Troubadour Resources Secures Government Approval with ATI Permit for Senneville Copper-Gold Project in Val-d'Or

Next Steps: The permits enable the Company to carry out a diamond drilling program in 2025-2026, May 27, 2025 - Troubadour Resources Inc. ("Troubadour", or the "Company") (TSXV: TR) (OTCQB: TROUF), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company, is pleased to announce that the Company has been granted ATI (Amendment to the Technical Information) drilling permits from Ressources Naturelles et Forêts Quebec for its wholly owned Senneville Copper-Gold Project in Val-d'Or, Quebec.

In Quebec, an Authorization for Impact-Causing Exploration Work (ATI) is a permit introduced by the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (MRNF) that became mandatory on May 6, 2024. The ATI authorization aims to address the concerns of local municipalities and Indigenous communities while promoting a stable framework for mine development investments and improving oversight of exploration activities that impact the environment. This transparent process helps balance competing land uses and enables the Ministère to set conditions and requirements for work on claimed lands, ensuring that local and Indigenous concerns about proposed mining exploration are considered.

An ATI, is valid for two years and can be renewed, subject to compliance with regulatory conditions. The permits allow the Company flexibility for the upcoming drill programs in 2025-2026 as well as any necessary follow-up in the next few years.

With this new permit in hand, Troubadour plans to further delineate high priority drill targets at the Gustave Cere showing within the Senneville South Claim group. Assay results from this area include historical grab samples yielding up to 49.5 grams/tonn (g/t) gold (Au), channel samples returning up to 6.5 g/t Au over 1.8 meters, and drill intercepts reporting up to 18.15 g/t Au over approximately 0.9 meters.

Zachary Kotowych, CEO of Troubadour Resources, commented: "The ATI permits will help the Company plan a targeted drilling program at the Senneville Copper-Gold Project, enabling systematic exploration in areas with minimal prior gold-focused field work. This marks a key step in unlocking the project's full mineral potential."

Qualified person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Babak Vakili Azar, P.Geo., an independent contractor and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Historical reports provided by the optionor were reviewed by the qualified person. The information provided has not been verified and is being treated as historic non-compliant intercepts.

About Troubadour Resources Inc.

Troubadour Resources Inc. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality critical mineral and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, Troubadour trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TR, on the OTCQB Market under the symbol TROUF, and on the Frankfurt, Berlin and Tradegate Stock Exchanges under the symbol A3DBDE.

Troubadour's flagship project is the Senneville Gold-Copper Project, situated in close proximity to Val d'Or, Quebec, Canada. Comprised of 230 mineral claims totalling over 130 km2, the Senneville Project is located within the prolific Val d'Or Mining Camp between Probe Gold's McKenzie Break deposit (1,453,400 ounces Inferred) to the north, and the Probe's Novador Development Project to the south (6,405,000 ounces M&I and 1,550,200 ounces Inferred).

Note: Readers are cautioned that the geology of nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of the geology of the Company's properties.

TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC.

Zachary Kotowych, CEO and Director

(437) 855-4540

zkotowych@troubadourresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

This news release may include "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and/or assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry.

The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on any of its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.