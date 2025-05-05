Mandalay Resources Provides Target Release Date for its First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Conference Call

TORONTO, May 05, 2025 - Mandalay Resources Corp. ("Mandalay" or "the Company") (TSX: MND, OTCQB: MNDJF) announced today that its first quarter 2025 financial results will be released after market close on May 07, 2025, followed by a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on May 08, 2025, at 10:00 AM (Toronto time).

Interested investors and analysts may register and dial-in using the following dial-in link.

Alternatively, the webcast and presentation slides may be accessed using the following webcast link.

About Mandalay Resources Corporation:

Mandalay is a Canada-based natural resource company with producing assets in Australia (the Costerfield gold-antimony mine) and Sweden (the Björkdal gold mine). The Company is focused on growing its production and reducing costs to generate significant positive cash flow. Mandalay is committed to operating safely and in an environmentally responsible manner, while fostering strong community and employee engagement.

Mandalay's mission is to create shareholder value through profitable operations and successful organic exploration at its Costerfield and Björkdal mines, while actively evaluating accretive, and non-dilutive inorganic growth opportunities. At Costerfield, the Company focuses on mining the high-grade Youle and Shepherd veins, while expanding near-mine and regional Mineral Resources & Reserves. At Björkdal, the goal is to enhance production from the Eastern Extension area and other higher-margin zones, such as the North Zone, to optimize profitability in the coming years.

For Further Information:

Frazer Bourchier, Director, President and Chief Executive Officer



Edison Nguyen, Director, Business Valuations and IR

Contact: (647) 258 9722