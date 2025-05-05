High Grade Gold Anomaly Extended at John Bull in Preparation for Drilling

HIGHLIGHTS

Detailed mapping, soil sampling and rock chip sampling recently completed by Novo at the John Bull Gold Project follows previously reported outstanding results by TechGen Metals Limited (TechGen) (ASX: TG1) 1 .

. Novo soil sampling extended the known > 100 ppb Au anomaly to ~ 1.5 km strike with a peak soil result of 1.59 g/t Au.

Novo rock chip sampling returned peak results of 67.9 g/t Au and 29 g/t Au from sheeted quartz veins in NW and NE trending mineralised structural zones, demonstrating potential for high-grade mineralisation.

Targets have been defined by high order soil anomalism and including sheeted quartz veins within preferred lithology, fault zones with intense sericite alteration and brecciation; and an Induced Polarisation geophysical anomaly co-incident with a major structure.

A ~1,500 m RC drill program is planned to commence in June 2025 (drill rig availability dependent), with four key targets identified.

The recent exploration campaign has significantly enhanced the understanding of the mineral system and strongly supports presence of an Intrusion Related Gold System (IRGS) model.

Element zonation suggests a proximal Sn-Bi-As core centred on a porphyritic intrusion mapped in the SW of the project area, flanked by intermediate Au-Mo-Cu-Sb-Te zones, and surrounded by the distal halo of sheeted veins with an Au-As-Sb-W association.

Peak results from multielement sampling include 0.49% W, 780 ppm Sb, 5.6 ppm Mo and 14.9 ppm Bi.



Mike Spreadborough, Executive Co-Chairman and Acting Chief Executive Officer, said: "The recent exploration mapping and sampling campaign at John Bull has provided some exceptional drill targets, which we are excited to test through a ~1,500 m RC program in June."

"Sourcing drilling contractors is underway and governmental approvals for the drilling campaign are eagerly awaited. Detailed mapping has delineated a large gold system interpreted to be associated with a porphyry in the SW portion of the John Bull tenement. Future work will expand on mapping and sampling to allow targeting of the sheeted-vein system and porphyry-related mineral systems. We look forward to providing an update on the drilling commencement date in the next few weeks."

PERTH, West Australia, May 05, 2025 -- Novo Resources Corp. (Novo or the Company) (ASX: NVO) (TSX: NVO) (OTCQB: NSRPF) is pleased to announce results from the exploration campaign at the John Bull Gold Project (John Bull) located in the New England District of NSW (Figure 1), where Novo has a farm-in arrangement with TechGen Metals Limited (ASX: TG1) (TechGen). The program was designed to guide effective targeting for RC drilling scheduled in late June (drill rig availability dependent) and to understand the controls on mineralisation.





Figure 1: Location of the John Bull Gold Project, in northeastern NSW.

The agreement with TechGen grants Novo an option to acquire an 80% interest in the Mick's Bull tenement (EL9121) and a 70% interest in the John Bull tenement (EL8389), following two tranches of exploration work and pre-determined expenditure. Refer to Novo's 13 December 2024 news release titled "Novo strengthens portfolio with two High-Grade gold projects in NSW, Australia" for the detailed terms of the agreement with TechGen.

John Bull is an advanced exploration opportunity, located approximately 49 km WNW of Grafton in the New England district of NSW. The tenure consists of two tenements and covers some 32 sq km (Figure 1). The project lies within the New England Orogen, a region known to host multiple gold and polymetallic mineral systems, including orogenic, intrusion-related, and skarn-style deposits.

The recent field campaign at John Bull included detailed outcrop mapping (Figure 2), rock chip sampling, and infill and step out soil sampling to be used for characterising local geology, identifying new targets, and investigating current high-value prospects for potential depth or strike extensions and zones of higher-grade mineralisation.

Multiple new targets warrant drill testing. Novo is planning an initial RC drill program of ~ 1,500 m, scheduled to commence in late June (drill rig availability dependent) once all compliance approvals have been received. Drilling will target dense sheeted quartz vein occurrences around the main John Bull historic sluicing area, in addition to three newly developed and untested targets over 1 km of strike highlighted during the recent mapping and surface sampling campaign.





Figure 2 Drone footage of mapping activities at John Bull

Results from Recent Mapping, Soil and Rock Chip Sampling

In February 2025, Novo undertook an intensive campaign comprising geochemical surface sampling and detailed mapping across the John Bull tenement. The primary objective of the field program was to refine the geological understanding and target development ahead of planned drilling, building on previous work completed by TechGen1.

Based on recent mapping, the John Bull prospect represents a structurally controlled Intrusion Related Gold System. Host rocks including greywacke, fine arenite, shale, siltstone, and chert are intruded by several Triassic felsic dykes. Sedimentary rocks are tightly folded into a NW plunging 'M'-shaped hinge zone which crosses the central part of the prospect (Figure 3). Generally, gold mineralisation is hosted in a very late stage moderately dipping NE-trending sheeted quartz-sulphide vein system, associated with an As-Sb-W geochemical signature. The highest density of sheeted veins and the focus of much of the historic hydraulic sluicing is hosted by an ~80 m thick fine arenite-siltstone unit. This zone is considered the most favourable lithology and is the priority target for drill testing in the upcoming program.

Stratigraphy is offset by regional-scale NW-trending sinistral faults that control the geometry of the Au-As soil anomaly and also represent priority targets. One of these NW trending shears in the central target area has intense sericite alteration and carries grades of up to 29 g/t Au (in recent Novo sampling (see Appendix 1). However, the highest gold grades occur in a NE-trending mineralised breccia mapped over 60 m strike, aligned with historic shafts, which crosscuts stratigraphy and has returned rock chip assays up to 67.9?g/t Au, plus several assay results > 5 g/t Au (Figure 4).

The sheeted vein system is proximal to a porphyry intrusion in the SW part of the John Bull tenement, which has an intense hornfels halo. Geochemical zonation as defined by limited multielement soil geochemistry shows an interpreted proximal Sn-Bi-As enriched core over the porphyry, an intermediate Au-Mo-Cu-Sb-Te zone and a distal Au-As-Sb-W halo (sheeted vein zone), indicating zoned metal dispersion.

Several significant (> 50 ppb) gold results were returned from 315 soil samples; with a peak result of 1.59 g/t Au (see Appendix 2). Infill soil sampling in the north supports the current gold-in-soil anomalism, previously delineated by TechGen - although remains patchy. Refer to Appendix 2 for results.





Figure 3 Regional geological interpretation map of the John Bull Project over LiDARTM.





Figure 4 John Bull Main Workings interpreted geology showing preferred stratigraphy and vein arrays where outcrop can be identified. Refer to Appendix 1 for rock chip results

Key Targets and Planned Drill Program

Four target areas have been confirmed for RC drill follow up over 1 km strike length. Drilling will be prioritised in areas with structurally and lithological favourable zones defined by strong Au-As soil anomalies, vein density, and host rock contrasts.

John Bull Main - three target areas are planned for testing within this larger zone: John Bull Breccia Zone - a NE trending zone approximately 100 m long where recent work yielded high grade rock chip samples including 67.9 g/t Au and three other samples > 5 g/t Au. This linear trend included two historic shafts. Refer to Appendix 1 for all results. John Bull Shear - where recent mapping has highlighted strong sericite alteration along a broad NW trending zone of shearing and recent rock chip samples of up to 29 g/t Au. Refer to Appendix 1 for all results. John Bull Sluicing Area - where recent mapping has delineated an E-W target zone in a fine sandstone-dominant unit, which was the focus for the main historic sluicing and with the broadest zone of high quartz vein density.

John Bull South - includes high grade soil anomalies up to 4.77 g/t surrounding and partly overlapping a monzodiorite intrusion, coupled with a large area of historic sluicing for gold. Refer to Appendix 2 for all results.

Hills Creek West - A coincident IP conductivity anomaly and soil geochemical anomaly with peak value of 2.1 g/t Au 1 occur along a regional NW trending fault.

occur along a regional NW trending fault. Digger's North - a very broad soil anomaly occurs where limited outcrop is present, in an area north of the previous drilling. Peak soil results include 10.0 g/t Au1 and soil geochemical anomalies are linear along the major NW trending faults within the broader N-S mineralised corridor.



The initial drill program of ~ 1,500 m is planned to commence in late June (drill rig availability dependent) with drilling planned to approximately 140 m depth.

Historic Exploration

Historic mining for gold at John Bull included several shafts and large areas of hydraulic sluicing of elluvial and alluvial gold. Soil sampling completed by TechGen highlighted an exceptionally high-order gold anomaly over 900 m long and 250 m wide at > 100 ppb Au with seven samples reporting > 4.5 g/t Au1.

TechGen also completed 17 RC holes for 2,249.5 m (2022 and 2023) with an effective test to ~120 m vertical depth. Peak results from four approximately 100 m spaced E-W sections of shallow RC drilling over 320 m strike (Figure 5) include (Figure 6):

94 m @ 0.95 g/t Au from 4 m including 66 m @ 1.14 g/t Au, and

17 m @ 1.08 g/t Au from 109 m (JBRC0006) 1

17 m @ 1.08 g/t Au from 109 m (JBRC0006) 68 m @ 1.00 g/t Au from surface including 23 m @ 2.02 g/t Au (JBRC0001)1





Figure 5: John Bull drill hole locations, soil gold geochemical results and historical soil sampling locations. The location of drill Section A-A' (see below) is also noted.





Figure 6 John Bull - E-W Drill section (A-A' on Figure 5) showing 130 m wide mineralisation and internal higher grades. System open below 120 m depth. Note, wider intercepts have no restriction on internal dilution.

All drill sections remain open at depth and the system remains open along strike. An Induced Polarisation (IP) geophysical survey over part of the target also produced anomalies over known mineralisation.

The above historical results were initially reported by TechGen and have been subsequently reported by Novo in accordance with the JORC Code in its announcment released to ASX on 13 December 2024 - Novo strengthens portfolio with two high-grade gold projects in NSW, Australia

No assurance can be given that Novo will achieve similar results from its upcoming drilling campaign to those disclosed in this section.

Future Work

Exploration activities after the Phase 1 drilling program will include:

Follow-up drilling pending results from Phase 1 including infill and extensional drill testing and diamond drilling to depth on selected holes.

Focus on porphyry related targets to the west and SW of the John Bull sheeted vein arrays with possible geophysical surveys and selected drilling.

Further Exploration Update

Exploration work is ongoing in Western Australia and in New South Wales, and below is a summary of the current progress:

Exploration drilling has been completed at the Balla Balla Gold Project with results pending 2 ; and



; and Exploration drilling has commenced at the Tibooburra Gold Project2.



Authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

QP STATEMENT

Mrs. Karen (Kas) De Luca (MAIG), is the qualified person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Mrs De Luca is Novo's General Manager Exploration.

JORC COMPLIANCE STATEMENT

New exploration results

The information in this news release that relates to exploration results at the John Bull Project is based on information compiled by Mrs De Luca, who is a full-time employee of Novo Resources Corp. Mrs De Luca is a Competent Person who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mrs De Luca has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and the type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mrs De Luca consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears.

Previously reported exploration results

The information in this news release that relates to previously reported Exploration Results from Novo's NSW Gold Portfolio is extracted from Novo's ASX announcement entitled Novo Strengthens Portfolio with Two High-Grade Gold Projects in NSW, Australia released to ASX on 13 December 2024 which is available to view at www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the competent persons findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

Previously reported exploration target - Belltopper

The information in this news release that relates to the previously reported exploration target at Belltopper is extracted from Novo's ASX announcement entitled Belltopper Mineralisation Modelling Defines Prospectivity released to ASX on 25 September 2024 which is available to view at www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information in the original market announcement and that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented has not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian and Australian securities law and regulations. In this news release, such statements include but are not limited to planned exploration activities and the timing of such. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the resource industry and the risk factors identified in Novo's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024 (which is available under Novo's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.asx.com.au) and in the Company's prospectus dated 2 August 2023 which is available at www.asx.com.au. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, Novo assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If Novo updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

_______________________________

1 Refer to Novo's ASX announcement released to ASX on 13 December 2024 - Novo strengthens portfolio with two high-grade gold projects in NSW, Australia.

2 Refer to Novo's ASX announcement released to ASX on 17 April 2025 - Business Review First Quarter 2025.





ABOUT NOVO

Novo is an Australian based gold explorer listed on the ASX and the TSX focussed on discovering standalone gold projects with > 1 Moz development potential. Novo is an innovative gold explorer with a significant land package covering approximately 5,500 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria, Australia.

Novo's key project area in the Pilbara is the Egina Gold Camp, where De Grey Mining (ASX: DEG) is farming-in to form a JV at the Becher Project and surrounding tenements through exploration expenditure of A$25 million within 4 years for a 50% interest. The Becher Project has similar geological characteristics as De Grey's 12.7 Moz Hemi Project#. Novo is also advancing gold exploration south of Becher in the Egina Gold Camp, part of the Croydon JV (Novo 70%: Creasy Group 30%). Novo continues to undertake early-stage exploration elsewhere across its Pilbara tenement portfolio.

Novo has also formed a lithium joint venture with SQM in the Pilbara which provides shareholder exposure to battery metals.

Novo has recently strengthened its high-quality, Australian based exploration portfolio by adding the TechGen John Bull Gold Project in the New England Orogen of NSW, and Manhattan Tibooburra Gold Project in the Albert Goldfields in northwestern NSW. Both projects demonstrate prospectivity for significant discovery and resource definition and align with Novo's strategy of identifying and exploring projects with > 1 Moz Au potential. These high-grade gold projects compliment the landholding consolidation that forms the Toolunga Project in the Onslow District in Western Australia.

Novo has a significant investment portfolio and a disciplined program in place to identify value accretive opportunities that will build further value for shareholders.

Please refer to Novo's website for further information including the latest corporate presentation.





*An Exploration Target as defined in the JORC Code (2012) is a statement or estimate of the exploration potential of a mineral deposit in a defined geological setting where the statement or estimate, quoted as a range of tonnes and a range of grade (or quality), relates to mineralisation for which there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource. Accordingly, these figures are not Mineral Resource or Ore Reserve estimates as defined in the JORC Code (2012). The potential quantities and grades referred to above are conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. These figures are based on the interpreted continuity of mineralisation and projection into unexplored ground often around historical workings. The Exploration Target has been prepared in accordance with the JORC Code (2012), as detailed in the Company's ASX announcement released on 25 September 2024 (available to view at www.asx.com.au). The Tonnage range for the exploration target is 1.5Mt to 2.1Mt, the Grade range is 6.6g/t Au to 8.4g/t Au and the Ounces range from 320koz Au to 570 koz Au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the original market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. Dr Christopher Doyle (MAIG) and Dr Simon Dominy (FAusIMM CPGeo; FAIG RPGeo), are the qualified persons, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information relating to the Exploration Target. Dr Doyle is Novo's Exploration Manager - Victoria and Dr Dominy is a Technical Advisor to Novo.

#Refer to De Grey's ASX Announcement, Hemi Gold Project mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) 2024, dated 14 November 2024. No assurance can be given that a similar (or any) commercially viable mineral deposit will be determined at Novo's Pilbara Projects.





Appendix 1 -Table of Rock Sample Results, GDA2020 / MGA zone 56 SAMPLE_ID SAMPLE_TYPE PROGRAM_ID EASTING NORTHING HEIGHT Au ppm As ppm Bi ppm Cu ppm Mo ppm Sb ppm Sn ppm Te ppm W ppm R08001^1 ROCK 2025 447026 6733057 211 0.32 >10000 8.78 5 2.37 33.7 8.3 6.77 1.5 R08002 ROCK 2025 446833 6733501 175 0.01 287 0.35 67 1.33 2.47 2.7 0.22 2.5 R08003 ROCK 2025 447917 6733722 123 0.01 12 0.01 13 1.86 2.85 0.2 <0.05 0.5 R08005 ROCK 2025 446758 6733398 185 0.28 29 2.83 233 0.53 1.55 6.8 0.32 4.1 R08006 ROCK 2025 447187 6733407 147 0.03 39 0.32 71 0.57 1.92 1.6 0.08 3.1 R08007 ROCK 2025 447212 6733399 150 <0.01 40 0.10 24 0.59 2.2 1.4 <0.05 3.2 R08008 ROCK 2025 447216 6733388 154 0.02 26 0.19 42 0.45 1.22 1.9 <0.05 2.6 R08009^1 ROCK 2025 447262 6733373 162 <0.01 30 0.14 16 3.1 2.95 1.7 <0.05 1.9 R08010 ROCK 2025 447382 6733394 193 <0.01 40 0.06 35 0.4 1.96 1.2 <0.05 2.1 R08011^1 ROCK 2025 446923 6733206 204 <0.01 38 0.21 35 0.58 0.95 4.4 <0.05 2 R08012 ROCK 2025 448069 6734186 112 0.65 2010 0.05 19 1.24 5.59 0.2 <0.05 0.9 R08013 ROCK 2025 447560 6733956 149 0.13 1535 0.07 11 0.94 3.68 0.3 0.27 1.3 R08014 ROCK 2025 446971 6733687 137 0.02 78 0.24 17 1.54 1.95 1.4 0.05 2.5 R08015 ROCK 2025 446951 6733679 139 <0.01 107 0.12 56 5.57 1.71 1.9 <0.05 4.8 R08017 ROCK 2025 446846 6733674 147 <0.01 5110 0.36 8 0.71 5.97 2 0.29 11.3 R08018 ROCK 2025 446801 6733687 150 0.02 59 0.15 25 2.22 2.03 1.9 0.05 8.9 R08022^1 ROCK 2025 446860 6733281 228 0.75 >10000 0.70 101 3.23 780 15.9 1.03 1 R08023^1 ROCK 2025 446859 6733282 228 0.06 222 0.94 94 0.61 4.54 4.9 0.14 5.3 R08024 ROCK 2025 447406 6733350 189 0.03 96 0.19 14 2.65 2.46 1 <0.05 1.7 R08025^1 ROCK 2025 447761 6733657 123 0.12 4310 0.07 12 0.51 10.3 0.8 0.30 4.7 R08026^1 ROCK 2025 447771 6733648 125 <0.01 950 0.20 436 0.28 61.8 0.4 0.13 2.8 R08028 ROCK 2025 446774 6733151 200 0.01 56 0.35 44 0.81 1.28 0.5 0.10 1 R08029 ROCK 2025 446739 6733100 200 0.01 101 0.49 31 1.18 2.09 4.9 0.15 1.9 R08030 ROCK 2025 446855 6732907 200 0.01 1890 14.85 16 0.82 3.4 22.1 <0.05 144.5 R08034 ROCK 2025 447529 6733551 139 0.78 5060 0.17 35 0.87 6.54 1.5 0.07 3.5 R08035 ROCK 2025 447527 6733555 139 0.02 345 0.26 39 0.56 3.27 2.5 <0.05 3.2 R08036 ROCK 2025 447527 6733552 139 67.9 1240 1.11 9 0.76 3.92 0.6 <0.05 1.5 R08037 ROCK 2025 447507 6733537 144 1.12 2520 0.14 10 0.85 8.11 0.7 0.06 6 R08038 ROCK 2025 447499 6733532 147 7.0 5730 0.41 4 0.57 11.2 0.8 0.05 2.2 R08039 ROCK 2025 447497 6733529 147 5.43 >10000 0.62 8 0.8 13.25 0.5 0.12 2.2 R08040 ROCK 2025 447496 6733530 148 0.43 8990 0.19 18 0.77 7.68 1.1 0.05 4 R08042 ROCK 2025 447492 6733628 138 1.2 1975 0.37 25 0.7 4.53 1.9 0.07 11.1 R08043 ROCK 2025 447487 6733644 136 0.49 3230 0.37 27 1.1 5.98 1.6 0.10 12 R08044 ROCK 2025 447675 6733572 128 0.01 159 0.07 27 0.42 1.68 1.3 <0.05 4.9 R08045 ROCK 2025 447540 6733556 140 0.03 586 0.20 16 1.06 2.89 3 <0.05 5.3 R08046 ROCK 2025 447607 6733548 138 0.15 518 0.14 29 0.54 1.56 1.3 0.06 6.5 R08047 ROCK 2025 447633 6733542 132 0.36 2130 0.12 28 0.53 3.92 1.2 0.14 354 R08048 ROCK 2025 447630 6733539 133 29.0 5650 0.28 26 0.69 7.05 1.7 0.49 4850 R08049 ROCK 2025 447627 6733536 134 0.21 974 0.16 33 0.53 2.9 1.4 0.08 27.7 R08050 ROCK 2025 447557 6733578 141 2.23 758 0.63 38 0.83 3.01 2.3 0.10 18.3 R08051 ROCK 2025 447539 6733606 136 0.27 4900 0.26 24 0.76 6.74 2.3 0.09 8.3 R08052 ROCK 2025 447527 6733630 128 0.11 1395 0.38 42 0.46 5.91 2.5 0.09 10.3 R08053 ROCK 2025 447526 6733634 127 0.56 639 0.34 31 0.48 2.94 1.9 0.06 11.7 R08054 ROCK 2025 447559 6733580 141 0.06 161 0.20 35 0.68 2.11 2.1 <0.05 4.2 R08082 ROCK 2025 447812 6734365 115 0.01 60 0.11 25 0.33 1.75 1.3 <0.05 4.8 R08083^1 ROCK 2025 447635 6734184 131 0.09 29 0.20 27 0.44 1.5 1 <0.05 3.6 R08084 ROCK 2025 447671 6734210 128 0.04 80 0.12 33 0.51 2.4 1.3 <0.05 4.5 R08085 ROCK 2025 447775 6734483 132 0.03 174 0.05 10 0.97 3.13 0.5 0.05 2.8 R08086 ROCK 2025 447431 6734123 132 0.01 40 0.33 7 1.28 0.69 2.8 <0.05 1.2 R08088 ROCK 2025 447428 6734114 132 0.01 205 0.31 32 0.45 3.45 2.5 0.05 2.8 R08089 ROCK 2025 447353 6734105 136 0.22 390 0.19 28 0.39 3.33 1.4 0.11 4.9 R08090 ROCK 2025 447457 6733517 160 0.55 4110 0.28 9 0.79 16.45 1.3 0.11 3.2 R08091 ROCK 2025 447475 6733520 156 9.18 >10000 0.88 10 0.96 30.9 0.4 0.28 22 R08092 ROCK 2025 447476 6733524 154 0.15 1655 0.18 7 1.42 4.41 3 <0.05 3.9 R08093 ROCK 2025 447431 6733534 159 0.04 267 0.06 21 1.2 1.46 1.1 <0.05 2.3 R08094 ROCK 2025 447430 6733534 159 0.86 3990 0.25 10 0.81 6.26 1.3 0.08 2.3 R08095 ROCK 2025 447356 6733666 123 2.14 3710 1.12 18 0.49 5.54 1.9 0.87 3 R08096 ROCK 2025 447351 6733666 123 0.05 37 0.23 29 0.64 2.13 1.7 0.05 1.9 R08097 ROCK 2025 447699 6733600 124 0.11 209 0.03 10 0.81 1.59 0.2 <0.05 0.4 R08098 ROCK 2025 447698 6733603 123 0.21 1750 0.12 27 0.38 3.19 0.9 0.05 3.1 R08099 ROCK 2025 447432 6734124 132 0.01 86 0.42 11 1.98 1.92 2.4 <0.05 0.9

^1 = Sample recorded as FLOAT.





Appendix 2 -Table of Soil Sample Results (20 ppb Au or greater), GDA2020 / MGA zone 56 SAMPLE_ID SAMPLE_TYPE PROGRAM_ID EASTING NORTHING HEIGHT Au ppm As ppm Bi ppm Cu ppm Mo ppm Sb ppm Sn ppm W ppm J6001 SOIL 2025 447,249 6,732,998 156 0.02 80 0.22 15 1.34 1.5 2.09 3.24 J6010 SOIL 2025 447,351 6,732,950 144 0.02 31 0.14 16 0.84 1.17 1.62 3.11 J6012 SOIL 2025 447,352 6,732,850 128 0.02 59 0.76 56 1.85 1.64 3.58 3.09 J6014 SOIL 2025 447,399 6,732,950 135 0.08 67 0.18 15 0.94 1.98 1.48 3.73 J6017 SOIL 2025 447,451 6,732,999 132 0.06 76 0.17 17 2.22 3.11 1.47 7.22 J6018 SOIL 2025 447,450 6,732,950 129 0.02 81 0.04 74 0.89 2.05 1.46 3.43 J6019 SOIL 2025 447,452 6,732,894 122 0.02 78 0.82 60 1.98 2.48 4.61 4.76 J6022 SOIL 2025 447,402 6,732,848 129 0.05 140 0.25 39 0.8 1.4 1.67 7.26 J6023 SOIL 2025 447,500 6,732,846 125 0.02 51 0.16 19 0.81 1.92 1.6 3.28 J6024 SOIL 2025 447,500 6,732,901 121 0.02 73 0.57 62 1.7 1.9 3.52 3.56 J6025 SOIL 2025 447,506 6,732,951 122 0.29 79 0.19 22 1.57 3.04 1.78 4.48 J6027 SOIL 2025 447,651 6,732,999 115 0.02 97 0.99 85 2.04 2.68 4.52 4.27 J6028 SOIL 2025 447,650 6,732,949 123 0.09 97 0.13 18 1.03 3.29 1.31 6.69 J6031 SOIL 2025 447,600 6,732,849 137 0.02 76 0.17 13 2.17 3.7 1.29 6.94 J6037 SOIL 2025 447,799 6,734,347 120 0.04 91 0.15 20 1.85 2.81 1.61 6.19 J6038 SOIL 2025 447,725 6,734,350 139 0.96 181 0.16 28 1.02 2.97 1.69 9.56 J6039 SOIL 2025 447,676 6,734,350 154 0.24 89 0.16 29 0.64 2.51 1.73 11.20 J6040 SOIL 2025 447,625 6,734,350 164 0.29 79 0.16 26 0.57 2.72 1.52 7.51 J6041 SOIL 2025 447,576 6,734,349 170 0.04 103 0.17 30 0.74 2.44 1.75 5.59 J6042 SOIL 2025 447,527 6,734,349 172 0.09 173 0.17 26 0.83 2.57 1.85 6.59 J6048 SOIL 2025 447,250 6,734,350 187 0.05 38 0.13 18 0.81 2.31 1.47 3.84 J6050 SOIL 2025 447,727 6,734,376 139 0.06 146 0.15 28 0.73 2.82 1.64 6.36 J6051 SOIL 2025 447,700 6,733,000 119 0.04 136 0.13 19 0.83 3.76 1.47 11.75 J6052 SOIL 2025 447,701 6,732,949 130 0.02 191 0.12 15 1.06 4.53 1.31 6.40 J6053 SOIL 2025 447,701 6,732,899 137 0.03 111 0.14 19 1.18 4.1 1.19 3.97 J6057 SOIL 2025 447,750 6,732,950 131 0.02 181 0.15 19 0.86 3.8 1.35 6.75 J6058 SOIL 2025 447,751 6,733,001 125 0.02 137 0.12 18 0.9 3.72 1.56 6.30 J6059 SOIL 2025 447,600 6,733,000 116 0.02 75 0.15 17 1.22 2.18 1.4 7.06 J6061 SOIL 2025 447,550 6,732,949 121 0.03 157 0.57 137 7.26 18.35 2.75 5.92 J6062 SOIL 2025 447,799 6,734,399 125 0.02 202 0.20 34 0.96 3 1.66 6.99 J6064 SOIL 2025 447,700 6,734,400 149 0.02 192 0.20 25 0.89 3.48 1.6 7.08 J6066 SOIL 2025 447,650 6,734,400 161 0.05 212 0.21 25 0.8 3.17 1.72 8.20 J6067 SOIL 2025 447,601 6,734,400 168 0.03 156 0.21 29 0.59 2.83 1.64 8.97 J6068 SOIL 2025 447,550 6,734,399 170 0.09 132 0.19 28 0.83 2.6 1.76 8.77 J6074 SOIL 2025 447,300 6,734,399 167 0.03 102 0.13 30 0.9 2.62 1.55 3.08 J6076 SOIL 2025 447,701 6,734,376 148 0.52 119 0.17 27 0.86 2.66 1.6 6.02 J6077 SOIL 2025 447,676 6,734,375 155 0.04 151 0.18 23 0.74 2.89 1.58 7.31 J6078 SOIL 2025 447,650 6,734,375 161 0.07 164 0.18 22 1.06 2.55 1.66 7.13 J6080 SOIL 2025 447,601 6,734,375 170 0.03 120 0.23 33 0.84 3.02 1.72 7.94 J6081 SOIL 2025 447,576 6,734,376 173 0.04 145 0.21 28 0.73 3.01 1.72 10.95 J6082 SOIL 2025 447,551 6,734,374 174 0.52 229 0.20 30 0.98 3.07 1.68 10.20 J6083 SOIL 2025 447,301 6,734,376 175 0.03 101 0.16 29 0.81 3.11 1.58 3.60 J6088 SOIL 2025 447,400 6,734,375 170 0.34 36 0.23 26 0.88 3.2 2.06 2.64 J6090 SOIL 2025 447,450 6,734,375 171 0.04 158 0.17 19 0.78 2.3 1.54 4.82 J6092 SOIL 2025 447,500 6,734,374 172 0.02 58 0.18 30 0.62 2.7 1.8 4.38 J6093 SOIL 2025 447,526 6,734,374 174 0.13 195 0.20 27 0.95 2.88 1.69 7.13 J6098 SOIL 2025 447,301 6,734,449 148 0.02 91 0.17 29 0.88 2.68 1.68 3.29 J6100 SOIL 2025 447,749 6,734,500 136 0.03 309 0.24 21 0.92 3.84 1.44 7.66 J6101 SOIL 2025 447,750 6,734,549 129 0.2 189 0.20 25 0.81 3.17 1.53 5.58 J6103 SOIL 2025 447,800 6,734,598 118 0.05 283 0.19 21 0.95 2.93 1.6 7.13 J6104 SOIL 2025 447,800 6,734,549 125 0.02 153 0.24 27 0.77 3.91 1.44 4.13 J6105 SOIL 2025 447,800 6,734,499 127 0.02 288 0.17 30 1.17 3.95 1.44 5.97 J6107 SOIL 2025 447,750 6,734,450 139 0.13 298 0.21 25 1.03 3.73 1.53 6.69 J6109 SOIL 2025 447,301 6,734,500 132 0.09 94 0.20 23 1.25 2.58 1.6 3.35 J6110 SOIL 2025 447,348 6,734,498 134 0.03 43 0.19 20 0.92 2.56 1.52 3.10 J6113 SOIL 2025 447,325 6,734,327 183 0.07 65 0.19 26 1.23 2.86 1.75 3.33 J6122 SOIL 2025 447,500 6,734,325 165 0.34 104 0.16 24 0.92 2.43 1.74 4.79 J6123 SOIL 2025 447,526 6,734,325 165 0.11 216 0.16 27 0.79 2.27 1.64 5.22 J6124 SOIL 2025 447,551 6,734,325 165 0.02 113 0.17 29 1.02 2.55 1.73 7.26 J6125 SOIL 2025 447,575 6,734,324 164 0.03 76 0.19 23 0.71 2.81 1.72 6.05 J6126 SOIL 2025 447,601 6,734,325 162 0.1 116 0.17 26 0.92 2.78 1.51 11.40 J6127 SOIL 2025 447,623 6,734,324 160 0.04 90 0.16 24 0.62 2.37 1.63 7.54 J6128 SOIL 2025 447,650 6,734,323 157 0.37 67 0.14 24 0.74 2.05 1.59 9.38 J6129 SOIL 2025 447,676 6,734,326 153 0.04 107 0.12 24 0.6 2.2 1.44 9.09 J6130 SOIL 2025 447,699 6,734,326 148 0.03 95 0.14 25 1.23 2.51 1.62 9.83 J6131 SOIL 2025 447,727 6,734,324 140 0.03 122 0.15 26 0.88 2.55 1.68 10.05 J6132 SOIL 2025 447,753 6,734,326 134 0.04 145 0.15 27 1.35 2.85 1.51 6.95 J6133 SOIL 2025 447,624 6,734,297 153 0.04 118 0.17 26 0.77 2.34 1.67 11.85 J6134 SOIL 2025 447,676 6,734,302 149 0.33 252 0.18 29 0.99 3.12 1.71 20.50 J6136 SOIL 2025 447,727 6,734,300 136 0.02 213 0.13 19 0.8 2.65 1.62 9.49 J6137 SOIL 2025 447,800 6,734,302 120 0.25 182 0.13 23 1.34 2.56 1.38 6.99 J6138 SOIL 2025 447,451 6,734,500 137 0.03 45 0.16 25 1.14 2.38 1.66 3.73 J6146 SOIL 2025 447,300 6,734,598 151 0.05 36 0.17 20 0.99 2.62 1.51 2.69 J6150 SOIL 2025 447,249 6,734,300 200 0.04 23 0.11 18 0.97 2.41 1.39 3.29 J6155 SOIL 2025 447,524 6,734,299 157 0.02 150 0.18 23 1.22 2.65 1.83 5.44 J6156 SOIL 2025 447,575 6,734,298 155 0.02 101 0.18 25 0.7 2.5 3.98 7.89 J6158 SOIL 2025 447,325 6,734,277 179 0.23 28 0.10 19 1.23 2.12 1.35 4.68 J6162 SOIL 2025 447,425 6,734,274 156 0.05 38 0.12 30 1.54 2.16 1.4 4.11 J6173 SOIL 2025 447,101 6,732,899 212 0.02 86 0.73 19 1.94 2.78 3.62 2.58 J6174 SOIL 2025 447,152 6,732,899 196 0.05 63 0.59 12 1.16 1.97 3.11 2.97 J6178 SOIL 2025 447,151 6,732,849 199 0.03 43 0.51 13 1.46 1.96 2.74 2.43 J6180 SOIL 2025 447,101 6,733,001 179 0.02 181 1.57 48 1.96 3.22 3.57 2.28 J6182 SOIL 2025 447,201 6,733,001 158 0.02 79 0.71 12 1.46 1.68 2.72 2.91 J6186 SOIL 2025 446,751 6,733,098 298 0.02 79 0.89 20 1.26 2.17 3.14 2.12 J6187 SOIL 2025 446,751 6,733,150 280 0.21 268 2.88 80 5.38 3.9 6.25 3.28 J6188 SOIL 2025 446,749 6,733,200 259 0.04 176 1.06 72 6.37 9.57 3.19 2.16 J6190 SOIL 2025 446,750 6,733,301 217 0.07 181 0.60 27 1.94 4.31 2.87 2.09 J6193 SOIL 2025 446,751 6,733,448 178 0.03 57 0.27 27 1.2 1.02 1.5 2.82 J6194 SOIL 2025 446,755 6,733,502 166 0.02 253 0.84 67 3.09 5.43 3.35 3.00 J6196 SOIL 2025 446,750 6,733,546 168 0.04 138 0.13 21 1.42 3.16 1.34 3.46 J6208 SOIL 2025 446,950 6,732,999 252 0.03 244 1.45 50 2.48 3.89 11.7 2.18 J6211 SOIL 2025 446,852 6,733,050 259 0.03 150 0.99 100 6.66 6.98 5.41 2.65 J6214 SOIL 2025 446,849 6,733,197 241 0.02 115 0.53 26 2.3 3.2 2.96 2.27 J6216 SOIL 2025 446,851 6,733,249 236 0.02 56 0.22 18 1.71 2.26 3.53 2.85 J6223 SOIL 2025 446,849 6,733,549 168 0.03 59 0.44 12 0.92 1.03 1.52 3.15 J6227 SOIL 2025 447,799 6,734,198 107 0.03 149 0.11 19 0.87 2.45 1.33 9.47 J6228 SOIL 2025 447,799 6,734,248 113 0.04 185 0.11 19 0.9 2.91 1.45 11.50 J6229 SOIL 2025 447,499 6,734,275 151 0.05 96 0.20 25 0.83 2.55 1.9 5.51 J6230 SOIL 2025 447,527 6,734,273 150 1.59 156 0.18 26 0.81 2.53 1.81 6.54 J6231 SOIL 2025 447,549 6,734,274 148 0.04 116 0.17 26 0.7 2.29 1.65 6.85 J6233 SOIL 2025 447,602 6,734,273 149 0.07 142 0.18 28 0.8 3.12 1.79 11.90 J6234 SOIL 2025 447,625 6,734,275 148 0.04 140 0.19 28 0.75 2.8 1.92 9.71 J6236 SOIL 2025 447,651 6,734,275 145 0.11 174 0.17 29 0.64 2.58 1.77 12.25 J6237 SOIL 2025 447,676 6,734,274 144 0.94 264 0.21 24 0.82 3.15 1.95 13.55 J6238 SOIL 2025 447,702 6,734,275 140 0.16 431 0.22 29 0.81 4.12 1.91 12.10 J6239 SOIL 2025 447,721 6,734,276 135 0.07 230 0.16 24 0.77 3.2 1.55 10.20 J6240 SOIL 2025 447,752 6,734,275 126 0.31 310 0.16 22 0.79 3.42 1.68 10.65 J6256 SOIL 2025 446,950 6,733,099 226 0.02 155 0.62 33 2.05 5.11 4.86 3.21 J6257 SOIL 2025 446,906 6,733,101 225 0.02 258 0.91 45 2.39 5.73 4.51 2.12 J6258 SOIL 2025 446,900 6,733,049 252 0.02 168 0.95 56 4.4 10.95 6.7 2.35 J6261 SOIL 2025 447,152 6,732,949 183 0.03 73 0.46 14 1.28 2.28 2.98 2.76 J6267 SOIL 2025 446,801 6,733,149 266 0.04 61 1.08 46 5.88 4.4 3.32 2.15 J6269 SOIL 2025 446,802 6,733,250 243 0.03 132 0.51 13 1.13 3.74 2.8 2.17 J6275 SOIL 2025 446,800 6,733,500 173 0.02 107 0.15 17 1.09 1.96 1.84 3.83 J6276 SOIL 2025 446,800 6,733,550 162 0.05 132 0.24 23 1.43 1.45 1.77 2.57 J6280 SOIL 2025 446,900 6,733,149 219 0.03 106 0.72 28 2.14 2.97 3.41 2.38 J6283 SOIL 2025 446,901 6,733,200 217 0.02 88 0.49 33 2.04 2.91 3.43 2.80 J6284 SOIL 2025 446,900 6,733,250 218 0.02 130 0.30 21 1.04 3.22 3.98 2.47 J6291 SOIL 2025 446,752 6,733,800 177 0.38 72 0.17 19 0.73 0.71 1.31 3.86 J6292 SOIL 2025 446,751 6,733,749 171 0.06 328 0.38 34 0.6 0.97 1.62 5.72 J6293 SOIL 2025 446,750 6,733,700 154 0.18 201 0.32 29 0.81 1.1 1.57 6.00 J6294 SOIL 2025 446,751 6,733,649 168 0.02 44 0.19 22 0.66 0.88 1.42 4.81 J6296 SOIL 2025 446,751 6,733,600 174 0.03 52 0.17 20 0.87 0.8 1.28 3.24 J6298 SOIL 2025 446,850 6,733,650 147 0.03 129 0.27 25 1.1 1.15 1.86 4.54 J6300 SOIL 2025 446,851 6,733,749 166 0.03 72 0.14 16 0.65 0.98 1.32 4.40 J6306 SOIL 2025 446,950 6,733,599 156 0.06 61 0.14 12 0.73 1.36 1.64 3.07 J6309 SOIL 2025 447,051 6,733,600 153 0.04 258 0.20 19 0.95 1.68 1.84 3.93 J6314 SOIL 2025 447,152 6,733,795 138 0.77 43 0.22 28 0.77 2.42 1.82 5.46 J6327 SOIL 2025 447,849 6,733,803 114 0.03 66 0.19 20 0.82 3.24 1.66 3.96 J6328 SOIL 2025 447,850 6,733,750 126 0.03 18 0.12 22 0.82 2.46 1.53 2.04 J6337 SOIL 2025 447,802 6,733,600 140 0.02 273 0.29 23 1.5 4.83 1.76 3.69 J6338 SOIL 2025 447,750 6,733,599 135 0.05 252 0.20 21 0.74 3.5 1.7 5.12 J6339 SOIL 2025 447,749 6,733,650 125 0.06 105 0.17 30 0.9 4.37 1.67 3.77 J6342 SOIL 2025 447,750 6,733,800 110 0.02 61 0.21 33 0.91 2.52 1.91 5.01 J6344 SOIL 2025 447,802 6,733,900 123 0.03 52 0.14 19 0.64 2.35 1.71 4.73 J6348 SOIL 2025 447,801 6,734,051 131 0.1 156 0.13 15 0.76 2.76 1.33 6.35





JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section)

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g., cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g., 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g., submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Novo Resources 2025 Rock Chips - Rock chips samples were collected by grab sampling 1 - 3 kg of material. Sample sites were selected based to be representative on the lithology sampled, and the same sampling technique was employed at each sample site where possible. Rock chip samples flagged as FLOAT in Appendix 1 were collected by grab sampling 1 - 3 kg of surface FLOAT rock chip material. FLOAT samples may not be representative of in-situ material. All samples were submitted to ALS Laboratories in Brisbane for drying, sieving and pulverising prior to assaying for Au (Au-AA26) and then selective multi-element assaying (ME-MS61). The laboratory used internal standards to ensure quality control and standards were added in the field. Novo Resources 2025 Soil Samples - Soil samples were collected from small pits 10 cm - 30 cm in depth and sieved to either <2mm or <5mm as dictated by moisture content <2mm field sieved sample weights between 0.7kg and 1kg were recorded. <5mm field sieved sample weights between 1 to 3kg were recorded. Samples were submitted to ALS Laboratories in Brisbane for drying, sieving and pulverising prior to assaying for Au (Au-AA26) and then selective multi-element assaying (ME-MS61L). The laboratory used internal standards to ensure quality control and standards were added in the field. TechGen 2022 and 2023 Soil Sample - Soil samples were collected from approximately 10-25 cm depths. Approximately 250 grams of -5 mm sieved soil was collected into a paper sample packet. Samples were submitted to ALS Laboratories in Brisbane for drying, sieving and pulverising prior to assaying for Au (Au-AA24) and then selective multi-element assaying (ME-MS61). The laboratory used internal standards to ensure quality control and standards were added in the field. TechGen 2022 Drilling Reverse Circulation (RC) - Samples were submitted to ALS Laboratories in Brisbane for drying and pulverising to produce a 30g sample for Fire Assay gold analysis (Au-AA23). Samples of greater than 10glt Au were assayed by overlimit method Au-GRA21. A multi-element suite of elements was assayed by ICP-AES following a multi acid digestion (ME-ICP61). The laboratory used internal standards to ensure quality control. TechGen 2023 Drilling Reverse Circulation (RC) - drilling samples were collected as 1 metre riffle split samples. The 1m samples were collected after passing the bulk sample through the splitter to create a sample of 1.5 - 3.5kg. Samples were submitted to ALS Laboratories in Brisbane for drying and pulverising to produce a 500 g sample for PhotonAssay gold analysis (Au-PA01) in Perth. The laboratory used internal standards to ensure quality control.

Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g., core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g., core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit, or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). TechGen 2022 and 2023 Drilling Reverse Circulation (RC) - RC drilling used a track mounted Ingersol-Rand T4 drill rig with a 5 3/4-inch face sampling hammer. An auxiliary compressor and booster were also utilised for some drill holes. Holes were surveyed downhole using a Reflex North Seeking Gyro tool. Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. TechGen 2022 and 2023 Drilling Reverse Circulation (RC) - Recovery of drill chip material was estimated from sample piles and recorded at the time of drilling. Recoveries were considered adequate. The cyclone was regularly checked and cleaned. There is no relationship between sample recovery and grade Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Novo Resources 2025 Rock Chips - Rock chip samples are geologically logged with quantitative and qualitative data collected including a description of lithology, textural characteristics, mineral characteristics, vein type and vein densities, and alteration. Novo Resources 2025 Soil Samples - Soil sample descriptions were recorded in the field for all samples. TechGen 2022 and 2023 Soil Sample - Soil sample descriptions were recorded in the field for all samples. TechGen 2022 and 2023 Drilling Reverse Circulation (RC). All drilling was geologically logged by a geologist at the time of drilling. Logging was qualitative in nature. All holes were geologically logged in full. Geotechnical logging has not been carried out. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality, and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Novo Resources 2025 Rock Chips - Rock chip samples were dried, crushed and pulverised with 85% passing < 75 µm (PUL-23) by ALS to create a 50 g charge, then assayed for Au by fire assay Au-AA26. Multi-Element Analysis of rock chips entailed Four-acid digestion with ICP-MS finish (ME-MS61). The sampling techniques and sample sizes are considered appropriate for this style of mineralisation. Novo Resources 2025 Soil Samples - No compositing of samples was undertaken. Soil samples submitted for assay were dried and sieved to -2mm for a consistent sample medium (RY-22). All samples were then pulverised to 85% passing 75µm (PUL-32). Soils were analysed for Au with a 50 g aliquot digested via fire assay and analysed via AAS finish (Au-AA26). Multi-Element Analysis of soils entailed Four-acid digestion with ICP-MS finish with ultra-trace level detection (ME-MS61L). The sampling techniques and sample sizes are considered appropriate for this style of mineralisation. TechGen 2022 and 2023 Soil Sample - No compositing of samples was undertaken. The soil samples were placed in a pre-numbered paper packet and submitted to ALS Laboratories in Brisbane. Sample preparation involved drying and pulverising of the whole sample. Laboratory repeats and standards were used. Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the grain size of the material sample. TechGen 2022 and 2023 Drilling Reverse Circulation (RC). The 1m samples were collected after passing the bulk sample through the splitter to create a sample of between 1.5 -3.5kg and placed in a pre-numbered calico bag and submitted to ALS Laboratories in Brisbane. Most samples were dry although some were moist or wet. These details were recorded at the time of drilling and sampling. Sample preparation for drill samples involved drying the whole sample, pulverising to 85% passing 75 microns. 2022 - A 30-gram sample charge was used for the Fire Assay analysis. 2023 - A 500 gram sample charge was then used for the PhotonAssay analysis. Laboratory repeats (1:20) and standards (1:20) and internal TechGen standards and blanks have been used to assess laboratory accuracy and reproducibility. Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the grain size of the material sampled. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g., standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (if lack of bias) and precision have been established. Novo Resources 2025 Rock Chips - Rock chip samples were delivered to ALS Laboratories in Brisbane. Rock chip samples were dried, crushed and pulverised with 85% passing < 75 µm (PUL-23) by ALS to create a 50 g charge, then assayed for Au by fire assay Au-AA26. Multi-Element Analysis of rock chips entailed Four-acid digestion with ICP-MS finish (ME-MS61). This is considered an estimation of total gold content. Internal protocol includes inserting 2 CRM standards and 2 blanks per 100 samples or at least one of each per sample submission. The laboratory used internal standards to ensure quality control. The assaying and laboratory procedures used are considered appropriate for the material tested. No QAQC issues were detected. Novo Resources 2025 Soil Samples - Soil samples were delivered to ALS Laboratories in Brisbane. Soil samples submitted for assay were dried and sieved to -2mm for a consistent sample medium (RY-22). All samples were then pulverised to 85% passing 75µm (PUL-32). Soils were analysed for Au with a 50 g aliquot digested via fire assay and analysed via AAS finish (Au-AA26). Multi-Element Analysis of soils entailed Four-acid digestion with ICP-MS finish with ultra-trace level detection (ME-MS61L). This is considered an estimation of total gold content. Internal protocol includes insertion of at least 2 blanks 2 CRM standards and 4 field duplicates per 100 samples. The laboratory used internal standards to ensure quality control. The assaying and laboratory procedures used are considered appropriate for the material tested. No QAQC issues were detected. 2017 IP Survey - IP data was reprocessed by Fender Geophysics in 2022. Ground IP survey (Time domain Induced Polarisation/ Resistivity). Array: Dipole-Dipole Array (DDIP). Station spacing: 100m. Line spacing: 200m apart and 150m apart. Line length: 1.5km. Line direction: East - West. TechGen 2022 and 2023 Soil Sample - The samples were delivered to ALS Laboratories in Brisbane. Samples were crushed and pulverised. Samples were assayed by fire assay Au-AA24 and some by ME-MS61 following digestion. This is considered an estimation of total gold content. A package of multi- elements was also assayed for. The laboratory used internal standards to ensure quality control. The assaying and laboratory procedures used are considered appropriate for the material tested. TechGen 2023 Drilling Reverse Circulation (RC). The samples were delivered to ALS Laboratories in Brisbane. Samples were crushed and pulverised. 2022 samples were assayed by Fire Assay. This is considered an estimation of total gold content. Samples were also assayed for a multi-element suite by ICP-AES following a multi-acid digestion. 2023 Samples were assayed by PhotonAssay. This is considered an estimation of total gold content. Multielements were no assayed. The laboratory used internal standards to ensure quality control. TechGen also inserted standards and blank standards into the sample sequence submitted for assay. The assaying and laboratory procedures used are considered appropriate for the material tested. No geophysical tools were used in determining element concentrations. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.



Novo Resources 2025 Rock Chips & 2025 Soil Samples - Primary data was collected in the field and stored using database compatible excel templates which were then forwarded to the database manager email for upload to the Geobank (v2022.5) database, buffered through a validation portal that ensures code and primary record compliance. Geobank is a front-end UX/UI tender software platform (developed and sold by Micromine) attached to a SQL v15.1 server. Assay data was loaded from lab certificates received from the registered laboratory by an internal database manager or external database consultant, and industry-standard audit trails and chain-of-custody was adhered to. Verification included checking the data against original logs and utilising laboratory certificates. No adjustments of the assay data were made.



TechGen 2022 and 2023 Soil Sample - The assay results were checked by separate company personnel. Sample number, GPS coordinates and description were recorded in the field into a notebook. No adjustment has been made to assay data TechGen 2022 and 2023 Drilling Reverse Circulation (RC). Significant intersections have been independently verified by external consultants and TechGen personnel. Twinned drill holes are not considered necessary at this stage. Field data was collected onto paper log sheets and then entered digitally. The assay results were checked by separate external consultants and company personnel. Sample number, GPS coordinates and description were recorded in the field. No adjustment has been made to assay data. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Novo Resources 2025 Rock Chips & 2025 Soil Samples - All surface sample locations were recorded by hand-held GPS using the GDA 2020 MGA zone 56 co-ordinate system. Topographic control is considered adequate at this stage +/- 1Om. 2017 Ground IP - Ground IP survey location of data points using a 12 channel GPS receiver. TechGen 2022 and 2023 Soil Sample - Sample locations were taken from a Garmin handheld GPS unit. The grid system used is GDA94/MGA94 Zone 56. Topographic control is considered adequate at this stage +/- 1Om TechGen 2022 and 2023 Drilling Reverse Circulation (RC). Drill hole location coordinates were taken from a Garmin handheld GPS unit. Downhole surveys were collected using a reflex North Seeking Gyro tool. The grid system used is GDA94/MGA94 Zone 56. Topographic control is considered adequate at this stage +/- 1Om, although hole locations will be resurveyed where possible to at supply adequate RLs for sectional interpretation. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing, and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. Novo Resources 2025 Rock Chips - Rock samples are considered indicative only of potential grade tenor. These do not necessarily represent or imply any continuity or scale potential. Limited GRAB samples flagged as FLOAT are not necessarily representative of in situ mineralisation. Novo Resources 2025 Soil Samples - First pass, reconnaissance soil samples are taken on a nominal 50 m x 100 m grid where no prior sampling exists. Infill sampling on various grids down to 25 m x 25 m has been completed across zones of significant old anomalism where tighter resolution of data is required. 2017 Ground IP - Ground IP survey (Time domain Induced Polarisation/ Resistivity). Array: Dipole-Dipole Array (DDIP). Station spacing: 100m. Line spacing: 200m apart and 150m apart. Line length: 1.5km. Line direction: East - West. The spacing is industry standard and appropriate for the size of the mineralising system and known disseminated pyrrhotite within the mineralised envelope. TechGen 2022 and 2023 - Soil Sample - 25 x 25 m to 50 x 50 m sample points which produces unbiased data suitable for the style of mineralisation explored for. TechGen 2022 and 2023 Drilling Reverse Circulation (RC). Refer to ASX Announcement by Novo Resources Corporation on December 13th 2024 - "Novo Strengthens Portfolio With Two High-Grade Gold Projects in NSW, Australia," for results pertaining to TechGen RC drilling programs. Data spacing is varied but the drill holes reported are along three/four separate drill lines with spacings between holes of 30 m - 60 m. Data density is appropriately indicated in the on driII hole location plans and cross section images. No Resource or Ore Reserve estimates are presented. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Novo Resources 2025 Rock Chips - Rock chip sampling across potentially mineralised structures and vein sets also incorporates host rocks. Novo Resources 2025 Soil Samples - Soil sampling extends and infills the original TechGen programs, so logistics dictate the same grid orientation. The current grid orientation covers multiple potential trends of mineralisation and a folded stratigraphy and is considered appropriate. 2017 Ground IP E-W lines are appropriate for the known mineralisation trend NNE to N-S and oblique to stratigraphy. TechGen Soil Sampling 2022 and 2023 - Soil sample grids are square (nominally E-W orientated). TechGen 2022 and 2023 Drilling Reverse Circulation (RC). Mineralised quartz veins observed at surface are orientated roughly NNE dipping at 40 to 60 degrees east. As above, based on observations to date, sampling is considered unbiased... To accurately sample the interpreted orientation, drillholes were oriented across the interpreted mineralised bodies, perpendicular to the interpreted strike of mineralisation. Holes were given a design dip of -60 degrees. No sampling bias from the orientation of the drilling is believed to exist. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. Novo Resources 2025 Rock Chips & 2025 Soil Samples - All samples are stored and managed on site by internal staff. Samples are then transported by reputable companies to a registered laboratory where they are stored in a locked facility before being tracked and processed through the preparation and analysis system at the laboratory. TechGen 2022 and 2023 Drilling Reverse Circulation (RC) and Soil Sampling. Samples were taken and delivered to ALS Laboratories by company personnel. TechGen Soil Sampling 2022 and 2023 - Samples were taken and delivered to ALS Laboratories by company personnel. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.

TechGen 2022 and 2023 Soil Sampling. Sampling techniques are consistent with industry standards. No formal audit has been completed on the data being reported.





Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section)

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a license to operate in the area. The John Bull Project is located on EL 8389 (John Bull) and EL 9121 (Micks Bull). EL 8389 is owned 90% by TechGen NSW and 10% by Mr Sloot. EL 9121 is owned by TechGen NSW. For details of the binding term sheet, refer to ASX Announcement by Novo Resources Corporation on December 13th 2024 - "Novo Strengthens Portfolio With Two High-Grade Gold Projects in NSW, Australia". The project is within private grazing pastures The TechGen tenements fall within the Grafton-Ngerrie Local Aboriginal Council. There are no Native Title Determinations or active Claims over the tenements. This area will be monitored for the lodgement of a new claim The tenements are currently in good standing and there are no known impediments. Exploration done by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. Kennecott Exploration (Australia) and Southern Goldfields 1983 and 1985, completed a 220m long costean and highlighted the potential of the area. Mapping of veins and old workings/sluicing, plus selected rock chip sampling and stream sediment sampling in the district, was also conducted. Fender Geophysics completed 3 IP lines in 2017. Zenith Minerals vended into the project in 2020, and completed field trips including some mapping TechGen Metals Ltd 2022/2023 competed additional field work including grid soil sampling which highlighted an exceptionally high-order gold anomaly over 0.9 km long and 250m wide, and drilling including 17 RC drill holes for 2249.5 m, plus re-processing IP. Other work includes rock chip sampling. Geology Deposit type, geological setting, and style of mineralisation. The John Bull Project target consists of abundant sheeted veins in a thermal aureole in Permian-Carboniferous sediments around a large Triassic Granite, in a NE trending zone. The target style is Fort Knox/ similarities to the recent Snowline discovery in the Yukon. The mineralisation is interpreted as a reducing IRG, with Au (As) late stage sheeted veins hosted in micro-monzodiorite, greywacke and reducing black shale. Other intrusions within the target area include trachyte, lamprophyre and dolerite. A regional NW trending structure truncates geology in the John Bull target area. Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes, including Easting and northing of the drill hole collar, Elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar, dip and azimuth of the hole, down hole length and interception depth plus hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case Refer to ASX Announcement by Novo Resources Corporation on December 13th 2024 - "Novo Strengthens Portfolio With Two High-Grade Gold Projects in NSW, Australia". Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g., cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. TechGen drilling results 2022 were provided at > 0.15 g/t Au with intervals >0.5 g/t Au stated with no top cuts or metal equivalents and up to 4m internal dilution.

TechGen drilling results 2023 were provided at > 0.5 g/t Au with intervals >1 g/t Au stated with no top cuts or metal equivalents and up to 3m internal dilution Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g., 'down hole length, true width not known'). Drilling is perpendicular to the mineralised vein orientation and oblique to stratigraphy. Drill hole dip angles at 60 degrees provide intercepts that are close to true width (estimated 80 to 90%) Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Refer to the body of the release for appropriate maps and diagrams. Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Due to the large number of soil samples, not all results are reported in Appendix 2. All results 20 ppb or greater are reported.

All rock sample results are reported in Appendix 1.

For significant intercepts previously published by TechGen, please refer to ASX Announcement by Novo Resources Corporation on December 13th 2024 - "Novo Strengthens Portfolio With Two High-Grade Gold Projects in NSW, Australia". Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Additional data not reported here is rock chip sampling from several companies and stream sediment sample data. These data support the documented understanding of the project but cannot be suitably validated for inclusion. Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g., tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Refer to the body of the release. Novo intends to complete a 1,500 m RC drilling program, focused on testing 4 key targets on the John Bull Project, including known high-density vein sets in key priority areas.

Further work will also involve:

Follow-up drilling pending results from Phase 1 including infill and extensional drill testing and diamond drilling to depth on selected holes.

Future focus on porphyry related targets to the west and SW of the John Bull sheeted vein arrays with possible geophysical surveys and selected drilling.

Additional mapping, soils and rock chip sampling.

Stream sediment sampling.

No Section 3 or 4 report as no Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves are reported in this Appendix

