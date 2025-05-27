Menü Artikel
NexGen Announces Best Assays from Patterson Corridor East in Hole RK-25-232

12:30 Uhr  |  Newsfile

  • RK-25-232 assays returned NexGen's best discovery phase intercept to date: 15.0 m at 15.9% U3O8 including 3.0 m at 47.8%, 1.5 m at 29.4% and an intercept of 0.5 m at 68.8%

  • Ranks among the world's highest-grade basement-hosted uranium vein intercepts, validating the growing significance of Patterson Corridor East ("PCE")

  • Exceptional continuity confirmed, with RK-24-222 intersecting 17.0 m at 3.85% U3O8, located 200 m from RK-25-232

  • Winter 2025 drill program added 9 new high-grade intercepts, reinforcing the scale and strength of the system

Vancouver, May 27, 2025 - NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) ("NexGen" or the "Company") is thrilled to announce the Company's best discovery phase assay results, with 15.0 meters (m) at 15.9% U3O8, including a peak intercept of 0.5 m at an exceptional 68.8% U3O8, in drillhole RK-25-232. Included within this phenomenal intercept is 3.0 m at 47.8% U3O8 and 1.5 m at 29.4% U3O8. This result ranks among the highest-grade basement hosted uranium vein intercepts in the world.

Assay results from two of the best holes drilled to date at PCE, RK-24-222 and RK-25-232, indicate intense high-grade mineralization 200 m apart (Figures 1 and 2, Tables 1 and 2), confirming scale and continuity early in the discovery phase. Winter activity since the last update continued to build momentum, adding 9 new intersections of off-scale (>61,000 cps) mineralization, bringing the total to 13 high-grade intercepts and reinforce confidence in the materiality of this emerging mineralization. Since discovery (see March 11, 2024, news release), 64 drillholes totalling 47,425.9 m have been completed, with 35 intersecting mineralization that remains open in most directions.

Further, RK-24-222 returned 17.0 m at 3.85% U3O8 including 3.0 m at 10.1% U3O8 and an intercept of 0.5 m at 28.2% U3O8 within massive replacement style uranium mineralization. These results are accelerating NexGen's understanding of the PCE system and shaping the next phase of exploration targeting. Assays at SRC lab continue to see backlogs with NexGen now having received 75% of the 2024 assay results. Remaining will follow as they are received back from the independent lab. Drilling at PCE will resume on June 1st, 2025, and reporting of 2025 assays will be completed on an ongoing basis.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Patterson Corridor East has delivered these exceptional assay results. RK-25-232 is an exceptionally high calibre intersection considering the program is very early in the evaluation of PCE.

Identical to Arrow, mineralization at PCE is wholly hosted in competent basement rock and exhibits all the same characteristics of an intense high-grade mineralized system. PCE is only 3.5 km from the future Rook I Project that is in the final Federal approval stage with the CNSC having received Provincial Approval in November 2023.

The scale of 2025 program drilling at PCE underscores NexGen's commitment to advancing new sources of uranium supply at a time the world is committing to the deployment of nuclear energy. Notably, President Trump last Thursday, signing four executive orders to immediately accelerate the deployment of nuclear energy in the US, with objective of increasing US nuclear energy output from 100GW to 400GW by 2050. The importance of Rook I and the further development of PCE has never been greater to meet the world's nuclear fuel requirements for the approaching decades."

Jason Craven, Vice President, Exploration, commented: "These assays received to date confirm advancement of our 3D model of PCE which sets us up for targeting future drill hole locations at PCE. The focus to both expand the overall footprint as well as define and expand the high-grade sub-domains within PCE. Mineralization style and intensity, mirrored with Arrow 3.5 km away, speaks to the broader endowment of the underexplored NexGen portfolio in southwest Athabasca Basin. NexGen provides everyone with the tremendously unique opportunity of building a true tier one mine whilst simultaneously developing the exciting PCE."

Other Highlights

  • RK-24-207 returned 9.5 m at 2.91% U3O8 including 0.5 m at 28.2% U3O8, located approximately 79 m from RK-25-232 and 82 m from RK-24-222.
  • RK-25-239 and RK-25-244 intersected 10.3 m containing >10,000 cps including 1.1 m of cumulative >61,000 cps, and 7.5 m containing >10,000 cps including 2.6 m of cumulative >61,000 cps, respectively. Although assays are pending, RK-25-239 and RK-25-244 speak to the consistency of the system and repeatability of uranium mineralization that is further substantiated by the exceptional assay results of RK-25-232 and RK-24-207.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/253463_6c5140ff047cba9d_002full.jpg



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/253463_6c5140ff047cba9d_003full.jpg

Table 1: 2025 Assay results received since March 24, 2025 news release to present

Drillhole Unconformity Depth (m) SRC Geoanalytical Results
(Cutoff 0.01%)
Hole ID Azimuth Dip Total Depth (m) From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Width
(m)		 U3O8
(wt%)
RK-25-225 330 -70 684 108.6 Assays Pending
RK-25-226 330 -70 655.5 N/A Assays Pending
RK-25-227 330 -70 657 113.4 Assays Pending
RK-25-228 330 -75 609 117.1 Assays Pending
RK-25-229 350 -70 681.4 113.2 Assays Pending
RK-25-230 330 -70 598 112.5 Assays Pending
RK-25-231 329 -69.5 885 102.7 Assays Pending
RK-25-232 330 -70 552.4 112.5 388 389 1 0.01





392.5 396 3.5 0.04





408 409 1 0.05





409.5 413.5 4 0.04





414.5 415 0.5 0.01





426.5 428 1.5 0.02





431 431.5 0.5 0.01





433 433.5 0.5 0.01





435 438 3 0.05





440 452 Assays Pending





452 467 15 15.9




incl. 458.5 461.5 3 47.8




incl. 459.5 460 0.5 68.8




incl. 463.5 465 1.5 29.4





467 542 Assays Pending
RK-25-233 330 -70 694 109.7 Assays Pending
RK-25-234 330 -70 747 113 Assays Pending
RK-25-235 270 -70 858 105.5 Assays Pending
RK-25-236 267 -65 541 129 Assays Pending
RK-25-237 340 -70 816 104.6 No Significant Intersections
RK-25-238a 279 -67 165 123.4 No Significant Intersections
RK-25-239 278 -68 594 123.4 Assays Pending
RK-25-240 270 -70 893 106.1 Assays Pending
RK-25-241 320 -71 534 117.2 Assays Pending
RK-25-242 270 -70 555 124.5 Assays Pending
RK-25-243 276 -66 579 126.8 Assays Pending
RK-25-244 330 -70 586.6 112.4 Assays Pending
  • All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined.
  • Unconformity of 'N/A' denotes a lack of visible contact between Athabasca sandstone and basement rock.
  • Maximum internal dilution 2.0 m downhole.
  • Minimum thickness of 0.5 m downhole.
  • Cutoff grade 0.01% U3O8.
  • All depths and intervals are metres downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined. Resource modelling in conjunction with an updated mineral resource estimate is required before true thicknesses can be determined.

Table 2: 2024 Assays received since May 29, 2024

Drillhole Unconformity Depth (m) SRC Geoanalytical Results
(Cutoff 0.01%)
Hole ID Azimuth Dip Total Depth (m) From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Width
(m)		 U3O8
(wt%)
RK-24-193 310 -70 621 N/A 383.5 385.5 2 0.06





389.5 390 0.5 0.09





393.5 394 0.5 0.02





400.5 403.5 3 0.03





406 407 1 0.03





412.5 414 1.5 0.03





416.5 419 2.5 0.18





419.5 420 0.5 0.81





420.5 425 4.5 0.23





426.5 428 1.5 0.18





428.5 429 0.5 0.06





429.5 431 1.5 0.51





432 437 4 0.73





442.5 443 0.5 0.08





449 451 2 0.16
RK-24-194 310 -70 420 98.8 No Significant Intersections
RK-24-195 310 -70 588.0 N/A No Significant Intersections
RK-24-196 310 -70 841.0 103.4 702 704.5 2.5 0.90





705.5 706 0.5 0.02





723.5 724 0.5 0.05





731 733 2 0.35




incl. 731.5 732 0.5 1.19





734.5 735 0.5 0.01





741 741.5 0.5 0.24





742.5 743 0.5 0.01





744.5 747 2.5 0.25





747.5 748 0.5 0.03





748.5 750.5 2 0.09





751 751.5 0.5 0.01





754.5 755.5 1 0.01





757 757.5 0.5 0.07





758 758.5 0.5 0.02





760.5 761 0.5 0.01





765.5 766 0.5 0.03
RK-24-197 310 -70 792.0 117.7 518 518.5 0.5 0.01





521 522.5 1.5 0.02





523.5 530 6.5 0.97




incl. 526.5 529 2.5 2.26





531 532 1 0.02





532.5 534.5 2 0.03





544 545.5 1.5 0.01





546 554 8 0.61




incl. 548.5 549 0.5 3.97




incl. 552.5 553 0.5 4.53





554.5 555 0.5 0.01





556 557 1 0.01
RK-24-198 310 -70 743.2 117.3 No Significant Intersections
RK-24-199 310 -70 807.0 107.1 No Significant Intersections
RK-24-200 310 -70 804.0 112.6 611 611.5 0.5 0.03





612 612.5 0.5 0.01





613 613.5 0.5 0.03





619 620 1 0.01





623 623.5 0.5 0.02
RK-24-201 310 -70 939.0 108.9 673.5 674 0.5 0.03





674.5 676 1.5 0.07





677.5 678 0.5 0.02





678.5 679.5 1 0.04





680.5 681 0.5 0.02





694.5 697.5 3 0.09





698 699 1 0.01





699.5 704 3.5 0.04





708 708.5 0.5 0.03





721.5 722 0.5 0.01





765.5 766 0.5 0.03





819 819.5 0.5 0.03





822.5 823 0.5 0.02





867.5 868 0.5 0.01
RK-24-202 310 -70 1138.2 106.3 886 886.5 0.5 0.02





887.5 888 0.5 0.03





895.5 896 0.5 0.45





922 923 1 0.01





926.5 927 0.5 0.05





927.5 928.5 1 0.10





931 932.5 1.5 0.23





933.5 934.5 1 3.49




incl. 934 934.5 0.5 6.96





936 936.5 0.5 2.44





943.5 944.5 1 0.12





951.5 952 0.5 2.37





966 966.5 0.5 1.46





967.5 968 0.5 2.75





976.5 977 0.5 0.01





980 980.5 0.5 0.31





981 981.5 0.5 0.06





983 986 3 0.25





996.5 997 0.5 0.02





997.5 998.5 1 0.14





1005 1007 2 0.06





1009 1009.5 0.5 0.01





1016.5 1017.5 1 0.04





1026.5 1028.5 2 0.03
RK-24-203 310 -70 738.0 103.7 No Significant Intersections
RK-24-204 290 -70 822.0 110.1 551 563 9 0.06





574 602 21 0.31




incl. 575 575.5 0.5 1.19




incl. 581 582 1 1.67




incl. 587.5 588 0.5 1.10
RK-24-205 320 -70 1032.0 109.1 742 748 3.5 0.16





766 776 5.3 0.11





779.5 780.5 1 0.01





783.5 795.5 11.5 0.14





802 808.5 3 0.03





853.5 854 0.5 0.04
RK-24-206 298 -75 1377.0 96.5 No Significant Intersections
RK-24-207 330 -70 801.0 114.9 504 506 2 0.05





506.5 507.5 1 0.03





508 508.5 0.5 0.03





509 510.5 1.5 0.05





511 511.5 0.5 0.01





514 518 4 0.09





519 535 16 1.83




incl. 522 531.5 9.5 2.91




incl. 525 525.5 0.5 28.2





536 538 2 0.62





538.5 539 0.5 0.09





539.5 540 0.5 0.01





540 541 1 0.88





553.5 554.5 1 0.03





557.5 559 1.5 0.02





560 560.5 0.5 0.01





567.5 568 0.5 0.05





572.5 573 0.5 0.03





581.5 582 0.5 0.04





582.5 583 0.5 0.01





583.5 584.5 1 0.03





585.5 586 0.5 0.12





588 588.5 0.5 0.01





595 596 1 0.03





596.5 597 0.5 0.01





600.5 601 0.5 0.01





603 604 1 0.02





616.5 617 0.5 0.03





619 619.5 0.5 0.06





626 627 1 0.03





636 636.5 0.5 0.01





640 640.5 0.5 0.01





644 645.5 1.5 0.03





717.5 718.5 1 0.12





729 730.5 1.5 0.46





730.5 734 Assays Pending
RK-24-208 310 -70 756 104.3 Assays Pending
RK-24-209 310 -70 840 110.7 Assays Pending
RK-24-210 310 -70 1095 102.4 Assays Pending
RK-24-211 310 -70 1302 103.1 Assays Pending
RK-24-212 315 -70 137 121 No Significant Intersections
RK-24-213 310 -70 936 87 No Significant Intersections
RK-24-214 310 -70 989 111.6 Assays Pending
RK-24-215 310 -70 840 114.8 Assays Pending
RK-24-216 310 -70 1071 99.7 787 789 2 0.21





789.5 791 1.5 0.09





790.5 791 0.5 0.01





791.5 792 0.5 0.04





805 806 1 0.05





807.5 808.5 1 0.02





811.5 812 0.5 0.76





814.5 817 2.5 0.17
RK-24-217 310 -70 1185 105.6 No Significant Intersections
RK-24-217a 310 -70 120 105.1 No Significant Intersections
RK-24-218 310 -70 696 109.6 494.5 495.5 1 0.03





515.5 519 3.5 0.09





520 521 1 0.01
RK-24-219 310 -70 1187 99.8 No Significant Intersections
RK-24-220 310 -70 732 116 445.5 447 1.5 0.04





450 450.5 0.5 0.01





452 469 17 0.43




incl. 457 457.5 0.5 1.52




incl. 457.5 458 0.5 3.30




incl. 462.5 463.5 1 1.06




incl. 465.5 466 0.5 1.26





469.5 470 0.5 0.01





471 471.5 0.5 0.02





475.5 488.5 13 0.32




incl. 484.5 485 0.5 1.16




incl. 485 485.5 0.5 2.35




incl. 486 486.5 0.5 2.18





489 494 5 0.20





494.5 499.5 5 0.38





500 500.5 0.5 0.01





503 504.5 1.5 0.05





520.5 521 0.5 0.02





521.5 522 0.5 0.02





522.5 523 0.5 0.01





525.5 526.5 1 0.01





539.5 540 0.5 0.52





544.5 546 1.5 0.02





570.5 571 0.5 0.02





579.5 581 1.5 0.04





583 584.5 1.5 0.07





585.5 586 0.5 0.01





596.5 597.5 1 0.12





599.5 600 0.5 0.03
RK-24-221 310 -70 861.6 115.9 Assays Pending
RK-24-222 354 -65 753 108.4 587.5 604.5 Assays Pending





604.5 621.5 17 3.85




incl. 607 610 3 10.1





621.5 688 Assays Pending
RK-24-223 345 -66 876 106.8 633 635.5 2.5 1.90




incl. 633.5 634 0.5 8.56





645.5 647.5 2 1.41




incl. 646.5 647.5 1 2.21





675 676.5 1.5 0.42





678 678.5 0.5 0.02





679.5 680 0.5 0.06





689.5 693.5 4 0.93





695.5 697 1.5 0.05





701.5 702 0.5 0.01





702.5 703 0.5 0.01





703 703.5 0.5 0.01





705 705.5 0.5 0.01





707.5 708 0.5 0.01





713.5 714 0.5 0.07





714.5 715.5 1 0.03





716 718.5 2.5 0.25





720.5 721.5 1 0.09





722 723.5 1.5 1.18




incl. 723 723.5 0.5 2.15





726 727.5 1.5 0.34





728.5 764.5 Assays Pending





764.5 768 3.5 0.57





768.5 777.5 Assays Pending
RK-24-224 310 -70 744 115.8 493 504 Assays Pending





504 505 1 0.34





505.5 509 3.5 0.36





509 539 Assays Pending
  • All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined.
  • Unconformity of 'N/A' denotes a lack of visible contact between Athabasca sandstone and basement rock.
  • Maximum internal dilution 2.0 m downhole.
  • Minimum thickness of 0.5 m downhole.
  • Cutoff grade 0.01% U3O8.
  • All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined. Resource modelling in conjunction with an updated mineral resource estimate is required before true thicknesses can be determined.

Table 4: 2025 Spectrometer results from March 24, 2025 news release to present

Drillhole Unconformity Depth (m) Handheld Spectrometer Results (RS-125)
Hole ID Azimuth Dip Total Depth
(m)
From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Width
(m)		 CPS Range
RK-25-235 270 -70 858 105.5 No Significant Intersections.
RK-25-237 340 -70 816.0 104.6 No Significant Intersections.
RK-25-238a 279 -67 165 123.4 No Significant Intersections.
RK-25-239 278 -68 594 123.4 212.5 213 0.5 <500 - 850





365 366 1 <500





390.5 391.5 1 <500 - 800





391.5 392 0.5 <500 - 2400





392 394.5 2.5 <500





394.5 395 0.5 <500 - 950





395 395.5 0.5 <500 - 800





395.5 396 0.5 <500





396 396.5 0.5 <500 - 600





396.5 397 0.5 500 - 1100





397 397.5 0.5 <500





398 398.5 0.5 <500 - 700





398.5 399 0.5 <500 - 900





400.5 402.5 2 <500





405 405.5 0.5 <500





406.5 407 0.5 <500





407 407.5 0.5 700 - 1400





407.5 408 0.5 700 - 14000





408 409 1 <500 - 700





409 409.5 0.5 <500 - 3100





409.5 410 0.5 <500 - 1200





410 410.5 0.5 <500 - 700





411 411.5 0.5 <500





414 414.5 0.5 <500





414.5 415 0.5 600 - 800





415 415.5 0.5 <500





416.5 418.5 2 <500





418.5 419 0.5 <500 - 600





419 419.5 0.5 <500





419.5 420.5 1 <500 - 550





420.5 421.5 1 <500





422.5 423 0.5 <500





424.5 425 0.5 <500





425.5 426 0.5 <500





428.5 429.5 1 <500





430 431.5 1.5 <500





432 433.5 1.5 <500





433.5 434 0.5 <500 - 650





434 434.5 0.5 <500 - 1100





434.5 435 0.5 <500





435 435.5 0.5 <500 - 600





435.5 436 0.5 600 - 2000





436 436.5 0.5 700 - 1000





436.5 437 0.5 2500 - 3500





437 437.5 0.5 7000 - 31000





437.5 438 0.5 12000 - 28000





438 438.3 0.3 17000 - 35000





438.3 438.4 0.1 >61000





438.4 438.5 0.1 17000 - 32000





438.5 439 0.5 12000 - 49000





439 439.5 0.5 23000 - 51000





439.5 440 0.5 30000 - 40000





440 440.5 0.5 26000 - 41000





440.5 440.7 0.2 >61000





440.7 440.9 0.2 36000 - 50000





440.9 441 0.1 >61000





441 441.4 0.4 >61000





441.4 441.6 0.2 30000 - 50000





441.6 442 0.4 10000 - 46000





442 442.5 0.5 10000 - 54000





442.5 443 0.5 3000 - 13000





443 443.5 0.5 3000 - 45000





443.5 444 0.5 1500 - 25000





444 444.5 0.5 2500 - 28000





444.5 445 0.5 400 - 1350





445 445.5 0.5 <500 - 800





445.5 446 0.5 <500 - 700





448 449.5 1.5 <500





449.5 450 0.5 <500 - 700





450 450.5 0.5 <500 - 600





450.5 451 0.5 <500 - 700





451 451.5 0.5 700 - 3500





451.5 452 0.5 500 - 1100





453 454.5 1.5 <500





456 457 1 <500





458 458.5 0.5 <500





461.5 462 0.5 <500





463 464.5 1.5 <500





466.5 467 0.5 <500





468 468.5 0.5 <500 - 550





468.5 469 0.5 <500





469.5 470 0.5 <500 - 550





470 471.5 1.5 <500





471.5 472 0.5 <500 - 3200





472 472.5 0.5 1200 - 11000





472.5 473 0.5 1100 - 4600





473 473.5 0.5 <500





476 476.5 0.5 <500





476.5 477 0.5 <500 - 600





477 478 1 <500





478 478.5 0.5 <500 - 3100





478.5 479 0.5 600 - 5000





479 479.5 0.5 <500 - 1100





480.5 481.5 1 <500





482.5 483 0.5 <500





483.5 484 0.5 <500





484 485 1 <500 - 550





486 486.5 0.5 <500





486.5 487 0.5 700 - 2000





487 487.5 0.5 1000 - 9000





487.5 488 0.5 <500 - 1100





490 490.5 0.5 <500





490.5 490.7 0.2 1500 - 4000





490.7 491 0.3 >61000





491 491.5 0.5 1000 - 34000





498 498.5 0.5 <500 - 580





498.5 499 0.5 <500 - 960





499 499.5 0.5 <500 - 2600





499.5 500 0.5 <500 - 1200





501.5 502 0.5 <500





502.5 503 0.5 <500





503.5 504 0.5 1200 - 57000





504 504.5 0.5 1200 - 10000





505.5 506 0.5 <500 - 800





507.5 508 0.5 <500 - 5400





508 508.5 0.5 1100 - 4500





509.5 510 0.5 <500





514.5 515 0.5 <500 - 1400





518.5 519 0.5 <500





519 519.5 0.5 <500 - 600





519.5 520 0.5 <500 - 1400
RK-25-240 270 -70 893 106.1 653.5 654.5 1.0 <500





658.5 659 0.5 <500





659.5 660 0.5 <500





660 660.5 0.5 <500 - 1000





660.5 661 0.5 <500 - 650





661 661.5 0.5 <500 - 5400





661.5 662 0.5 <500





662 663 1.0 <500 - 1000





663 663.5 0.5 <500 - 950





663.5 664 0.5 <500 - 800





664 664.5 0.5 3400 - 19000





664.5 665 0.5 <500 - 700





665 665.5 0.5 600 - 3300





665.5 666 0.5 700 - 33000





666 666.5 0.5 500 - 1200





666.5 667 0.5 700 - 2200





667 667.5 0.5 1200 - 2900





667.5 668 0.5 <500 - 1200





668 668.5 0.5 1100 - 8600





668.5 669.5 1.0 <500 - 1400





669.5 670 0.5 <500





670 670.5 0.5 1100 - 3900





670.5 671 0.5 <500 - 600





671.5 672 0.5 <500 - 700





672 672.5 0.5 <500 - 1200





673 673.5 0.5 <500 - 6000





673.5 674 0.5 <500 - 3200





675 675.5 0.5 900 - 15000





675.5 676 0.5 500 - 1700





676 676.5 0.5 500 - 1800





676.5 677 0.5 <500 - 1300





677 677.5 0.5 <500 - 600





677.5 678 0.5 500 - 900





678 678.5 0.5 <500 - 1800





678.5 679 0.5 <500





679 679.5 0.5 600 - 3000





679.5 680 0.5 <500





680 680.5 0.5 <500 - 550





680.5 681 0.5 600 - 1100





681 681.5 0.5 600 - 3200





681.5 682 0.5 600 - 2300





682 682.5 0.5 500 - 600





682.5 683 0.5 500 - 700





683 683.5 0.5 <500 - 550





683.5 684 0.5 <500





684 684.5 0.5 700 - 3000





684.5 685 0.5 3600 - 12000





685 685.1 0.1 4000 - 8000





685.1 685.6 0.5 >61000





685.6 685.8 0.2 15000 - 20000





685.8 686 0.2 >61000





686 686.5 0.5 1000 - 5500





686.5 687 0.5 7000 - 47000





687 687.5 0.5 2200 - 25000





687.5 688 0.5 1000 - 3800





688 688.5 0.5 600 - 1500





688.5 689 0.5 <500 - 1000





689 689.5 0.5 500 - 700





689.5 690 0.5 <500





690 690.5 0.5 <500 - 1100





690.5 691 0.5 1200 - 1500





691 691.5 0.5 700 - 1000





691.5 692 0.5 800 - 1100





692 692.5 0.5 <500 - 800





692.5 693.5 1.0 <500





694.5 695 0.5 <500





695 695.5 0.5 <500 - 750





695.5 696.5 1.0 <500 - 800





696.5 697 0.5 <500 - 700





697 697.5 0.5 <500





697.5 698 0.5 <500 - 550





698 698.5 0.5 1000 - 4600





698.5 699 0.5 <500 - 900





699.5 700 0.5 500 - 1000





700 700.5 0.5 <500 - 1300





700.5 703 2.5 <500





703 703.5 0.5 <500 - 700





703.5 704 0.5 <500 - 550





705.5 706 0.5 <500





706 706.5 0.5 <500 - 3500





714.5 715 0.5 550 - 10000





715 715.5 0.5 <500





717.5 718 0.5 500 - 1300





718.5 722 3.5 <500





726.5 727 0.5 <500 - 800





728 730 2.0 <500





730 730.5 0.5 <500 - 550





731 731.5 0.5 <500





732.5 733 0.5 1100 - 11000





733 733.5 0.5 4000 - 7000





733.5 734 0.5 <500 - 9000





734 734.5 0.5 <500





734.5 735 0.5 <500 - 550





735 735.5 0.5 <500 - 6100





735.5 736 0.5 800 - 25000





736 736.5 0.5 <500 - 1500





736.5 737 0.5 <500 - 540





737 738 1.0 <500 - 600





738 738.5 0.5 6000 - 20000





738.5 739 0.5 750 - 10000





739 739.5 0.5 <500





739.5 740 0.5 <500 - 1100





740 740.5 0.5 <500 - 600





740.5 741 0.5 <500 - 550





741 741.5 0.5 600 - 2500





741.5 742 0.5 500 - 4600





742 742.5 0.5 <500 - 700





742.5 742.9 0.4 <500





749.5 750.5 1.0 <500





752.5 753 0.5 <500 - 900





754.5 755 0.5 <500





755 755.5 0.5 <500 - 780





755.5 756 0.5 <500 - 620





756.5 757 0.5 <500 - 520





757 759.5 2.5 <500





760 760.5 0.5 <500 - 980





760.5 761 0.5 530 - 1050





761 761.5 0.5 500 - 1800





761.5 762 0.5 <500





762 762.5 0.5 830 - 8400





762.5 763 0.5 530 - 2200





763 763.5 0.5 890 - 2700





763.5 764 0.5 260 - 1200





764.5 765 0.5 1000 - 1700





765 765.5 0.5 600 - 1900





765.5 766 0.5 <500 - 1000





766.5 767 0.5 <500 - 850





767 767.5 0.5 <500 - 1500





774 774.5 0.5 2000 - 5000





774.5 775 0.5 <500 - 1100





775 775.5 0.5 1100 - 2700





775.5 776 0.5 <500 - 2100





776.5 777 0.5 <500 - 1100





778 778.5 0.5 <500 - 1100





780 780.5 0.5 2500 - 7000





798.5 799 0.5 <500 - 8400





804.5 805 0.5 <500 - 560
RK-25-241 320 -71 534 117.2 396 396.5 0.5 <500 - 650





396.5 397 0.5 <500





413 413.5 0.5 <500 - 850





413.5 414 0.5 <500 - 2500





414 414.5 0.5 <500 - 800





414.5 415 0.5 <500 - 1700





415 415.5 0.5 <500





415.5 416 0.5 <500





416 416.5 0.5 <500 - 6500





416.5 417 0.5 <800 - 2000





417 417.5 0.5 1000 - 3500





417.5 418 0.5 2000 - 11000





418 418.5 0.5 3500 - 11000





418.5 419 0.5 1000 - 6500





419 419.5 0.5 <500





421 421.5 0.5 <500





423.5 424 0.5 <500





424 424.5 0.5 <500 - 1500





424.5 425 0.5 <500 - 600





425 425.5 0.5 <500 - 1100





425.5 426 0.5 <500 - 700





426 426.5 0.5 <500





427.5 428.5 1.0 <500





428.5 429 0.5 <500 - 600





432 432.5 0.5 <500 - 700





432.5 433 0.5 <500





434 434.5 0.5 <500





434.5 435 0.5 500 - 800





435 436.5 1.5 <500





436.5 437 0.5 <500 - 700





437 437.5 0.5 <500 - 550





437.5 438 0.5 <500





438 438.5 0.5 <500 - 550





439.5 440 0.5 <500 - 550





440 440.5 0.5 <500 - 2000





444 444.5 0.5 <500 - 900





447.5 448.5 1.0 <500





448.5 449 0.5 <500 - 1100





449 449.5 0.5 8000 - 54000





449.5 450 0.5 15000 - 26000





450 450.5 0.5 4000 - 15000





450.5 451 0.5 <500 - 1500





451 451.5 0.5 <500





451.5 452 0.5 <500





452 452.5 0.5 <500 - 550





452.5 454 1.5 <500





454 454.5 0.5 500 - 1200





454.5 455 0.5 500 - 5000





455 455.5 0.5 1500 - 34000





455.5 456 0.5 500 - 1100





456 456.5 0.5 500 - 1500





456.5 457 0.5 500 - 1100





461 461.5 0.5 <500





462 462.5 0.5 <500





462.5 463 0.5 <500 - 1000





463 463.5 0.5 <500





463.5 464 0.5 <500 - 1100





464 464.5 0.5 800 - 1200





464.5 465 0.5 <500





465 465.5 0.5 <500 - 550





466 466.5 0.5 <500





467 467.5 0.5 <500





471 471.5 0.5 <500





489 489.5 0.5 <500





496 496.5 0.5 <500





497.5 498 0.5 <500





498 498.5 0.5 <500 - 520





501 501.5 0.5 <500 - 850





503 503.5 0.5 <500 - 700
RK-25-242 270 -70 555.00 124.50 No Significant Intersections.
RK-25-243 276 -66 579.00 126.80 207.5 208 0.5 <500 - 690





208 208.5 0.5 <500





360 364.5 4.5 <500





365 365.5 0.5 <500 - 1000





365.5 366 0.5 650 - 1200





366 366.5 0.5 <500 - 1200





366.5 367 0.5 <500 - 2500





367 367.5 0.5 <500 - 4000





367.5 368 0.5 <500 - 850





368 368.5 0.5 1000 - 25000





368.5 369 0.5 <500 - 16000





371 371.5 0.5 <500 - 800





371.5 372 0.5 <500





372 372.5 0.5 <500





372.5 373 0.5 <500 - 800





373 373.5 0.5 <500 - 1000





374 374.5 0.5 <500 - 700





375 375.5 0.5 <500





376.5 377 0.5 <500 - 750





384.5 385 0.5 <500 - 900





385 385.5 0.5 <500





385.5 386 0.5 <500 - 800





386 386.5 0.5 <500 - 1000





386.5 387 0.5 <500 - 900





387 387.5 0.5 <500 - 3500





400.5 401 0.5 <500





402 403 1.0 <500





404.5 406 1.5 <500





406 406.5 0.5 <500 - 1000





406.5 407.5 1.0 <500





409 409.5 0.5 <500 - 940





409.5 410 0.5 <500 - 1900





410 410.5 0.5 <500 - 650





410.5 411 0.5 <500





411 411.5 0.5 <500 - 3900





411.5 414.5 3.0 <500





417 417.5 0.5 <500 - 800





417.5 418 0.5 <500 - 1550





418 418.5 0.5 <500 - 850





418.5 419 0.5 <500 - 1100





419 420 1.0 <500





421.5 422 0.5 <500





422 422.5 0.5 <500 - 600





422.5 424 1.5 <500





424 424.5 0.5 <500 - 1100





424.5 425 0.5 600 - 1100





425 425.5 0.5 1500 - 2400





425.5 426 0.5 500 - 2600





426 426.5 0.5 1100 - 11000





426.5 427 0.5 <500





432 433.5 1.5 <500





433.5 434 0.5 <500 - 550





434 434.5 0.5 <500 - 1100





434.5 435 0.5 <500 - 580





435 435.5 0.5 <500





435.5 436 0.5 900 - 1100





436 436.5 0.5 <500 - 1300





436.5 437 0.5 <500





446.5 447 0.5 <500 - 720





452 452.5 0.5 <500





453 453.5 0.5 <500





453.5 454 0.5 <500 - 950





455.5 456 0.5 <500 - 660





456 457 1.0 <500





459.5 460.5 1.0 <500





472 472.5 0.5 <500 - 3200





473 473.5 0.5 <500





475 475.5 0.5 <500





476.5 477 0.5 <500





478 478.5 0.5 <500





480 480.5 0.5 <500 - 7500





480.5 481 0.5 <500 - 650





481 481.5 0.5 <500





481.5 482 0.5 <500 - 1800





482 482.5 0.5 <500





488 488.5 0.5 <500





488.5 489 0.5 <500 - 4500





489 489.5 0.5 <500





489.5 490 0.5 <500 - 730





490 490.5 0.5 <500 - 1500





490.5 491 0.5 <500 - 700





503 503.5 0.5 <500 - 1300
RK-25-244 330 -70 586.60 112.40 412 412.5 0.5 <500 - 920





412.5 413 0.5 1100 - 4400





413 413.5 0.5 <500 - 620





414 415 1.0 <500





420.5 421 0.5 <500





421.5 422 0.5 <500 - 780





422 422.5 0.5 <500 - 830





422.5 423 0.5 <500 - 660





423 423.5 0.5 <500 - 950





423.5 424 0.5 <500 - 920





424 424.5 0.5 <500 - 540





424.5 425 0.5 <500





427.5 428 0.5 <500





428 428.5 0.5 <500 - 6400





428.5 429 0.5 <500





430 430.5 0.5 <500





434 434.5 0.5 <500





453.5 454 0.5 <500





454 455 1.0 <500





455 455.5 0.5 <500 - 700





455.5 456 0.5 <500 - 2400





456.5 458.5 2.0 <500





458.5 459 0.5 <500 - 1800





459 459.5 0.5 <500





462 464.5 2.5 <500





464.5 465 0.5 <500 - 1900





465 465.5 0.5 1100 - 3600





465.5 466 0.5 910 - 1800





466 466.5 0.5 <500 - 1400





466.5 467 0.5 880 - 7000





467 467.5 0.5 780 - 3500





467.5 468 0.5 550 - 700





468 468.5 0.5 1200 - 17000





468.5 469 0.5 1500 - 24000





469 469.5 0.5 <500 - 1400





469.5 470 0.5 <500 - 540





470 470.5 0.5 <500 - 830





470.5 471 0.5 <500





471 471.5 0.5 <500 - 1400





471.5 472 0.5 720 - 1600





472 472.5 0.5 1500 - 13000





472.5 473 0.5 7000 - 30000





473 473.2 0.2 20000 - 55000





473.2 473.5 0.3 >61000





473.5 474 0.5 7000 - 40000





474 474.5 0.5 4500 - 9000





474.5 475 0.5 1300 - 26000





475 475.1 0.1 9000 - 26000





475.1 475.4 0.3 >61000





475.4 475.5 0.1 19000 - 41000





475.5 477.3 1.8 >61000





477.3 477.4 0.1 10000 - 15000





477.4 477.6 0.2 >61000





477.6 478 0.4 10000 - 21000





478 478.5 0.5 720 - 1500





478.5 479 0.5 <500 - 800





479 480 1.0 <500





480 480.5 0.5 <500 - 4400





480.5 481 0.5 550 - 5100





481 481.5 0.5 520 - 5700





481.5 482 0.5 600 - 60000





482 482.5 0.5 <500 - 750





482.5 486 3.5 <500





489.5 490 0.5 <500





490 490.5 0.5 <500 - 630





490.5 491 0.5 <500 - 680





497 497.5 0.5 <500





497.5 498 0.5 <500 - 710





499 499.5 0.5 <500





510 511 1.0 <500





528 528.5 0.5 <500





528.5 529 0.5 <500 - 1400





529 529.5 0.5 700 - 14000





529.5 530 0.5 <500 - 7200





530 530.5 0.5 <500 - 3200





530.5 531 0.5 1000 - 5600





531 531.5 0.5 <500
  • All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined.
  • "Off-scale" refers to >61,000 cps (counts per second) readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-125.
  • "Anomalous" means >500 cps readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-120.
  • Where "CPS Range" is <500 cps, this refers to local low radioactivity within the overall interval.
  • Unconformity of 'N/A' denotes a lack of visible contact between Athabasca sandstone and basement rock.
  • Maximum internal dilution 2.0 m downhole.
  • All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined. Resource modelling in conjunction with an updated mineral resource estimate is required before true thicknesses can be determined.

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low-cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite environmental and social governance standards. The Rook I Project is supported by an N.I. 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study, which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry-leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational, long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada, and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE," and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG," providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Contact Information

Leigh Curyer
Chief Executive Officer
NexGen Energy Ltd.
+1 604 428 4112
lcuryer@nxe-energy.ca
www.nexgenenergy.ca

Travis McPherson
Chief Commercial Officer
NexGen Energy Ltd.
+1 604 428 4112
tmcpherson@nxe-energy.ca
www.nexgenenergy.ca

Monica Kras
Vice President, Corporate Development
NexGen Energy Ltd.
+44 7307 191933
mkras@nxe-energy.ca
www.nexgenenergy.ca

Technical Disclosure*

All technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jason Craven, NexGen's Vice President, Exploration, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

Natural gamma radiation in drill core reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a Radiation Solutions Inc. RS-125 gamma spectrometer. The reader is cautioned that total count gamma readings may not be directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured; they should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals.

A technical report in respect of the FS is filed on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.com ) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml ) and is available for review on NexGen Energy's website (www.nexgenenergy.ca ).

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors

This news release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") set by the SEC's rules that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this news release is not comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated March 3, 2025 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and Edgar at www.sec.gov .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253463


