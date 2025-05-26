Argenta Announces Mobilization for 2025 Drilling Program at El Quevar Project and appoints Vanessa Bogaert as VP of Investor Relations and Communications

TSXV - AGAG

VANCOUVER, May 26, 2025 - Argenta Silver Corp. (TSXV: AGAG) (OTCQB: AGAGF) (FSE: T1K) ("Argenta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that mobilization has begun for the 2025 drilling program at the El Quevar Project in Salta Province, Argentina. Drilling operations are scheduled to begin within the next 10 days, following the successful completion of Phase 1 of the Company's 2025 exploration program, where significant progress was achieved.

The Phase 2 program will consist of approximately 4,000 meters of diamond drilling using a single rig, with activities concentrated in Quevar South. These areas are strategically located near, and are believed to be geologically related to, the Yaxtché deposit (the basis of the existing mineral resource estimate). Yaxtché currently hosts an Indicated Resource of 45.3 million ounces of silver at a grade of 482 g/t Ag, and an Inferred Resource of 4.1 million ounces of silver at a grade of 417 g/t Ag¹, ranking it among the top undeveloped silver deposits in Argentina.

Originally explored extensively between 2008 and 2013 by its previous owner, the project has since seen only limited and sporadic exploration activities. Of the 104,000 meters of historical drilling conducted by previous operators, over 75,000 meters were drilled within the current Mineral Resource Estimate area, reducing the emphasis on the broader exploration upside.

The 2025 drilling campaign will consist of approximately 15% confirmation drilling, 25% step-out and resource expansion drilling, and 60% exploration drilling on new targets identified during Phase 1. These exploration targets are located in areas that display similar structural and mineralogical features to the Yaxtché deposit, offering strong potential for new discoveries and for expanding the mineralized system.

Joaquín Marias, Chief Executive Officer of Argenta, commented: "As planned and on time with our schedule, this 4,000-meter winter drill program is about to commence, representing one of our first major steps forward since acquiring El Quevar. It's the beginning of a broader strategy to unlock the project's full potential, not just geologically, but economically. We're already envisioning a more expansive drill program during the Argentine summer. This campaign is about laying down the foundation, carefully and decisively, for what we believe can become one of the premier silver assets in Argentina."

Despite the challenges posed by winter conditions in the Argentine Andes, Argenta will proceed with this program using a single rig specially prepared for the El Quevar Project. The Company will be one of the few exploration companies actively drilling during this season, underscoring its deep commitment to advancing the El Quevar Project and creating value for shareholders.

Appointment of VP and Stock Option Grant

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Vanessa Bogaert as Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications. Ms. Bogaert brings over 23 years of hands-on experience in the mineral exploration industry. She began her career with Kennecott Canada (Rio Tinto), supporting administration and field teams. From 2004 to 2016, she led stakeholder relations, operations, and logistics for junior exploration companies, building deep expertise in project execution. For the past decade, Ms. Bogaert has specialized in investor relations, with a focus on the junior silver sector. Her unique blend of technical insight and market-facing strategy makes her a key bridge between the field and the financial community. Her previous experience includes work on projects across Latin America, and her fluency in Spanish enhances her ability to engage effectively with regional stakeholders and partners.

Joaquin Marias, CEO of Argenta, commented: "I'm very pleased to welcome Vanessa to the Argenta team. Having a bilingual VP of Investor Relations and Communications with her depth of experience, particularly in the junior silver sector and in Latin America, is a significant advantage for our company. I'm eager to begin working with her to strengthen our communications and expand our presence in both English and Spanish speaking markets."

Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), the Company has granted Ms. Bogaert a total of 600,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") at a price of $0.30 per common share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant. In accordance with the policies of the Exchange, the Options shall vest in four (4) equal instalments over a period of twelve (12) months from the date of grant.

About Argenta Silver Corp.

Argenta Silver Corp. is a focused silver exploration company committed to advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Our mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta emphasizes responsible mining practices and is well-positioned to meet the rising demand for silver - a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies.

Andrew Hamilton, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. The QP is not independent of the company.

(1) Refer to NI43-101 technical report with effective date of September 30, 2024, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate of the El Quevar Project Salta Province, Argentina", posted on www.SEDAR.com under Argenta Silver Corp.

