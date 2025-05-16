Nova Pacific Metals Commences Drilling at Lara VMS Project and Announces Appointment of New CEO

Vancouver, May 16, 2025 - Nova Pacific Metals Corp. (CSE: NVPC) (OTCQB: NVPCF) (FSE: YQ10) (WKN: A40GFH) (the "Company", or "Nova Pacific") is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced its Phase 1 diamond drill program at the Lara Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide (VMS) Project, located on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of its founder, Sam Eskandari, as Chief Executive Officer following the retirement of J. Malcolm Bell, who will continue to serve as Chairman of Nova Pacific's Advisory Board.

Lara VMS Drilling Program Now Underway

This highly anticipated Phase 1 program is designed to verify and expand upon the extensive historical drilling along the Coronation Trend and to support the development of an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) on the Lara Project. The drilling follows recommendations from the NI 43-101 Technical Report dated July 15, 2024, prepared by Wetherup Geological Consulting.

The Lara Project comprises 19 mineral claims totaling 4,671 hectares in a 17-kilometre-long belt of the McLaughlin Ridge Formation - a correlative of the Myra Formation that hosts the past-producing Myra Falls VMS Mine approximately 140 km to the northwest. Lara's Coronation Trend alone has been tested by over 58,000 metres of historical drilling in 323 holes and hosts a non-current historical resource with strong grades across multiple metals.

While the Coronation Trend has received the majority of past attention, six additional mineralized zones on the project remain underexplored, presenting a compelling upside. The potential for lens-stacking and stratigraphic clustering, common to VMS systems, further strengthens the Project's discovery thesis.

Leadership Transition: Mr. Eskandari Appointed as CEO, Mr. Bell Assumes Advisory Chair Role

Nova Pacific is pleased to announce the formal appointment of Mr. Sam Eskandari as Chief Executive Officer effective May 16, 2025. Mr. Eskandari, who has served as a founding Director since the Company's inception, succeeds J. Malcolm Bell, who is retiring from his executive and directorial roles but will continue to serve Nova Pacific as Chairman of the Advisory Board.

Mr. Bell's contributions to Nova Pacific have been foundational, and the Company is fortunate to retain his strategic insight and knowledge gained from over 55 years of industry experience. Nova Pacific's Advisory Board is an active and growing force within the Company, comprised of technical and market professionals who contribute meaningfully to exploration decisions, capital market strategy, and corporate governance.

Mr. Eskandari brings nearly a decade of senior executive experience across the public mining sector. He has successfully led capital raises, structured growth strategies, and built operational teams for multiple ventures. His academic background in Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, and Chemistry from Simon Fraser University, coupled with a strong track record of entrepreneurship and leadership in retail and mining ventures, brings a unique blend of technical insight and market foresight.

"This is a pivotal moment for Nova Pacific," commented Mr. Eskandari. "With drilling underway at Lara, we finally have the opportunity to validate a compelling historical dataset and unlock the project's full potential. I'm honored to lead the Company at this stage and grateful to Mr. Bell for his guidance and continued support as Chair of our Advisory Board."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by David Nelles, P.Geo., who is a consultant to the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Rights of Indigenous Communities Statement

Nova Pacific pursues early and meaningful engagement with First Nations communities to ensure that the Company's mineral exploration and development activities are well co-ordinated and broadly supported by addressing local priorities and concerns, while optimizing opportunities for collaboration. In particular, the Company seeks to establish mutually beneficial partnerships with indigenous groups within whose traditional territories the Company's projects are located. All work programs are carefully planned to achieve high levels of environmental and social performance.

About Nova Pacific

Nova Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the Lara Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide (VMS) Project on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. Nova Pacific holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lara Project. The project boasts a significant historical resource rich in critical and precious metals situated in a prime location near excellent infrastructure. Nova Pacific's forward-looking strategy includes verification and exploration drilling and the completion of an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE), with additional technical and exploration studies to be considered following these milestones. The Company is committed to creating value for its shareholders while supporting environmental responsibility and strong community relationships.

For additional information please visit: www.novapacificmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Sam Eskandari, CEO

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252356