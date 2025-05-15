Renforth Receives Positive Bark Sample Results on Wholly Owned ~20km Long Victoria Polymetallic in Quebec

PICKERING - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR) (OTC: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company"), would like to update shareholders on the positive results we received from our first tree bark sampling campaign on the ~20km Victoria polymetallic system within our wholly owned ~300 km2 critical minerals property in Quebec.



Click Image To View Full Size

Two small grids located at the eastern end of the Victoria structure were sampled, and bark assays detected the presence of metals known to occur within the Victoria polymetallic structure. The ultramafic rocks in the area host sulfide minerals containing nickel, cobalt, platinum, and palladium, white the volcanogenic sulfide (VMS) zones contain zinc, copper, silver and gold. Renforth considers bark sampling to be a useful tool to be used as we continue our exploration efforts, especially in underexplored areas in the Malartic Metals Package. The initial sampling has effectively demonstrated a clear contrast between the non-mineralized greywacke sediments and the Victoria structure. This technique allows us to better define the surface location of the Victoria structure in areas lacking outcrop, while causing minimal environmental disturbance.



Click Image To View Full Size

At the end of this month, we will be back in the field applying this technique to other parts of the property where outcrop is limited or absent, including areas that have not been previously explored. This represents our second application of this method, enabling us to collect low-cost, low-impact biogeochemical data across the entire property. This approach could potentially highlight new areas of interest within this extensive land package. Shareholders should be aware that receiving this data and confirming the effectiveness of the technique has resulted in a delay to our work at Nixon-Bartleman; as a result, our immediate focus will return to the Malartic Metals Package.

In addition, Renforth would like to advise shareholders of the following events at which we would be pleased to meet, offer additional information on our projects, and answer any questions you may have:

-Explo-Abitibi in Val d'Or May 27 and 28th, Nicole Brewster and Aline Leclerc in Renforth's booth. If you cannot attend the show but would like to meet in Val d'Or please get in touch.

-Renforth Webinar May 21 at 7pm please join us for a corporate update where you can submit questions live, registration is free. SIGN UP LINK

-Renforth is launching a Verified Discussion Forum on AGORACOM ahead of a Shareholder Q&A later this month. The Verified Forum implements the first ever identity verification of public company executives on a financial forum and is designed to foster civilized and constructive conversation between shareholders and management. Please join the RFR Verified Forum on AGORACOM

Renforth is offering interested parties the opportunity to participate in a small financing of units at $0.01 per unit. Units issued on a flow through basis have a warrant for 18 months, units issued on a common share basis have a 36-month warrant, both warrants exercise at $0.05 into a common share. Nicole Brewster will participate in this financing with the purchase of 5 million units.

Francis Newton, P.Geo OGQ, and independent qualified person pursuant to the guidelines in NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the geological information contained in this press release.

Follow Renforth on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram!

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may," "will," "plan," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided, and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Company Contact:

Renforth Resources Inc.

Nicole Brewster

President and Chief Executive Officer

416-818-1393

Nicole@RenforthResources.com

#Unit 1B - 955 Brock Road, Pickering ON L1W 2X9

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.