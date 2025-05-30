Auric Minerals Announces Completion of Phase 1 Exploration on the Bub Property in Central Mineral Belt, Labrador

Vancouver, May 30, 2025 - Auric Minerals Corp. (CSE: AUMC) ("Auric" or the "Company") is pleased to report the successful completion of Phase 1 fieldwork at its Bub Uranium Property ("Bub" or the "Property") in Labrador's Central Mineral Belt ("CMB"). In spring 2025, a four-person geological team collected 60 lake-bottom sediment samples and 9 rock samples over four field days operating out of Goose Bay, Labrador.

Chris Huggins, CEO, commented: "Completing this first-pass geochemical program so early in the field season gives us a robust foundation for the year ahead. Analytical results expected in the coming weeks will guide tighter follow-up work and help vector us toward high-priority drill targets. We are excited to share the analytical results with shareholders and to keep building momentum at Bub."

Phase 1 Sampling Highlights

60 lake bottom sediment samples systematically collected across high-priority radiometric anomalies and structural trends.

9 rock samples taken from exposed outcrop coincident with geophysical and geochemical targets.

Program executed safely and on schedule by a crew of four using a chartered helicopter based in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Labrador.

Analytical results are expected in the coming weeks; the Company will report findings once received and interpreted.

The Phase 1 sampling described above directly tests these radiometric and structural targets and will refine Auric's understanding of uranium dispersion across the Property.

About the Bub Property

Location: 55 km southwest of Postville, NL and 200 km northeast of Auric's Route 500 Project.

Geology: Situated in the southern CMB along regional structures hosting deposits such as Michelin, Mustang and Jacques Lake.

Targeting Rationale: Radiometric anomalies correlate with anomalous uranium in historical lake-sediment data within a northeast-trending, structurally controlled corridor.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10953/254025_0bcee0de84fcb803_001full.jpg

Next Steps

Upon receipt of assay results, Auric plans to:

Integrate new geochemical data with existing geophysical models. Define follow-up ground mapping, prospecting and detailed sampling grids for summer 2025. Finalize drill target selection for a planned inaugural drill campaign at Bub.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jeremy Hanson, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About the Company

Auric is a mineral exploration company based in Oakville, Ontario and holds options over the Route 500, Bub and Portage Uranium properties in Labrador, Manic, Kawip and Kaboose properties in Quebec, and the Goodeye property in British Columbia, Canada.

Note: Readers are cautioned that the geology of nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of the geology of the Company's properties.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's intentions, plans and future actions described herein and the terms thereon.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

