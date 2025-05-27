Mayfair Gold Signs All Major Engineering Contracts to Advance 2025 Fenn-Gib Pre-Feasibility Study

Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC to Lead Pre-Feasibility Study and focus on Process Plant design and Metallurgical test work

VANCOUVER, BC , May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Mayfair Gold Corp. ("Mayfair", "Mayfair Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:MFG) (OTCQX:MFGCF) is pleased to announce that it has executed all required contracts with the major engineering companies that will participate in the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") on the Fenn-Gib Gold Project in Northeastern Ontario ("Fenn-Gib" or the "Project"). The PFS is expected to be completed towards the end of 2025.

The PFS will evaluate and outline the design, costs and economic potential for Fenn-Gib based on a conventional open-pit mining operation and gold processing plant, with a targeted throughput of 4,800 tonne-per-day ("tpd") capacity. The study will also provide detail on the necessary site and regional infrastructure required to bring the project into production.

Focusing on a 4,800 tpd design allows Mayfair to:

Focus on the higher-grade near surface mineralization at Fenn-Gib;

Reduce the potential scale of the upfront initial capital cost to get into production;

Develop Fenn-Gib on a shorter construction timeline, which is expected to help mitigate inflationary pressures and potential for delays relative to a larger development; and

Provides a clear provincial permitting pathway for the Company to transition into a new Canadian Gold Producer.

Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC will lead the PFS, with a primary focus on process plant design and metallurgical testing. Several consulting firms will contribute to various aspects of the study: AGP Mining Consultants Inc. will handle mine planning and the mineral reserve estimate; Knight Piésold Ltd., based in North Bay, will advance tailings and water management; and Terracon Geotechnique and Environmental Applications Group Inc. will oversee site geotechnical and environmental studies, respectively. Additional scope will be advanced by TBT Engineering for the planned highway 101 diversion and TWD Engineering for the site power supply work.

Nick Campbell, Chief Executive Officer of Mayfair Gold, stated, "We have engaged with an outstanding group of consultants with established track records of achievement in the mining sector to support the Mayfair team and advance the Pre-Feasibility Study for the Fenn-Gib Gold Project near Timmins, Ontario. These firms, along with the Mayfair team, key equipment manufacturers and construction contractors, will be vital in advancing the Project designs with their expertise to help position Fenn-Gib as a shovel-ready project on an accelerated timeline. Mayfair is positioning itself to be a nimble gold development company, focusing on a smaller, higher-grade, higher margin mine development that can be permitted and built to take advantage of the strong current Canadian gold price market. Through this approach, Mayfair can mitigate the upfront capital requirements, reduce execution risk and accelerate cash flow generation. This lower risk approach should provide Mayfair with the time and capital required to consider a longer-term project scope that considers the entire 4.3 million ounce indicated gold resource in the future. We anticipate the PFS to be complete by year-end 2025, with the Ontario permitting timelines allowing for a construction decision as early as three-years from now."

The execution of contracts with engineering consultants is an important step towards advancing Fenn-Gib; however, Mayfair is also committed to meaningful engagement with the local communities of Matheson, Timmins and the regional Indigenous Communities. Specifically, the Fenn-Gib project is roughly 10 kilometers from the community of the Apitipi Anicinapek Nation, therefore, Mayfair has a special focus on collaborating with this Nation. This collaboration will be guided by principles of robust environmental stewardship and high-quality design, ensuring that the Project is developed responsibly, with sustainability and respect for the local ecosystem and community at its core.

About Mayfair Gold

Mayfair Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the 100% controlled Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins region of Northern Ontario. The Fenn-Gib gold deposit is Mayfair's flagship asset and currently hosts an updated NI 43-101 open pit constrained mineral resource estimate with an effective date of September 3, 2024 with a total Indicated Resource of 181.3M tonnes containing 4.3M ounces at a grade of 0.74 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 8.92M tonnes containing 0.14M ounces at a grade of 0.49 g/t Au at a 0.30 g/t Au cut-off grade. Please see the Company's news release dated September 10, 2024, for further information.

The scientific and technical content of this news release was reviewed, verified, and approved by Drew Anwyll, P.Eng., M.Eng, Chief Operating Officer of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

