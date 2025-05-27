SuperQ Quantum Presented at Inventures 2025, Alberta's Flagship Technology Conference

Vancouver, May 27, 2025 - Atco Mining Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:ATCM; OTC: ATMGF; Frankfurt: QP9) is pleased to announce that SuperQ Quantum ("Super") was recently presented as a Masterclass titled "Super: The ChatGPT for Quantum and Supercomputing" at a INVENTURES 2025. As previously announced on March 21, 2025, the Company has entered into an agreement to acquire Super (the "Super Acquisition") and is currently working to obtain approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE" or the "Exchange") to complete the Super Acquisition. The Super Acquisition is expected to constitute a "fundamental change" pursuant to CSE Policy 8 - Fundamental Changes and Changes of Business, and upon completion, Dr. Muhammad Khan will lead the Company as CEO and Board Chair and the Company will carry on the business related to Super.

INVENTURES is Alberta's flagship technology conference and one of Canada's premier innovation gatherings. The 2025 edition which took placed on May 21st until the 23rd in Calgary, Alberta, brought global investors, entrepreneurs and policy leaders to explore tracks such as "Explore the Next Frontier: AI, DeepTech, FinTech, Spacetech, Quantum."

Occupying the premium opening slot on Day 1 (May 21st), the session, titled "Super: The ChatGPT for Quantum and Supercomputing", headlined the event's "Explore the Next Frontier" track with the only masterclass of the conference attracting a capacity audience. The session, presented by Dr. Muhammad Khan, showcased how the Super platform is dismantling technical and cost barriers to quantum adoption. Attendees witnessed a live demo of Super's natural-language interface, which transforms complex challenges into real-time solutions using hybrid AI, quantum annealing, gate-based quantum computing, and classical supercomputing.

Dr. Khan emphasized, "Quantum computing isn't a future promise-it's delivering ROI today. Our Super platform is the ChatGPT for this industry, empowering businesses to harness quantum advantage without needing specialized training."

"Through Super, we are synthesizing years of R&D into an intuitive, on-demand experience for every organization," he continued. "We have already enabled customer-facing commercialized products powered by quantum computing."

Masterclass Highlights

Super Demonstration: Super was unveiled as a natural-language quantum and supercomputing platform that lets users describe complex problems in plain English and receive real-time solutions powered by AI, quantum annealing, gate-based quantum processors and GPU clusters.

Real-World Impact Today: Demonstrated use cases included optimizing AI model performance, mitigating tariff impacts on supply chains, and reducing the costs of manufacturing and mining operations.

Consumer-Facing Breakthroughs: Highlighted collaboration with D-Wave that led to one of the first quantum-powered robot motion planning system at-scale.

Global Scalability: Announced plans for "Super Hubs" worldwide, including partnerships in Alberta, British Columbia, Dubai and Sharjah to accelerate industry and research adoption.

Why SuperQ Stands Out

Profitability Focus: Unlike its quantum peers, Super is working to become the first quantum computing platform that's profitable in its first two years of operations.

Strategic Collaborations: Collaborations with the D-Wave, DataStax, IEEE Computer Society, Economic Development Lethbridge, Sharjah Research and Technology Innovation Park position Super at the nexus of research and commercialization.

About Dr. Muhammad Khan

A Silicon Valley veteran and Cambridge alumnus, Dr. Khan has 18+ years bridging cutting-edge science and industry. He has founded, scaled, raised for and successfully exited deep tech companies in Canada and the US while building partnerships with technology leaders like NVIDIA, Google, D-Wave and DataStax. A frequent speaker at LEAP, Web Summit, and IDC CIO Summit, Dr. Khan's vision centers on bridging the gap between lab and market.

About the Super Acquisition

On March 20, 2025, the Company entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire Super in exchange for 100,000,000 common shares of the Company, at which time the Company would continue as a technology issuer with a focus on quantum computing. At the closing of the Super Acquisition, the Company has agreed to change its corporate name (the "Name Change") from "Atco Mining Inc." to "SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.", make certain board and management changes (as described below) and, subject to the approval of the CSE, commence trading on the CSE under the trading symbol "QBTQ". Upon the closing of the Super Acquisition, the Company will carry on the business related to Super. The Super Acquisition is expected to constitute a "fundamental change" pursuant to Policy 8 - Fundamental Changes and Changes of Business of the CSE.

Completion of the Super Acquisition is subject to the satisfaction of a number of customary conditions, including, but not limited to: (i) receipt of all required approvals and consents relating to the Super Acquisition, including without limitation, (A) acceptance by the Exchange and receipt of other applicable regulatory approvals, (ii) completion of the Name Change; (iii) the board of directors being reconstituted, such that it will consist of five directors, being Dr. Muhammad Khan (Chair), Krishna Ganesh, Manoj Joseph, Dr. Shahadat Hossain and Neil McCallum, along with management changes, including Dr. Muhammad Khan joining as CEO of the Company. See the Company's March 21, 2025 press release for more information.

For further information contact:

Etienne Moshevich, CEO of Atco Mining Inc.

Email: info@atcomining.com

Telephone: (604) 681-0084

