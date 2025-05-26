Newmont Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Red Chris Mine with $8 Million Contribution to Three Tahltan Communities

Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) ("Newmont") has announced an CAD $8 million community investment to benefit the Tahltan Nation as part of its celebration of the tenth anniversary of the Red Chris Mine. The investment, which will benefit the communities of Telegraph Creek, Dease Lake and Iskut, was announced during a special event on Saturday, May 24th in Dease Lake, British Columbia held in commemoration of the successful co-management of the mine with the Tahltan Nation.

Pictured: Leadership and community members of Tahltan Nation; Hon. Jagrup Brar, BC Minister of Mining and Critical Minerals; and leadership from Newmont's Canadian team

The investment will fund a range of projects aimed at improving community well-being, including the development of community-use spaces, recreation facilities, and greenhouse space. A portion of the investment will also support planning and pre-development efforts to improve housing in each community.

The Red Chris Mine is an open-pit copper and gold mine that has become a key economic pillar in Tahltan territory, employing approximately 220 Tahltans and generating approximately $100 million annually in business with the Tahltan Nation Development Corporation (TNDC). In addition, the mine pays annual royalties to the Tahltan Heritage Trust and contributes mineral tax revenue to the Province of British Columbia which is shared directly with the Tahltan Nation.

The Red Chris Mine is managed in close partnership with Tahltan Nation through an Impact Benefit and Co-Management Agreement ensuring that Tahltan expertise, perspectives, and values guide the operation, and serving as a leading example of reconciliatory resource development.

Rich in the critical minerals that the world uses for electrification, emerging technologies, and to manufacture the products we use every day, Tahltan Territory and the Red Chris Mine have long been a key contributor to the British Columbia economy. Newmont looks forward to building on the legacy of the past ten years as we grow the relationship with Tahltan Nation and aspire for success together in the future.

QUOTES:

"Newmont acquired the Red Chris Mine in November 2023, and we know that our projects and operations can only succeed when the communities that host them are also thriving. Today, we celebrate our partnership with Tahltan Nation and shared stewardship at Red Chris. Through this community contribution we extend our gratitude for the collaboration Tahltan Nation has helped to foster here as we also show our commitment to a shared vision and shared prosperity for the future." - Tom Palmer, CEO, Newmont

"I feel heard. My conversation with Tom Palmer, CEO of Newmont, is becoming reality. This announcement comes from advocating for community contributions, which demonstrates a meaningful and longstanding commitment to our communities. This $8 million contribution gets us started on a series of projects that will enrich all our communities. It is another step toward ensuring every Tahltan child, youth, adult, and Elder directly benefits from resource development in our territory. Also, steps were taken to consult with our members to determine our community needs. Because of Newmont's continued efforts, we can celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Red Chris Mine. We would also like to celebrate the 40th year anniversary of Tahltan Nation Development Corporation. I am so thankful and proud of all Tahltan and non-Tahltan employees who have built this company through hard work and dedication to make our business a success."- President Beverly Slater, Tahltan Central Government

"As we mark Red Chris' 10-year anniversary, I am reminded of the importance of partnership and collaboration. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Red Chris stepped up to support our communities in meaningful ways, including providing testing and other essential services. Their commitment to our well-being and community development is a testament to their dedication to being a responsible and respectful partner. I look forward to continuing our close collaboration, especially since Iskut is Red Chris's nearest neighbor." - Chief Marie Quock, Iskut Band

"On Red Chris' 10th year in Tahltan Territory, we honor our partnership, growth, and shared responsibility. Together, we have overcome challenges, celebrated successes, and built mutual respect. Let us stay committed and aim for sustainable prosperity for our people and land ahead." - Chief Richard (Rocky) Jackson, Tahltan Band

"It's great to see this investment flowing back to the communities that help make projects like Red Chris possible. The Tahltan Nation has long led the way in showing how responsible development can protect the land, honour culture, and benefit local people. Through co-management with Newmont, Tahltan values are woven into the way this mine operates every day." - Hon. Jagrup Brar, British Columbia Minister of Mining and Critical Minerals

"This anniversary is more than a milestone-it is a reflection of how far the Tahltan Nation has come in rising up, stepping forward, and taking control of its future. TNDC's partnership with Newmont is not just about collaboration-it is about building capacity, leading the way, and creating long-term opportunities for Tahltans, for generations to come." - Todd den Engelsen, CEO, Tahltan Nation Development Corporation (TNDC)

"The incredible success story of co-management and business partnership at the Red Chris Mine is a testament to Tahltan Nation's leadership and values around balancing economic development with environmental protection and the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit of the Tahltan people. It is a model unparalleled in the world, built on the determination and forethought of various Tahltan leaders over time who have each made important contributions and then passed the torch onwards." - Abdul Rahman Amoadu, Managing Director - Africa & Canada, Newmont

