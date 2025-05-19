St. Augustine Announces Acquisition of Remaining Interest in KingKing Copper Gold Project

Singapore, May 19, 2025 - St. Augustine Gold and Copper Ltd. (TSX: SAU) ("St. Augustine" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with its co-venture partner National Development Corporation ("Nadecor") to acquire the balance of the KingKing Copper Gold Project (the "Project") located in the Philippines. The Company will issue a convertible note to Nadecor in the amount of $9,018,750, convertible into 185,000,000 million Company shares at a deemed price of $0.004875. In return St. Augustine will acquire all the outstanding of shares of Nadecor's subsidiary Kingking Mining Limited, which holds the exploration and development rights to the Project.

The note bears no interest and is structured to be assignable by Nadecor, including to its shareholders, at its discretion. Conversion must take place within 6 months.

Closing of the placement is expected to occur on or about May 26, 2025 and is subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange as well as other customary closing conditions.

The parties feel that it will be easier to develop the Project with this transfer of Nadecor's interest into one entity.

About St. Augustine

St. Augustine (SAU) is a TSX-listed mining company focused on the development of the King-king Copper-Gold Project. The Project is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits in the world and is listed as a top three-priority mining project by the Philippine government.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, they may prove to be incorrect. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's current expectations, including changes in market conditions, governmental or regulatory developments and general economic conditions. Other risks and uncertainties related to the Company are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2025 and filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information contained in this announcement is based on our current estimates, expectations and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should nor rely on this information as of any other date. While we may elect to, we are under no obligation and do not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required by applicable securities law.

