (374,129 ) $ (26,205 ) $ (97,387 ) $ (108,879 ) $ (87,890 ) $ (53,768 ) Free cash flow $ 712,706 $ 41,801 $ 228,490 $ 113,819 $ 106,464 $ 222,132

Table A Assay Results - Q1 2025 Keno Hill (Yukon) Zone Drillhole Number Drillhole Azm/Dip Sample From (feet) Sample To (feet) True Width (feet) Silver (oz/ton) Gold (oz/ton) Lead

(%) Zinc (%) Depth From Surface (feet) Underground Drilling Bermingham - Bear Vein BMUG25-164 125/-19 385.9 393.2 5.4 35.6 0.00 5.7 0.1 1171 Bermingham - Bear Vein Including 385.9 387.7 1.4 126.0 0.02 15.4 0.1 1171 Bermingham - Bear Vein BMUG24-162 134/-13 402.9 413.9 8.1 4.3 0.00 2.0 0.4 1138 Bermingham - Bear Vein BMUG25-165 140/-24 473.4 480.0 4.1 6.5 0.00 1.2 0.4 1243 Bermingham - Bear Vein Including 473.4 474.2 0.5 33.1 0.01 3.2 3.1 1243 Bermingham - Bear Vein BMUG25-170 170/-12 355.8 361.5 3.2 71.2 0.01 14.7 0.3 1184 Bermingham - Bear Vein Including 355.8 358.0 1.2 180.1 0.02 37.6 0.6 1184 Bermingham - Bear Vein BMUG25-171 162/-16 329.7 352.5 12.1 63.8 0.01 5.1 0.1 1194 Bermingham - Bear Vein Including 332.0 339.6 4.0 174.5 0.02 13.8 0.1 1194 Bermingham - Bear Vein BMUG25-172 149/-12 250.7 252.0 0.5 21.9 0.00 0.0 0.0 1148 Bermingham - Footwall Vein BMUG24-162 134/-13 478.7 480.6 1.7 25.6 0.00 4.4 2.2 1148 Bermingham - Footwall Vein Including 480.0 480.6 0.6 66.8 0.00 11.1 5.9 1148 Bermingham - Footwall Vein BMUG24-163 141/-17 479.7 499.3 15.3 53.8 0.01 8.7 1.1 1191 Bermingham - Footwall Vein Including 487.2 499.3 9.4 78.6 0.01 11.9 1.7 1191 Bermingham - Footwall Vein BMUG25-164 125/-19 495.7 501.7 5.2 17.3 0.00 1.2 2.3 1214 Bermingham - Footwall Vein Including 495.7 497.9 1.8 45.9 0.01 2.6 5.8 1214 Bermingham - Footwall Vein BMUG25-165 140/-24 534.8 545.0 6.8 3.4 0.00 0.2 0.5 1273 Bermingham - Footwall Vein BMUG25-166 153/-26 577.6 582.9 3.4 94.8 0.00 2.5 0.0 1319 Bermingham - Footwall Vein Including 577.6 579.8 1.4 220.2 0.00 5.9 0.2 1319 Bermingham - Footwall Vein BMUG25-166 153/-26 592.8 601.4 5.5 34.5 0.00 0.8 0.2 1325 Bermingham - Footwall Vein Including 594.3 595.0 0.5 363.2 0.00 3.2 0.3 1325 Bermingham - Footwall Vein BMUG25-171 162/-16 460.9 462.8 1.4 42.9 0.00 15.6 0.9 1237 Bermingham - Footwall Vein BMUG25-172 149/-12 386.0 399.9 11.6 29.7 0.01 0.7 3.8 1191 Bermingham - Footwall Vein Including 389.6 392.1 2.0 117.0 0.03 22.0 14.8 1191 Bermingham - Footwall Vein BMUG25-173 128/-10 369.7 375.7 5.4 4.8 0.00 0.5 2.6 1165 Bermingham - Footwall Vein Including 372.6 374.0 1.2 13.5 0.00 0.0 7.1 1165 Bermingham - Bermingham Main Vein BMUG24-162 134/-13 661.8 670.9 5.6 31.1 0.01 1.0 0.3 1201 Bermingham - Bermingham Main Vein Including 662.8 665.6 1.7 80.5 0.01 1.1 0.0 1201 Bermingham - Bermingham Main Vein BMUG25-164 125/-19 756.2 764.8 5.6 9.2 0.00 1.2 1.4 1329 Bermingham - Bermingham Main Vein Including 761.2 763.1 1.2 29.7 0.01 4.0 1.9 1329 Bermingham - Bermingham Main Vein BMUG25-172 149/-12 600.4 618.8 10.5 10.8 0.00 1.3 6.2 1247 Bermingham - Bermingham Main Vein Including 602.7 603.8 0.7 52.2 0.01 0.5 0.6 1247 Surface Exploration Elsa 17-Dixie - Dixie Vein K-24-0921 321/-74 718.2 720.2 1.4 0.1 0.00 0.0 0.0 666 Elsa 17-Dixie - Dixie Vein K-24-0923 284/-52 752.0 767.7 14.2 0.1 0.00 0.0 0.1 495 Bermingham Deep - Chance Vein K-24-0919 293/-67.5 1034.8 1039.6 4.3 1.1 0.00 0.6 1.2 965 Hector Calumet - Ruby Vein K-24-0920 332/-66 1742.8 1747.7 4.0 1.8 0.00 0.0 0.0 1587 Inca - Rico Vein K-24-0916 262/-56 361.2 369.8 6.0 2.4 0.00 0.1 3.0 354 Inca - Inca Vein K-24-0916 262/-56 508.9 511.0 1.9 0.0 0.01 0.0 0.1 501 Inca - Inca Vein K-24-0922 271/-55 670.3 676.5 5.5 3.9 0.00 0.3 0.0 640 Inca - Inca Vein K-24-0925 267/-58 1083.5 1088.4 4.3 2.9 0.06 0.1 1.1 1027 Inca - Inca Vein K-24-0927 308/-60 1632.6 1643.9 10.1 0.3 0.01 0.0 0.0 1614 Inca - Inca Vein K-24-0928 337/-57 1045.4 1064.0 14.8 0.1 0.00 0.0 0.2 1010 Inca - Unknown Gold Vein K-24-0927 308/-60 1919.0 1939.5 18.4 0.0 0.13 0.0 0.1 1864 Inca - Including Including 1935.9 1939.5 3.3 0.1 0.48 0.0 0.0 1864

Greens Creek (Alaska) Zone Drillhole Number Drillhole Azm/Dip Sample From (feet) Sample To (feet) True Width (feet) Silver (oz/ton) Gold (oz/ton) Lead

(%) Zinc (%) Depth From Mine Portal (feet) Underground 5250 Definition GC6539 64/-18 48.7 64.0 11.8 5.0 0.03 8.3 17.6 -14 9a Definition GC6576 56/-10 378.8 382.3 2.5 8.9 0.03 4.2 18.8 -470 9a Definition GC6575 70/38 511.2 536.5 18.5 11.1 0.03 4.9 11.6 -93 9a Definition GC6575 70/38 546.3 551.6 3.9 26.3 0.02 8.1 13.8 -73 9a Definition GC6575 70/38 563.8 572.3 6.2 27.4 0.03 5.8 11.5 -59 9a Definition GC6574 63/-9 270.0 273.1 2.4 5.7 0.03 2.0 44.5 -448 East Definition GC6614 45/-23 339.8 346.0 6.2 6.3 0.11 3.3 18.0 502 East Definition GC6614 45/-23 352.0 357.0 5.0 8.0 0.11 4.0 18.6 506 East Definition GC6612 73/-7 397.3 400.5 3.2 56.9 0.21 2.8 17.4 588 East Definition GC6609 67/-8 383.8 385.2 1.4 70.9 0.08 1.7 5.8 585 East Definition GC6603 62/-5 378.7 381.7 2.8 278.0 0.16 0.1 0.6 601 East Definition GC6606 58/-28 325.4 327.8 2.0 6.2 0.20 4.1 18.6 489 East Definition GC6599 44/-49 320.0 323.5 3.4 11.1 0.07 3.0 12.4 400 East Definition GC6601 52/-29 328.0 331.0 3.0 8.3 0.24 3.1 12.1 486 East Definition GC6589 59/11 395.6 397.0 1.2 16.0 0.30 10.7 27.1 697 East Definition GC6594 58/6 371.7 378.0 5.7 14.6 0.75 8.9 23.9 665 East Definition GC6584 47/-18 305.4 308.4 3.0 25.2 0.24 2.6 4.7 541 East Definition GC6588 51/4 364.3 366.7 2.0 9.5 0.10 5.4 12.1 645 East Definition GC6586 39/-30 267.9 279.8 10.8 15.1 0.04 1.4 2.8 498 East Definition GC6581 32/0 365.9 367.5 1.3 41.1 0.11 4.4 7.1 622 Gallagher Definition GC6605 3/-46 103.2 106.5 2.9 11.9 0.31 3.0 6.4 -819 Gallagher Definition GC6605 3/-46 126.4 129.5 2.7 5.6 0.24 6.4 15.5 -834 Gallagher Definition GC6582 242/-64 209.0 215.4 5.2 13.6 0.01 2.7 4.6 -929 Gallagher Definition GC6604 82/-68 153.5 159.3 4.4 56.8 0.18 3.4 7.3 -891 Gallagher Definition GC6604 82/-68 223.8 228.8 4.9 1.8 0.02 5.5 11.3 -957 Gallagher Definition GC6598 213/-68 292.7 298.0 6.5 7.9 0.01 3.5 7.1 -1002 Gallagher Definition GC6482 295/-27 128.3 130.8 1.3 4.6 0.13 7.2 14.1 -792 Gallagher Definition GC6482 295/-27 146.5 153.5 3.5 4.8 0.10 7.7 15.0 -801 Gallager Definition GC6482 295/-27 157.0 160.9 2.0 4.4 0.04 8.5 18.1 -804 200s Exploration GC6566B 175/-62 627.8 630.0 2.2 24.0 0.03 11.6 19.8 -1881

