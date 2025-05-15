Cerro de Pasco Resources to Pursue Secondary Listing on the Lima Stock Exchange

MONTRÉAL, May 15, 2025 -- Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc.. (TSXV: CDPR) (OTCMKTS: GPPRF) (FRA: N8HP) ("CDPR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will pursue a secondary listing of its shares on the Lima Stock Exchange (Bolsa de Valores de Lima, "BVL") as part of its strategy to expand its presence in Latin America and increase visibility among regional investors. The Company's primary listing will remain on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV).

The Company has retained Kallpa Securities SAB ("Kallpa") as its sponsor and advisor for the listing process. Kallpa is a Peruvian investment firm specializing in equity sales, research, and corporate finance. It is the exclusive sponsor for all ten junior mining companies currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and cross-listed on the BVL. Since its founding in 2008, Kallpa has become one of Peru's leading brokerage firms, ranking 8th in trading volume among 20 Peruvian brokers, and widely recognized as the country's leading mining research house.

The listing application is expected to be filed within the next 30 days, with completion anticipated within approximately two to three months, subject to regulatory approvals.

Strategic Rationale for the Listing

CDPR's planned listing on the BVL reflects its strong commitment to Peru and the broader Andean region, where the Company's flagship asset - a silver-rich polymetallic reprocessing project targeting Cerro de Pasco's historic tailings - is located. A BVL listing will:

Improve access for Peruvian and regional investors seeking exposure to sustainable mining and environmental remediation;

Broaden CDPR's shareholder base and enhance trading liquidity; and

Align the Company with Latin America's most active equity market for mining.



The BVL is now part of NUAM Exchange, the newly formed regional holding company integrating the stock exchanges of Chile, Colombia, and Peru into a single regional market (www.nuamx.com). It offers listed companies increased visibility and access to a deeper pool of institutional and retail investors across the Andean region. While each participating country retains its own regulatory framework, joint initiatives are underway to harmonize various processes such as IPO requirements, filings, custody, and settlement.

Streamlined Regulatory Approach

As a TSX Venture Exchange-listed company, CDPR benefits from the TSXV Passport Listing Process, which allows qualified issuers to fast-track secondary listings on approved exchanges such as the BVL. This process is designed to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and accelerate time to market - all while maintaining robust disclosure and governance standards.

The BVL recognizes the TSXV as an authorized market under its regulatory framework. As a result, CDPR's listing will not create additional regulatory burdens. The Company will continue to report under Canadian securities laws, leveraging its existing compliance structure to meet local requirements in Peru.

Market Overview

NUAM Exchange: As of recent data, NUAM integrates the stock exchanges of Chile, Colombia, and Peru, with a combined market capitalization of approximately USD $476 billion, making it the second-largest integrated equity market in South America.

Lima Stock Exchange (BVL): The BVL hosts 275 listed companies, with a combined market capitalization of approximately USD $190.7 billion, and a strong concentration in the mining and industrial sectors.

Role of Kallpa Securities

As CDPR's designated sponsor, Kallpa will:

Guide and support all regulatory and procedural requirements for the BVL listing;

Serve as CDPR's representative before Peruvian authorities and the exchange; and

Lead the Company's marketing and investor outreach efforts in Peru, Chile, and Colombia following the listing.



Executive Commentary

"A listing on the BVL would enhance CDPR's visibility and trading liquidity, while opening the door for broader participation in the Company's growth from Latin American institutional and retail investors, including Peruvian pension funds," said Guy Goulet, CEO of CDPR. "We view this as a natural step forward in aligning our capital markets presence with the region where our core operations and long-term vision are anchored."

Additional updates on the listing process will be provided as they become available.

About Cerro de Pasco Resources

Cerro de Pasco Resources is focused on the development of its principal 100% owned asset, the El Metalurgista mining concession, comprising silver-rich mineral tailings and stockpiles extracted over a century of operation from the Cerro de Pasco open pit and underground mine in central Peru. The Company's strategy entails the reprocessing and environmental remediation of historic mining waste, unlocking value while supporting sustainable development. The asset represents one of the world's largest above-ground metal resources.

For more information, please visit: www.pascoresources.com

Further Information:

Guy Goulet, CEO

Telephone: +1-579-476-7000

Mobile: +1-514-294-7000

ggoulet@pascoresources.com

Donna Yoshimatsu, Senior Strategic Advisor / Investor Relations

Mobile: +1 416-722-2456

dyoshi@pascoresources.com

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be", "expected" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements, including the expectations related to the Corporation's objectives, goals or future plans, including the budgeted work program, are based on the Corporation's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Corporation will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.