Molten Metals Receives Exchange Approval for Acquisition of Gathering Lake and Triangle Lake Lithium Projects

Vancouver, May 22, 2025 - Molten Metals Corp. ("MOLT" or the "Company") (CSE: MOLT | FSE: Y44), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready critical and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") to proceed with its previously (May 12, 2025) announced option ("Option Agreement") with Usha Resources Ltd. for the right to purchase an undivided 100% interest in two (2) lithium pegmatite projects located in Ontario: the "Gathering Lake" and "Triangle Lake" Projects (collectively, the "Properties").

Pursuant to the Option Agreement the Company has now issued 1,375,000 common shares and made a cash payment of $5,000 in accordance with the terms of the Option Agreement, thereby securing a 100% interest in the Properties, subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty, of which the Company may purchase half at any time for consideration of $1,000,000 per option.

"We are very pleased to have finalized this acquisition and appreciate the support of the Exchange in facilitating the transaction," stated Rishi Kwatra, CEO of Molten Metals. "With this key milestone achieved, we are now well-positioned to move forward with exploration activities across our Ontario portfolio."

Located within the prolific Georgia Lake pegmatite field, both Gathering Lake and Triangle Lake are considered highly prospective for lithium-bearing pegmatites and will form a core focus of the Company's upcoming exploration programs.

About Molten Metals Corp.

Molten Metals Corp. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality critical and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential.

