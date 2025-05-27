NexGen Announces Best Assays from Patterson Corridor East in Hole RK-25-232

RK-25-232 assays returned NexGen's best discovery phase intercept to date: 15.0 m at 15.9% U 3 O 8 including 3.0 m at 47.8%, 1.5 m at 29.4% and an intercept of 0.5 m at 68.8%

Ranks among the world's highest-grade basement-hosted uranium vein intercepts, validating the growing significance of Patterson Corridor East ("PCE")

Exceptional continuity confirmed, with RK-24-222 intersecting 17.0 m at 3.85% U 3 O 8, located 200 m from RK-25-232

Winter 2025 drill program added 9 new high-grade intercepts, reinforcing the scale and strength of the system

Vancouver, May 27, 2025 - NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) ("NexGen" or the "Company") is thrilled to announce the Company's best discovery phase assay results, with 15.0 meters (m) at 15.9% U 3 O 8 , including a peak intercept of 0.5 m at an exceptional 68.8% U 3 O 8 , in drillhole RK-25-232. Included within this phenomenal intercept is 3.0 m at 47.8% U 3 O 8 and 1.5 m at 29.4% U 3 O 8 . This result ranks among the highest-grade basement hosted uranium vein intercepts in the world.

Assay results from two of the best holes drilled to date at PCE, RK-24-222 and RK-25-232, indicate intense high-grade mineralization 200 m apart (Figures 1 and 2, Tables 1 and 2), confirming scale and continuity early in the discovery phase. Winter activity since the last update continued to build momentum, adding 9 new intersections of off-scale (>61,000 cps) mineralization, bringing the total to 13 high-grade intercepts and reinforce confidence in the materiality of this emerging mineralization. Since discovery (see March 11, 2024, news release), 64 drillholes totalling 47,425.9 m have been completed, with 35 intersecting mineralization that remains open in most directions.

Further, RK-24-222 returned 17.0 m at 3.85% U 3 O 8 including 3.0 m at 10.1% U 3 O 8 and an intercept of 0.5 m at 28.2% U 3 O 8 within massive replacement style uranium mineralization. These results are accelerating NexGen's understanding of the PCE system and shaping the next phase of exploration targeting. Assays at SRC lab continue to see backlogs with NexGen now having received 75% of the 2024 assay results. Remaining will follow as they are received back from the independent lab. Drilling at PCE will resume on June 1st, 2025, and reporting of 2025 assays will be completed on an ongoing basis.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Patterson Corridor East has delivered these exceptional assay results. RK-25-232 is an exceptionally high calibre intersection considering the program is very early in the evaluation of PCE.

Identical to Arrow, mineralization at PCE is wholly hosted in competent basement rock and exhibits all the same characteristics of an intense high-grade mineralized system. PCE is only 3.5 km from the future Rook I Project that is in the final Federal approval stage with the CNSC having received Provincial Approval in November 2023.

The scale of 2025 program drilling at PCE underscores NexGen's commitment to advancing new sources of uranium supply at a time the world is committing to the deployment of nuclear energy. Notably, President Trump last Thursday, signing four executive orders to immediately accelerate the deployment of nuclear energy in the US, with objective of increasing US nuclear energy output from 100GW to 400GW by 2050. The importance of Rook I and the further development of PCE has never been greater to meet the world's nuclear fuel requirements for the approaching decades."

Jason Craven, Vice President, Exploration, commented: "These assays received to date confirm advancement of our 3D model of PCE which sets us up for targeting future drill hole locations at PCE. The focus to both expand the overall footprint as well as define and expand the high-grade sub-domains within PCE. Mineralization style and intensity, mirrored with Arrow 3.5 km away, speaks to the broader endowment of the underexplored NexGen portfolio in southwest Athabasca Basin. NexGen provides everyone with the tremendously unique opportunity of building a true tier one mine whilst simultaneously developing the exciting PCE."

Other Highlights

RK-24-207 returned 9.5 m at 2.91% U 3 O 8 including 0.5 m at 28.2% U 3 O 8, located approximately 79 m from RK-25-232 and 82 m from RK-24-222.

RK-25-239 and RK-25-244 intersected 10.3 m containing >10,000 cps including 1.1 m of cumulative >61,000 cps, and 7.5 m containing >10,000 cps including 2.6 m of cumulative >61,000 cps, respectively. Although assays are pending, RK-25-239 and RK-25-244 speak to the consistency of the system and repeatability of uranium mineralization that is further substantiated by the exceptional assay results of RK-25-232 and RK-24-207.





Table 1: 2025 Assay results received since March 24, 2025 news release to present

Drillhole Unconformity Depth (m) SRC Geoanalytical Results (Cutoff 0.01%) Hole ID Azimuth Dip Total Depth (m) From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) U 3 O 8

(wt%) RK-25-225 330 -70 684 108.6 Assays Pending RK-25-226 330 -70 655.5 N/A Assays Pending RK-25-227 330 -70 657 113.4 Assays Pending RK-25-228 330 -75 609 117.1 Assays Pending RK-25-229 350 -70 681.4 113.2 Assays Pending RK-25-230 330 -70 598 112.5 Assays Pending RK-25-231 329 -69.5 885 102.7 Assays Pending RK-25-232 330 -70 552.4 112.5 388 389 1 0.01









392.5 396 3.5 0.04









408 409 1 0.05









409.5 413.5 4 0.04









414.5 415 0.5 0.01









426.5 428 1.5 0.02









431 431.5 0.5 0.01









433 433.5 0.5 0.01









435 438 3 0.05









440 452 Assays Pending









452 467 15 15.9







incl. 458.5 461.5 3 47.8







incl. 459.5 460 0.5 68.8







incl. 463.5 465 1.5 29.4









467 542 Assays Pending RK-25-233 330 -70 694 109.7 Assays Pending RK-25-234 330 -70 747 113 Assays Pending RK-25-235 270 -70 858 105.5 Assays Pending RK-25-236 267 -65 541 129 Assays Pending RK-25-237 340 -70 816 104.6 No Significant Intersections RK-25-238a 279 -67 165 123.4 No Significant Intersections RK-25-239 278 -68 594 123.4 Assays Pending RK-25-240 270 -70 893 106.1 Assays Pending RK-25-241 320 -71 534 117.2 Assays Pending RK-25-242 270 -70 555 124.5 Assays Pending RK-25-243 276 -66 579 126.8 Assays Pending RK-25-244 330 -70 586.6 112.4 Assays Pending

All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined.

Unconformity of 'N/A' denotes a lack of visible contact between Athabasca sandstone and basement rock.

Maximum internal dilution 2.0 m downhole.

Minimum thickness of 0.5 m downhole.

Cutoff grade 0.01% U 3 O 8 .

All depths and intervals are metres downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined. Resource modelling in conjunction with an updated mineral resource estimate is required before true thicknesses can be determined.

Table 2: 2024 Assays received since May 29, 2024

Drillhole Unconformity Depth (m) SRC Geoanalytical Results (Cutoff 0.01%) Hole ID Azimuth Dip Total Depth (m) From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) U 3 O 8

(wt%) RK-24-193 310 -70 621 N/A 383.5 385.5 2 0.06









389.5 390 0.5 0.09









393.5 394 0.5 0.02









400.5 403.5 3 0.03









406 407 1 0.03









412.5 414 1.5 0.03









416.5 419 2.5 0.18









419.5 420 0.5 0.81









420.5 425 4.5 0.23









426.5 428 1.5 0.18









428.5 429 0.5 0.06









429.5 431 1.5 0.51









432 437 4 0.73









442.5 443 0.5 0.08









449 451 2 0.16 RK-24-194 310 -70 420 98.8 No Significant Intersections RK-24-195 310 -70 588.0 N/A No Significant Intersections RK-24-196 310 -70 841.0 103.4 702 704.5 2.5 0.90









705.5 706 0.5 0.02









723.5 724 0.5 0.05









731 733 2 0.35







incl. 731.5 732 0.5 1.19









734.5 735 0.5 0.01









741 741.5 0.5 0.24









742.5 743 0.5 0.01









744.5 747 2.5 0.25









747.5 748 0.5 0.03









748.5 750.5 2 0.09









751 751.5 0.5 0.01









754.5 755.5 1 0.01









757 757.5 0.5 0.07









758 758.5 0.5 0.02









760.5 761 0.5 0.01









765.5 766 0.5 0.03 RK-24-197 310 -70 792.0 117.7 518 518.5 0.5 0.01









521 522.5 1.5 0.02









523.5 530 6.5 0.97







incl. 526.5 529 2.5 2.26









531 532 1 0.02









532.5 534.5 2 0.03









544 545.5 1.5 0.01









546 554 8 0.61







incl. 548.5 549 0.5 3.97







incl. 552.5 553 0.5 4.53









554.5 555 0.5 0.01









556 557 1 0.01 RK-24-198 310 -70 743.2 117.3 No Significant Intersections RK-24-199 310 -70 807.0 107.1 No Significant Intersections RK-24-200 310 -70 804.0 112.6 611 611.5 0.5 0.03









612 612.5 0.5 0.01









613 613.5 0.5 0.03









619 620 1 0.01









623 623.5 0.5 0.02 RK-24-201 310 -70 939.0 108.9 673.5 674 0.5 0.03









674.5 676 1.5 0.07









677.5 678 0.5 0.02









678.5 679.5 1 0.04









680.5 681 0.5 0.02









694.5 697.5 3 0.09









698 699 1 0.01









699.5 704 3.5 0.04









708 708.5 0.5 0.03









721.5 722 0.5 0.01









765.5 766 0.5 0.03









819 819.5 0.5 0.03









822.5 823 0.5 0.02









867.5 868 0.5 0.01 RK-24-202 310 -70 1138.2 106.3 886 886.5 0.5 0.02









887.5 888 0.5 0.03









895.5 896 0.5 0.45









922 923 1 0.01









926.5 927 0.5 0.05









927.5 928.5 1 0.10









931 932.5 1.5 0.23









933.5 934.5 1 3.49







incl. 934 934.5 0.5 6.96









936 936.5 0.5 2.44









943.5 944.5 1 0.12









951.5 952 0.5 2.37









966 966.5 0.5 1.46









967.5 968 0.5 2.75









976.5 977 0.5 0.01









980 980.5 0.5 0.31









981 981.5 0.5 0.06









983 986 3 0.25









996.5 997 0.5 0.02









997.5 998.5 1 0.14









1005 1007 2 0.06









1009 1009.5 0.5 0.01









1016.5 1017.5 1 0.04









1026.5 1028.5 2 0.03 RK-24-203 310 -70 738.0 103.7 No Significant Intersections RK-24-204 290 -70 822.0 110.1 551 563 9 0.06









574 602 21 0.31







incl. 575 575.5 0.5 1.19







incl. 581 582 1 1.67







incl. 587.5 588 0.5 1.10 RK-24-205 320 -70 1032.0 109.1 742 748 3.5 0.16









766 776 5.3 0.11









779.5 780.5 1 0.01









783.5 795.5 11.5 0.14









802 808.5 3 0.03









853.5 854 0.5 0.04 RK-24-206 298 -75 1377.0 96.5 No Significant Intersections RK-24-207 330 -70 801.0 114.9 504 506 2 0.05









506.5 507.5 1 0.03









508 508.5 0.5 0.03









509 510.5 1.5 0.05









511 511.5 0.5 0.01









514 518 4 0.09









519 535 16 1.83







incl. 522 531.5 9.5 2.91







incl. 525 525.5 0.5 28.2









536 538 2 0.62









538.5 539 0.5 0.09









539.5 540 0.5 0.01









540 541 1 0.88









553.5 554.5 1 0.03









557.5 559 1.5 0.02









560 560.5 0.5 0.01









567.5 568 0.5 0.05









572.5 573 0.5 0.03









581.5 582 0.5 0.04









582.5 583 0.5 0.01









583.5 584.5 1 0.03









585.5 586 0.5 0.12









588 588.5 0.5 0.01









595 596 1 0.03









596.5 597 0.5 0.01









600.5 601 0.5 0.01









603 604 1 0.02









616.5 617 0.5 0.03









619 619.5 0.5 0.06









626 627 1 0.03









636 636.5 0.5 0.01









640 640.5 0.5 0.01









644 645.5 1.5 0.03









717.5 718.5 1 0.12









729 730.5 1.5 0.46









730.5 734 Assays Pending RK-24-208 310 -70 756 104.3 Assays Pending RK-24-209 310 -70 840 110.7 Assays Pending RK-24-210 310 -70 1095 102.4 Assays Pending RK-24-211 310 -70 1302 103.1 Assays Pending RK-24-212 315 -70 137 121 No Significant Intersections RK-24-213 310 -70 936 87 No Significant Intersections RK-24-214 310 -70 989 111.6 Assays Pending RK-24-215 310 -70 840 114.8 Assays Pending RK-24-216 310 -70 1071 99.7 787 789 2 0.21









789.5 791 1.5 0.09









790.5 791 0.5 0.01









791.5 792 0.5 0.04









805 806 1 0.05









807.5 808.5 1 0.02









811.5 812 0.5 0.76









814.5 817 2.5 0.17 RK-24-217 310 -70 1185 105.6 No Significant Intersections RK-24-217a 310 -70 120 105.1 No Significant Intersections RK-24-218 310 -70 696 109.6 494.5 495.5 1 0.03









515.5 519 3.5 0.09









520 521 1 0.01 RK-24-219 310 -70 1187 99.8 No Significant Intersections RK-24-220 310 -70 732 116 445.5 447 1.5 0.04









450 450.5 0.5 0.01









452 469 17 0.43







incl. 457 457.5 0.5 1.52







incl. 457.5 458 0.5 3.30







incl. 462.5 463.5 1 1.06







incl. 465.5 466 0.5 1.26









469.5 470 0.5 0.01









471 471.5 0.5 0.02









475.5 488.5 13 0.32







incl. 484.5 485 0.5 1.16







incl. 485 485.5 0.5 2.35







incl. 486 486.5 0.5 2.18









489 494 5 0.20









494.5 499.5 5 0.38









500 500.5 0.5 0.01









503 504.5 1.5 0.05









520.5 521 0.5 0.02









521.5 522 0.5 0.02









522.5 523 0.5 0.01









525.5 526.5 1 0.01









539.5 540 0.5 0.52









544.5 546 1.5 0.02









570.5 571 0.5 0.02









579.5 581 1.5 0.04









583 584.5 1.5 0.07









585.5 586 0.5 0.01









596.5 597.5 1 0.12









599.5 600 0.5 0.03 RK-24-221 310 -70 861.6 115.9 Assays Pending RK-24-222 354 -65 753 108.4 587.5 604.5 Assays Pending









604.5 621.5 17 3.85







incl. 607 610 3 10.1









621.5 688 Assays Pending RK-24-223 345 -66 876 106.8 633 635.5 2.5 1.90







incl. 633.5 634 0.5 8.56









645.5 647.5 2 1.41







incl. 646.5 647.5 1 2.21









675 676.5 1.5 0.42









678 678.5 0.5 0.02









679.5 680 0.5 0.06









689.5 693.5 4 0.93









695.5 697 1.5 0.05









701.5 702 0.5 0.01









702.5 703 0.5 0.01









703 703.5 0.5 0.01









705 705.5 0.5 0.01









707.5 708 0.5 0.01









713.5 714 0.5 0.07









714.5 715.5 1 0.03









716 718.5 2.5 0.25









720.5 721.5 1 0.09









722 723.5 1.5 1.18







incl. 723 723.5 0.5 2.15









726 727.5 1.5 0.34









728.5 764.5 Assays Pending









764.5 768 3.5 0.57









768.5 777.5 Assays Pending RK-24-224 310 -70 744 115.8 493 504 Assays Pending









504 505 1 0.34









505.5 509 3.5 0.36









509 539 Assays Pending

All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined.

Unconformity of 'N/A' denotes a lack of visible contact between Athabasca sandstone and basement rock.

Maximum internal dilution 2.0 m downhole.

Minimum thickness of 0.5 m downhole.

Cutoff grade 0.01% U 3 O 8 .

All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined. Resource modelling in conjunction with an updated mineral resource estimate is required before true thicknesses can be determined.

Table 4: 2025 Spectrometer results from March 24, 2025 news release to present

Drillhole Unconformity Depth (m) Handheld Spectrometer Results (RS-125) Hole ID Azimuth Dip Total Depth

(m)

From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) CPS Range RK-25-235 270 -70 858 105.5 No Significant Intersections. RK-25-237 340 -70 816.0 104.6 No Significant Intersections. RK-25-238a 279 -67 165 123.4 No Significant Intersections. RK-25-239 278 -68 594 123.4 212.5 213 0.5 <500 - 850









365 366 1 <500









390.5 391.5 1 <500 - 800









391.5 392 0.5 <500 - 2400









392 394.5 2.5 <500









394.5 395 0.5 <500 - 950









395 395.5 0.5 <500 - 800









395.5 396 0.5 <500









396 396.5 0.5 <500 - 600









396.5 397 0.5 500 - 1100









397 397.5 0.5 <500









398 398.5 0.5 <500 - 700









398.5 399 0.5 <500 - 900









400.5 402.5 2 <500









405 405.5 0.5 <500









406.5 407 0.5 <500









407 407.5 0.5 700 - 1400









407.5 408 0.5 700 - 14000









408 409 1 <500 - 700









409 409.5 0.5 <500 - 3100









409.5 410 0.5 <500 - 1200









410 410.5 0.5 <500 - 700









411 411.5 0.5 <500









414 414.5 0.5 <500









414.5 415 0.5 600 - 800









415 415.5 0.5 <500









416.5 418.5 2 <500









418.5 419 0.5 <500 - 600









419 419.5 0.5 <500









419.5 420.5 1 <500 - 550









420.5 421.5 1 <500









422.5 423 0.5 <500









424.5 425 0.5 <500









425.5 426 0.5 <500









428.5 429.5 1 <500









430 431.5 1.5 <500









432 433.5 1.5 <500









433.5 434 0.5 <500 - 650









434 434.5 0.5 <500 - 1100









434.5 435 0.5 <500









435 435.5 0.5 <500 - 600









435.5 436 0.5 600 - 2000









436 436.5 0.5 700 - 1000









436.5 437 0.5 2500 - 3500









437 437.5 0.5 7000 - 31000









437.5 438 0.5 12000 - 28000









438 438.3 0.3 17000 - 35000









438.3 438.4 0.1 >61000









438.4 438.5 0.1 17000 - 32000









438.5 439 0.5 12000 - 49000









439 439.5 0.5 23000 - 51000









439.5 440 0.5 30000 - 40000









440 440.5 0.5 26000 - 41000









440.5 440.7 0.2 >61000









440.7 440.9 0.2 36000 - 50000









440.9 441 0.1 >61000









441 441.4 0.4 >61000









441.4 441.6 0.2 30000 - 50000









441.6 442 0.4 10000 - 46000









442 442.5 0.5 10000 - 54000









442.5 443 0.5 3000 - 13000









443 443.5 0.5 3000 - 45000









443.5 444 0.5 1500 - 25000









444 444.5 0.5 2500 - 28000









444.5 445 0.5 400 - 1350









445 445.5 0.5 <500 - 800









445.5 446 0.5 <500 - 700









448 449.5 1.5 <500









449.5 450 0.5 <500 - 700









450 450.5 0.5 <500 - 600









450.5 451 0.5 <500 - 700









451 451.5 0.5 700 - 3500









451.5 452 0.5 500 - 1100









453 454.5 1.5 <500









456 457 1 <500









458 458.5 0.5 <500









461.5 462 0.5 <500









463 464.5 1.5 <500









466.5 467 0.5 <500









468 468.5 0.5 <500 - 550









468.5 469 0.5 <500









469.5 470 0.5 <500 - 550









470 471.5 1.5 <500









471.5 472 0.5 <500 - 3200









472 472.5 0.5 1200 - 11000









472.5 473 0.5 1100 - 4600









473 473.5 0.5 <500









476 476.5 0.5 <500









476.5 477 0.5 <500 - 600









477 478 1 <500









478 478.5 0.5 <500 - 3100









478.5 479 0.5 600 - 5000









479 479.5 0.5 <500 - 1100









480.5 481.5 1 <500









482.5 483 0.5 <500









483.5 484 0.5 <500









484 485 1 <500 - 550









486 486.5 0.5 <500









486.5 487 0.5 700 - 2000









487 487.5 0.5 1000 - 9000









487.5 488 0.5 <500 - 1100









490 490.5 0.5 <500









490.5 490.7 0.2 1500 - 4000









490.7 491 0.3 >61000









491 491.5 0.5 1000 - 34000









498 498.5 0.5 <500 - 580









498.5 499 0.5 <500 - 960









499 499.5 0.5 <500 - 2600









499.5 500 0.5 <500 - 1200









501.5 502 0.5 <500









502.5 503 0.5 <500









503.5 504 0.5 1200 - 57000









504 504.5 0.5 1200 - 10000









505.5 506 0.5 <500 - 800









507.5 508 0.5 <500 - 5400









508 508.5 0.5 1100 - 4500









509.5 510 0.5 <500









514.5 515 0.5 <500 - 1400









518.5 519 0.5 <500









519 519.5 0.5 <500 - 600









519.5 520 0.5 <500 - 1400 RK-25-240 270 -70 893 106.1 653.5 654.5 1.0 <500









658.5 659 0.5 <500









659.5 660 0.5 <500









660 660.5 0.5 <500 - 1000









660.5 661 0.5 <500 - 650









661 661.5 0.5 <500 - 5400









661.5 662 0.5 <500









662 663 1.0 <500 - 1000









663 663.5 0.5 <500 - 950









663.5 664 0.5 <500 - 800









664 664.5 0.5 3400 - 19000









664.5 665 0.5 <500 - 700









665 665.5 0.5 600 - 3300









665.5 666 0.5 700 - 33000









666 666.5 0.5 500 - 1200









666.5 667 0.5 700 - 2200









667 667.5 0.5 1200 - 2900









667.5 668 0.5 <500 - 1200









668 668.5 0.5 1100 - 8600









668.5 669.5 1.0 <500 - 1400









669.5 670 0.5 <500









670 670.5 0.5 1100 - 3900









670.5 671 0.5 <500 - 600









671.5 672 0.5 <500 - 700









672 672.5 0.5 <500 - 1200









673 673.5 0.5 <500 - 6000









673.5 674 0.5 <500 - 3200









675 675.5 0.5 900 - 15000









675.5 676 0.5 500 - 1700









676 676.5 0.5 500 - 1800









676.5 677 0.5 <500 - 1300









677 677.5 0.5 <500 - 600









677.5 678 0.5 500 - 900









678 678.5 0.5 <500 - 1800









678.5 679 0.5 <500









679 679.5 0.5 600 - 3000









679.5 680 0.5 <500









680 680.5 0.5 <500 - 550









680.5 681 0.5 600 - 1100









681 681.5 0.5 600 - 3200









681.5 682 0.5 600 - 2300









682 682.5 0.5 500 - 600









682.5 683 0.5 500 - 700









683 683.5 0.5 <500 - 550









683.5 684 0.5 <500









684 684.5 0.5 700 - 3000









684.5 685 0.5 3600 - 12000









685 685.1 0.1 4000 - 8000









685.1 685.6 0.5 >61000









685.6 685.8 0.2 15000 - 20000









685.8 686 0.2 >61000









686 686.5 0.5 1000 - 5500









686.5 687 0.5 7000 - 47000









687 687.5 0.5 2200 - 25000









687.5 688 0.5 1000 - 3800









688 688.5 0.5 600 - 1500









688.5 689 0.5 <500 - 1000









689 689.5 0.5 500 - 700









689.5 690 0.5 <500









690 690.5 0.5 <500 - 1100









690.5 691 0.5 1200 - 1500









691 691.5 0.5 700 - 1000









691.5 692 0.5 800 - 1100









692 692.5 0.5 <500 - 800









692.5 693.5 1.0 <500









694.5 695 0.5 <500









695 695.5 0.5 <500 - 750









695.5 696.5 1.0 <500 - 800









696.5 697 0.5 <500 - 700









697 697.5 0.5 <500









697.5 698 0.5 <500 - 550









698 698.5 0.5 1000 - 4600









698.5 699 0.5 <500 - 900









699.5 700 0.5 500 - 1000









700 700.5 0.5 <500 - 1300









700.5 703 2.5 <500









703 703.5 0.5 <500 - 700









703.5 704 0.5 <500 - 550









705.5 706 0.5 <500









706 706.5 0.5 <500 - 3500









714.5 715 0.5 550 - 10000









715 715.5 0.5 <500









717.5 718 0.5 500 - 1300









718.5 722 3.5 <500









726.5 727 0.5 <500 - 800









728 730 2.0 <500









730 730.5 0.5 <500 - 550









731 731.5 0.5 <500









732.5 733 0.5 1100 - 11000









733 733.5 0.5 4000 - 7000









733.5 734 0.5 <500 - 9000









734 734.5 0.5 <500









734.5 735 0.5 <500 - 550









735 735.5 0.5 <500 - 6100









735.5 736 0.5 800 - 25000









736 736.5 0.5 <500 - 1500









736.5 737 0.5 <500 - 540









737 738 1.0 <500 - 600









738 738.5 0.5 6000 - 20000









738.5 739 0.5 750 - 10000









739 739.5 0.5 <500









739.5 740 0.5 <500 - 1100









740 740.5 0.5 <500 - 600









740.5 741 0.5 <500 - 550









741 741.5 0.5 600 - 2500









741.5 742 0.5 500 - 4600









742 742.5 0.5 <500 - 700









742.5 742.9 0.4 <500









749.5 750.5 1.0 <500









752.5 753 0.5 <500 - 900









754.5 755 0.5 <500









755 755.5 0.5 <500 - 780









755.5 756 0.5 <500 - 620









756.5 757 0.5 <500 - 520









757 759.5 2.5 <500









760 760.5 0.5 <500 - 980









760.5 761 0.5 530 - 1050









761 761.5 0.5 500 - 1800









761.5 762 0.5 <500









762 762.5 0.5 830 - 8400









762.5 763 0.5 530 - 2200









763 763.5 0.5 890 - 2700









763.5 764 0.5 260 - 1200









764.5 765 0.5 1000 - 1700









765 765.5 0.5 600 - 1900









765.5 766 0.5 <500 - 1000









766.5 767 0.5 <500 - 850









767 767.5 0.5 <500 - 1500









774 774.5 0.5 2000 - 5000









774.5 775 0.5 <500 - 1100









775 775.5 0.5 1100 - 2700









775.5 776 0.5 <500 - 2100









776.5 777 0.5 <500 - 1100









778 778.5 0.5 <500 - 1100









780 780.5 0.5 2500 - 7000









798.5 799 0.5 <500 - 8400









804.5 805 0.5 <500 - 560 RK-25-241 320 -71 534 117.2 396 396.5 0.5 <500 - 650









396.5 397 0.5 <500









413 413.5 0.5 <500 - 850









413.5 414 0.5 <500 - 2500









414 414.5 0.5 <500 - 800









414.5 415 0.5 <500 - 1700









415 415.5 0.5 <500









415.5 416 0.5 <500









416 416.5 0.5 <500 - 6500









416.5 417 0.5 <800 - 2000









417 417.5 0.5 1000 - 3500









417.5 418 0.5 2000 - 11000









418 418.5 0.5 3500 - 11000









418.5 419 0.5 1000 - 6500









419 419.5 0.5 <500









421 421.5 0.5 <500









423.5 424 0.5 <500









424 424.5 0.5 <500 - 1500









424.5 425 0.5 <500 - 600









425 425.5 0.5 <500 - 1100









425.5 426 0.5 <500 - 700









426 426.5 0.5 <500









427.5 428.5 1.0 <500









428.5 429 0.5 <500 - 600









432 432.5 0.5 <500 - 700









432.5 433 0.5 <500









434 434.5 0.5 <500









434.5 435 0.5 500 - 800









435 436.5 1.5 <500









436.5 437 0.5 <500 - 700









437 437.5 0.5 <500 - 550









437.5 438 0.5 <500









438 438.5 0.5 <500 - 550









439.5 440 0.5 <500 - 550









440 440.5 0.5 <500 - 2000









444 444.5 0.5 <500 - 900









447.5 448.5 1.0 <500









448.5 449 0.5 <500 - 1100









449 449.5 0.5 8000 - 54000









449.5 450 0.5 15000 - 26000









450 450.5 0.5 4000 - 15000









450.5 451 0.5 <500 - 1500









451 451.5 0.5 <500









451.5 452 0.5 <500









452 452.5 0.5 <500 - 550









452.5 454 1.5 <500









454 454.5 0.5 500 - 1200









454.5 455 0.5 500 - 5000









455 455.5 0.5 1500 - 34000









455.5 456 0.5 500 - 1100









456 456.5 0.5 500 - 1500









456.5 457 0.5 500 - 1100









461 461.5 0.5 <500









462 462.5 0.5 <500









462.5 463 0.5 <500 - 1000









463 463.5 0.5 <500









463.5 464 0.5 <500 - 1100









464 464.5 0.5 800 - 1200









464.5 465 0.5 <500









465 465.5 0.5 <500 - 550









466 466.5 0.5 <500









467 467.5 0.5 <500









471 471.5 0.5 <500









489 489.5 0.5 <500









496 496.5 0.5 <500









497.5 498 0.5 <500









498 498.5 0.5 <500 - 520









501 501.5 0.5 <500 - 850









503 503.5 0.5 <500 - 700 RK-25-242 270 -70 555.00 124.50 No Significant Intersections. RK-25-243 276 -66 579.00 126.80 207.5 208 0.5 <500 - 690









208 208.5 0.5 <500









360 364.5 4.5 <500









365 365.5 0.5 <500 - 1000









365.5 366 0.5 650 - 1200









366 366.5 0.5 <500 - 1200









366.5 367 0.5 <500 - 2500









367 367.5 0.5 <500 - 4000









367.5 368 0.5 <500 - 850









368 368.5 0.5 1000 - 25000









368.5 369 0.5 <500 - 16000









371 371.5 0.5 <500 - 800









371.5 372 0.5 <500









372 372.5 0.5 <500









372.5 373 0.5 <500 - 800









373 373.5 0.5 <500 - 1000









374 374.5 0.5 <500 - 700









375 375.5 0.5 <500









376.5 377 0.5 <500 - 750









384.5 385 0.5 <500 - 900









385 385.5 0.5 <500









385.5 386 0.5 <500 - 800









386 386.5 0.5 <500 - 1000









386.5 387 0.5 <500 - 900









387 387.5 0.5 <500 - 3500









400.5 401 0.5 <500









402 403 1.0 <500









404.5 406 1.5 <500









406 406.5 0.5 <500 - 1000









406.5 407.5 1.0 <500









409 409.5 0.5 <500 - 940









409.5 410 0.5 <500 - 1900









410 410.5 0.5 <500 - 650









410.5 411 0.5 <500









411 411.5 0.5 <500 - 3900









411.5 414.5 3.0 <500









417 417.5 0.5 <500 - 800









417.5 418 0.5 <500 - 1550









418 418.5 0.5 <500 - 850









418.5 419 0.5 <500 - 1100









419 420 1.0 <500









421.5 422 0.5 <500









422 422.5 0.5 <500 - 600









422.5 424 1.5 <500









424 424.5 0.5 <500 - 1100









424.5 425 0.5 600 - 1100









425 425.5 0.5 1500 - 2400









425.5 426 0.5 500 - 2600









426 426.5 0.5 1100 - 11000









426.5 427 0.5 <500









432 433.5 1.5 <500









433.5 434 0.5 <500 - 550









434 434.5 0.5 <500 - 1100









434.5 435 0.5 <500 - 580









435 435.5 0.5 <500









435.5 436 0.5 900 - 1100









436 436.5 0.5 <500 - 1300









436.5 437 0.5 <500









446.5 447 0.5 <500 - 720









452 452.5 0.5 <500









453 453.5 0.5 <500









453.5 454 0.5 <500 - 950









455.5 456 0.5 <500 - 660









456 457 1.0 <500









459.5 460.5 1.0 <500









472 472.5 0.5 <500 - 3200









473 473.5 0.5 <500









475 475.5 0.5 <500









476.5 477 0.5 <500









478 478.5 0.5 <500









480 480.5 0.5 <500 - 7500









480.5 481 0.5 <500 - 650









481 481.5 0.5 <500









481.5 482 0.5 <500 - 1800









482 482.5 0.5 <500









488 488.5 0.5 <500









488.5 489 0.5 <500 - 4500









489 489.5 0.5 <500









489.5 490 0.5 <500 - 730









490 490.5 0.5 <500 - 1500









490.5 491 0.5 <500 - 700









503 503.5 0.5 <500 - 1300 RK-25-244 330 -70 586.60 112.40 412 412.5 0.5 <500 - 920









412.5 413 0.5 1100 - 4400









413 413.5 0.5 <500 - 620









414 415 1.0 <500









420.5 421 0.5 <500









421.5 422 0.5 <500 - 780









422 422.5 0.5 <500 - 830









422.5 423 0.5 <500 - 660









423 423.5 0.5 <500 - 950









423.5 424 0.5 <500 - 920









424 424.5 0.5 <500 - 540









424.5 425 0.5 <500









427.5 428 0.5 <500









428 428.5 0.5 <500 - 6400









428.5 429 0.5 <500









430 430.5 0.5 <500









434 434.5 0.5 <500









453.5 454 0.5 <500









454 455 1.0 <500









455 455.5 0.5 <500 - 700









455.5 456 0.5 <500 - 2400









456.5 458.5 2.0 <500









458.5 459 0.5 <500 - 1800









459 459.5 0.5 <500









462 464.5 2.5 <500









464.5 465 0.5 <500 - 1900









465 465.5 0.5 1100 - 3600









465.5 466 0.5 910 - 1800









466 466.5 0.5 <500 - 1400









466.5 467 0.5 880 - 7000









467 467.5 0.5 780 - 3500









467.5 468 0.5 550 - 700









468 468.5 0.5 1200 - 17000









468.5 469 0.5 1500 - 24000









469 469.5 0.5 <500 - 1400









469.5 470 0.5 <500 - 540









470 470.5 0.5 <500 - 830









470.5 471 0.5 <500









471 471.5 0.5 <500 - 1400









471.5 472 0.5 720 - 1600









472 472.5 0.5 1500 - 13000









472.5 473 0.5 7000 - 30000









473 473.2 0.2 20000 - 55000









473.2 473.5 0.3 >61000









473.5 474 0.5 7000 - 40000









474 474.5 0.5 4500 - 9000









474.5 475 0.5 1300 - 26000









475 475.1 0.1 9000 - 26000









475.1 475.4 0.3 >61000









475.4 475.5 0.1 19000 - 41000









475.5 477.3 1.8 >61000









477.3 477.4 0.1 10000 - 15000









477.4 477.6 0.2 >61000









477.6 478 0.4 10000 - 21000









478 478.5 0.5 720 - 1500









478.5 479 0.5 <500 - 800









479 480 1.0 <500









480 480.5 0.5 <500 - 4400









480.5 481 0.5 550 - 5100









481 481.5 0.5 520 - 5700









481.5 482 0.5 600 - 60000









482 482.5 0.5 <500 - 750









482.5 486 3.5 <500









489.5 490 0.5 <500









490 490.5 0.5 <500 - 630









490.5 491 0.5 <500 - 680









497 497.5 0.5 <500









497.5 498 0.5 <500 - 710









499 499.5 0.5 <500









510 511 1.0 <500









528 528.5 0.5 <500









528.5 529 0.5 <500 - 1400









529 529.5 0.5 700 - 14000









529.5 530 0.5 <500 - 7200









530 530.5 0.5 <500 - 3200









530.5 531 0.5 1000 - 5600









531 531.5 0.5 <500

All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined.

"Off-scale" refers to >61,000 cps (counts per second) readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-125.

"Anomalous" means >500 cps readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-120.

Where "CPS Range" is <500 cps, this refers to local low radioactivity within the overall interval.

Unconformity of 'N/A' denotes a lack of visible contact between Athabasca sandstone and basement rock.

Maximum internal dilution 2.0 m downhole.

All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined. Resource modelling in conjunction with an updated mineral resource estimate is required before true thicknesses can be determined.

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low-cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite environmental and social governance standards. The Rook I Project is supported by an N.I. 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study, which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry-leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational, long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada, and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE," and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG," providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

