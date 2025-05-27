Beyond Lithium Completes Acquisition of Rare One Project in Southeastern British Columbia

Winnipeg, May 27, 2025 - Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond") is pleased to announce the closing of its acquisition (the "Transaction") of a 100% undivided interest in six mineral claims comprising 4,688 hectares located in the highly prospective Rocky Mountain Rare Earth Belt in southeastern British Columbia known as the Rare One Project. The Transaction was completed pursuant to the terms and conditions of the definitive mineral property purchase agreement entered into between the Company and certain arm's length vendors, previously announced on May 6, 2025.
About Beyond Lithium Inc.
Beyond Lithium Inc. is a critical minerals exploration company with a lithium exploration portfolio in Ontario and a REE and base metals project in British Columbia. Beyond Lithium is advancing the projects with its exploration team and will seek to option other properties to joint venture partners. Partnering on various projects will provide a source of non-dilutive working capital, partner-funded exploration, and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.
