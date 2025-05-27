Laurion Commences 2025 Drill Program at Ishkoday and Reaffirms Strategic Relationship with US Capital Global

Toronto - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME | OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the commencement of its previously-announced 2025 diamond drill program at the Corporation's 100%-owned Ishkõday Project, located 220 km northeast of Thunder Bay in northwestern Ontario. The Corporation also reaffirms its ongoing strategic relationship with US Capital Global Partners LLC ("US Capital Global") and comments on broader global market dynamics.

Drilling Commences on a Multi-Year Growth Strategy

Further to the Corporation's press releases dated May 8, 2025, the 2025 campaign will begin with approximately 7,000 metres of diamond drilling targeting structurally hosted gold-bearing veins and broader mineralized systems at both the historic Brenbar Mine and the Sturgeon River Mine corridor. This marks the first phase of a multi-year exploration plan designed to:

Expand high-grade gold intercepts (e.g., M24 and M25 veins)

Advance mineral potential on multiple targets

Integrate geophysical, geochemical, and 3D modeling to refine drill targeting

Accelerate progress toward a future mineral resource estimate

"The integration of deep geophysics, structural data, and historic drilling allows us to advance Ishkõday as a true district-scale gold-polymetallic system," said Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin, President and CEO of LAURION. "This program reflects our long-term confidence in the project's scale and value creation potential."

Relationship with US Capital Global: Active, Long-Term, and Aligned

Since 2023, LAURION and US Capital Global have worked collaboratively under a strategic engagement to explore potential transactions and opportunities. While no specific timeline is prescribed, both parties continue to proactively assess a variety of possible transaction pathways, including strategic partnership structures that would be expected to benefit shareholders.

Despite evolving macroeconomic conditions - including the impact of global trade tensions and tariffs - LAURION and US Capital Global remain focused on delivering long-term value and advancing the Ishkõday Project.

For more information regarding the Corporation's engagement of US Capital Global, please refer to LAURION's press releases dated August 20, 2024, April 14, 2025 and April 17, 2025.

Global Monetary Trends, Basel III, and the Re-Emergence of Gold

A profound monetary shift appears to be underway - and gold is once again at the center.

It is anticipated that, as of July 1, 2025, under the Basel III regulatory framework, physical gold will be reclassified as a Tier 1, high-quality liquid asset ("HQLA"), thereby allowing gold to be treated equally to cash, and recognized at 100% of its market value. This is expected to mark a structural reset in global finance and restore gold's position as a key monetary asset within the global banking system.

Meanwhile, de-dollarization is accelerating. BRICS nations are shifting trade away from the U.S. dollar. China's mBridge initiative and expanded vaulting infrastructure appear to signal a gold-based neutral settlement system, and central banks are buying gold at record levels.

From LAURION's perspective:

Physical gold is now core collateral - not just a hedge

Mining shares offer high torque to rising gold prices

Majors face declining reserves and must acquire to grow

This is where junior explorers like LAURION are uniquely positioned. At Ishkõday, the Corporation is working to define a new generation of polymetallic and gold assets, built on strategic geology, at-surface access, and an evolving global gold thesis.

As capital rotates toward real assets, LAURION stands at the intersection of:

Strategic exploration

Global monetary realignment

Gold and polymetallic resource potential

LAURION believes that the anticipated reclassification of gold as a Tier 1, HQLA asset represents a global signal that gold is back. And discovery-stage explorers are back in focus.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Jean-Philippe Paiement, PGeo, MSc, a consultant to LAURION, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc.

The Corporation is a mid-stage junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 273,494,904 outstanding shares, of which approximately 73.6% are owned and controlled by insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories. LAURION's emphasis is on the exploration and development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 57 km2 Ishkõday Project, and its gold-rich polymetallic mineralization.

LAURION's chief priority remains maximizing shareholder value. A large portion of the Corporation's focus in this regard falls within the scope of its mineral exploration activities and more specifically, advancing the Ishkõday Project. A consequence of LAURION's success and advancement over the past several years is that the Corporation has become positioned as an acquisition target for appropriate potential acquirors. Accordingly, the Corporation's Board of Directors is aware that possible strategic alternatives and transactional opportunities may arise and/or could be procured in the short or medium terms. The Corporation will promptly issue a press release if any material change occurs. In the meanwhile, LAURION will continue to work towards advancing the Ishkõday Project while exploring opportunities and potential transactions that are strategically beneficial to the Corporation and its shareholders.

LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc.

Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin - President and CEO

Tel: 1-705-788-9186

Fax: 1-705-805-9256

Douglas Vass - Investor Relations Consultant

Email: info@laurion.ca

Website: http://www.LAURION.ca Follow us on X (@LAURION_LME), Instagram (laurionmineral) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/cynthia-le-sueur-aquin-laurion-lme-04b03017/)

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events including with respect to LAURION's business, operations and condition, management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions, the Corporation's ability to advance the Ishkõday Project, the nature, focus, timing and potential results of the Corporation's exploration, drilling and prospecting activities in 2025 and beyond, including the Corporation's diamond drill program described in this press release and the Corporation's other planned activities for the Ishkõday Project for the remainder of 2025, and the statements regarding the Corporation's exploration or consideration of any possible strategic alternatives, transactions and opportunities, as well as the potential outcome(s) of this process and/or the Corporation's engagement of US Capital Global, the possible impact of any potential transactions referenced herein on the Corporation or any of its stakeholders, and the ability of the Corporation to identify and complete any potential acquisitions, mergers, financings or other transactions referenced herein, and the timing of any such transactions, and the statements regarding the potential or expected impacts or consequences of the above-referenced global market developments, including the anticipated reclassification of gold as a Tier 1, HQLA asset. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events and future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those projected herein including as a result of a change in the trading price of the common shares of LAURION, the TSX Venture Exchange or any other applicable regulator not providing its approval for any strategic alternatives or transactional opportunities, the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future prices of gold and/or other metals, possible variations in grade or recovery rates, failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, the failure of contracted parties to perform, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors disclosed in the Corporation's publicly filed documents. Investors should consult the Corporation's ongoing quarterly and annual filings, as well as any other additional documentation comprising the Corporation's public disclosure record, for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. All sample values are from grab samples and channel samples, which by their nature, are not necessarily representative of overall grades of mineralized areas. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the assay values reported in this press release.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.