Copper Giant Extends The Mocoa Copper Porphyry East, Intersecting Copper Mineralization In Zones Previously Modelled As Waste

656-metres at 0.52 % CuEq* (0.39% Cu and 0.03% Mo), starting from surface, in step-out hole MD-046 underpins near-term resource growth and district-scale potential

MD-046 includes 72 metres at 0.92% CuEq* (0.74% Cu and 0.05% Mo), starting from 304.48m, within current constrained shell potentially a significant extension to the east of the northernly plunging high-grade core

Copper mineralization occurs beneath the current constrained shell in ground previously classified as waste

Holes MD0-43, MD-044, MD-045 and MD-046 together cover an extensive 1,000-metre by 600-metre block down approximately 1,000-metres of depth of continuous mineralization starting at surface - confirm continuity, scale, and high-grade zones, supporting a potential multi-billion tonne porphyry system

Second rig mobilized and original rig moved to a new pad to accelerate expansion with significant step-outs and new target testing

VANCOUVER, May 6, 2025 - Copper Giant Resources Corp. ("Copper Giant" or the "Company") (TSXV: CGNT) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (FRA: 29H) is pleased to announce assay results for the first step-out drill hole to the east, MD-046, part of its 14,000-metre resource expansion drilling program at its flagship Mocoa porphyry copper - molybdenum project in Putumayo, Colombia. A second drill rig has now been mobilized to accelerate step-out drilling and target new zones of mineralization. The hole intercepted 1,007-metres grading 0.38% CuEq* (0.28% Cu and 0.02% Mo) from surface to the end of the hole, including 829-metres grading 0.44% CuEq* (0.33% Cu and 0.03% Mo). MD-046 is particularly significant because it intersected copper-molybdenum mineralization in a zone previously modelled as waste, directly supporting potential near-term resource growth. Together, holes MD-043 through MD-046 have confirmed the presence of broad, continuous, near-surface copper-molybdenum mineralization, demonstrating the continuity, scale, and robust nature of the Mocoa porphyry system.

Ian Harris, President & CEO commented: "Every metre of drilling is rewiring our view of Mocoa. With MD-046 we pushed a significant interval, into an area that our last model wrote off as waste. Four holes in a row, fanned out in all directions show continuous copper mineralization starting at surface in kilometer long intercepts. Opportunities to unlock a district-scale porphyry system at this stage of the cycle are vanishingly rare; that's why we fast-tracked a second rig and are lining up larger step-outs and fresh targets right now. Our conviction is simple: Mocoa has the geology, scale, and momentum to become one of the most significant undeveloped copper assets in the Andes-and we're still in the early innings."

Hole MD-046

Copper Giant continues to advance its 14,000-metre resource expansion drilling program at the Mocoa porphyry deposit. Hole MD-046 represents a pivotal step-out to the east, marking the third hole of the campaign. The drill hole was strategically designed to test the eastern extension of the deposit and target both lateral and vertical continuity in a zone previously untested by drilling and modeled as waste (see figure 1). Importantly, this hole intersected strong mineralization well below the base of the current pit-constrained resource design (see figure 2 and table 1).

Detailed anaconda logging of drill hole MD-046 shows multiple stages of hydrothermal alteration, providing insights into the complex hydrothermal evolution of the deposit. The first 90m intersected a strongly argillized dacite porphyry with multiple generations of D-veinlets, locally altered to iron oxides. Below this depth, the hole intercepted an early potassic-altered (K-feldspar) porphyry (E0 and E1), hosting well-developed A-type veinlets and disseminated chalcopyrite and molybdenite mineralization (see figure 3A). As drilling progressed, MD-046 intercepted an intermineral porphyry unit with intense sericite alteration, locally brecciated (see figure 3B). This unit contains multiple C-type (chalcopyrite-dominant) veinlets cross-cutting earlier B-type (molybdenite-dominant) veinlets, indicative of a complex and prolonged mineralization history (see figure 3C).

MD-046 From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu% Mo% CuEq*

0 1,007 1007 0.28 0.02 0.38 including 137.47 966.65 829 0.33 0.03 0.44 and including 137.47 793.22 656 0.39 0.03 0.52 and including 304.48 793.22 489 0.42 0.03 0.57 and including 304.48 376.25 72 0.74 0.05 0.94 and including 531.3 793.22 262 0.42 0.02 0.52

Table 1 - Assay results for drill hole MD-046. *Copper equivalent (CuEq) for drill hole interceptions is calculated as: CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + 4.2 × Mo (%), utilizing metal prices of Cu - US$4.00/lb and Mo - US$20.00/lb and metal recoveries of 90% Cu and 75% Mo. Grades are uncut. Mineralized zones at Mocoa are bulk porphyry-style zones and drilled widths are interpreted to be very close to true widths.

Below 700-metres down-hole, MD-046 intercepted a newly discovered early propylitic-altered quartz-diorite unit (E2) overprinted by potassic alteration defined by A-type and K-spar veinlets (see figure 3D) and intruded by the intermineral sericite-altered dacite porphyry unit. Hole was ended over an early diorite porphyry (E0) with multiple A-type veining.

Results from MD-046, together with previous holes MD-043, MD-044, MD-045 (for more details refer to news releases dated April 26, 2022; January 6, 2025 and February 26, 2025) demonstrate consistency of mineralization from surface to depth across a broad area. Combined geological and geophysical data (refer to news release dated May 3, 2022) suggest that Mocoa is a robust and classical porphyry system where at least three main stages of magmatic-hydrothermal activity have been recorded to date:

Early magmatic pulses: (E0) - related to the intrusion of a potassic altered (secondary biotite) micro-diorite porphyry with disseminated chalcopyrite and molybdenite. (E1) - related to a second early intrusion of a potassic altered (Kspar) quartz-diorite with EB-veining crossing by late A and K-spar veining. (E2) - related to a propylitic-altered quartz-diorite with multiple overprinting K-spar and A-type veining.





Intra-mineral magmatic pulse: (I1) - related to a strong sericite altered dacite porphyry with multiple C and B-type veinlets generations and locally overprinted potassic alteration.





Brecciation stage: brecciation (Bx) - three breccias have been recorded within the porphyry system. This stage is characterized by the introduction of third generation of chalcopyrite and a second generation of molybdenite as a matrix-infill. A notable feature within the breccia is the presence of early potassic-altered porphyry fragments (E0 and E1), which exhibit truncated A-type and K-spar veinlets, as well as strongly phyllic-altered intra-mineral dacite porphyry fragments (I1) containing early C and B-type veinlets.

These features support the interpretation of a well-preserved, multi-phase porphyry system potentially influenced by more than one magmatic center with multiple magmatic-hydrothermal pulses, each contributing to the metal endowment. The interplay of early, intra-mineral, and late-stage brecciation events, as well as vein overprinting relationships, point to a large, dynamic porphyry system with room for further growth.

The multi-phase intrusion history, overlapping vein generations, and zoned alteration footprint confirmed across multiple holes are all hallmarks of a well-preserved, large-scale porphyry system.

Qualified Person and Technical Notes

Edwin Naranjo Sierra, Exploration Manager of Copper Giant is the designated Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and verified the technical information in this news release. Mr. Naranjo holds a MSc. in Earth Sciences and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM).

*Copper equivalent (CuEq) for drill hole interceptions is calculated as: CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + 4.2 × Mo (%), utilizing metal prices of Cu - US$4.00/lb, Mo - US$20.00/lb. Metal recoveries utilized for the resource model are 90% for Cu and 75% for Mo.

Mineralized zones at Mocoa are bulk porphyry-style zones and drilled widths are interpreted to be very close to true widths.

Copper Giant operates according to a rigorous Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol consistent with industry best practices. Core diameter is a mix of HQ and NQ depending on the depth of the drill hole. Diamond drill core boxes were photographed, sawed, sampled and tagged in maximum 2-metre intervals, stopping in geological boundaries. Samples were bagged, tagged and packaged for shipment by truck from Copper Giant's core logging facilities in Mocoa, Colombia to the Actlabs certified sample preparation facility in Medellin, Colombia. ActLabs is an accredited laboratory independent of the Company. Samples are processed in the Medellin facilities where they are analyzed for copper and molybdenum by 4-Acid digest Atomic Absorption (AA) analysis. The sample pulps are air freighted from Medellin to the ActLabs certified laboratory in Guadalajara, Mexico, where they are analyzed for a suite of 57 elements using 4-Acid digest and ICP-MS. In order to monitor the ongoing quality of assay data and the database, Copper Giant has implemented QA/QC protocols which include standard sampling methodologies, the insertion of certified copper and molybdenum standard materials, blanks, duplicates (field, preparation and analysis) randomly inserted into the sampling sequence. QA/QC program also include the ongoing monitoring of data entry, QA/QC reporting and data validation. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security and assaying.

About the Mocoa Porphyry System

The Mocoa project is located in the department of Putumayo, approximately 10 kilometres from the town of Mocoa in southern Colombia. Copper Giant holds a district-scale land package of over 790 square kilometres through granted titles and applications, covering a substantial portion of the Jurassic porphyry belt - an underexplored and highly prospective metallogenic zone in the northern Andes.

Discovered in 1973 through a regional geochemical survey by the United Nations and the Colombian government, Mocoa has been the subject of multiple exploration campaigns. Between 1978 and 1983, follow-up work included geological mapping, IP and magnetic geophysics, surface sampling, drilling, and metallurgical testing. Additional drilling by B2Gold in 2008 and 2012 helped shape the current geological understanding.

The deposit is hosted in Middle Jurassic dacite and quartz-diorite porphyries intruding andesitic to dacitic volcanics, within Colombia's Central Cordillera. This 30-kilometre wide tectonic belt extends into Ecuador and hosts other major porphyry systems like Mirador, Warintza, San Carlos, and Panantza. Mocoa displays a classical porphyry-style alteration zonation: potassic core, sericitic halo, and outer propylitic zone, with mineralization consisting of disseminated chalcopyrite and molybdenite, and local bornite and chalcocite, associated with stockworks and hydrothermal breccias.

The system features over 1,000 metres of vertical continuity, overlapping hydrothermal stages, and a broad alteration footprint. Multiple intrusive phases, brecciation events, and vein generations suggest a dynamic magmatic-hydrothermal evolution likely driven by more than one porphyry center.

Mocoa remains open in all directions, with several satellite targets identified across the broader land package. These features support the interpretation of a district-scale porphyry system and position Mocoa as one of the most significant undeveloped copper-molybdenum assets in the Andes

1 For further information refer to National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Technical Report, entitled "Technical Report on the Mocoa Copper-Molybdenum Project, Colombia", dated January 17, 2022, prepared by Michael Rowland Brepsant, FAusIMM, Robert Sim, P.Geo, and Bruce Davis, FAusIMM. with an effective date of November 01, 2021.

About Copper Giant

Copper Giant Resources Corp. is part of the Fiore Group, a private and well-established Canadian organization known for building successful, high-impact companies across the natural resource sector. Copper Giant was formed with a singular focus: to advance high-quality copper projects beyond resource definition-responsibly, efficiently, and with long-term positive impact.

The Company is led by a team with uncommon experience, having successfully taken some of the few major copper mines developed in the past two decades from discovery through to construction.

Copper Giant's current focus is the Mocoa copper-molybdenum deposit in southern Colombia, one of the largest undeveloped resources of its kind in the Americas. Recent exploration success has revealed potential well beyond its original footprint, highlighting Mocoa as a broader district-scale opportunity-and the catalyst for the Company's name and evolution.

Guided by the values of respect and responsibility, and grounded in its Good Neighbor philosophy, Copper Giant is committed to creating enduring value for all stakeholders and playing a meaningful role in the global energy transition.

