Sage Potash Announces Financing

Vancouver, May 9, 2025 - Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) ("Sage Potash" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 16,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.25 each for gross proceeds of up to $4 million (the "Offering").

Proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration and general working capital purposes. The Company may pay finders' fees in cash and/or securities of the Company in connection with the Offering. All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance under applicable securities laws.

Certain directors and officers of the Company may acquire securities under the Offering. Any such participation will be considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company expects that the Offering will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and neither the expected fair market value of securities being issued to related parties nor the consideration being paid by related parties would exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Closing of the Offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

About Sage Potash Corp.

Sage Potash is a Canadian company vested solely in the Sage Plain Property and intends through sustainable solution mining techniques to become a prominent domestic potash producer within the Paradox Basin situated in Utah. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact the Company by email at info@sagepotash.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" ‎within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements ‎herein are made as of the date of this news release only, and the Company does not assume ‎any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, ‎future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not ‎always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", ‎‎"expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", ‎‎"projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including ‎negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the ‎effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, ‎occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not ‎limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance of Sage Potash and with respect to the Offering, including the use of proceeds thereof and the proposed issuance of securities. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various ‎known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the ‎Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance ‎or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and ‎are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set ‎out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk ‎Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis ‎available for review under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Such forward-looking ‎information represents management's best judgement based on information currently ‎available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may ‎vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-‎looking statements or information.

For media inquiries, please contact: Marcus van der Made, Investor Relations of Sage Potash Corp. - marcus@sagepotash.com.

