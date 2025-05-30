Sandstorm Gold Royalties Announces Voting Results from 2025 Annual Shareholder Meeting

VANCOUVER, May 30, 2025 - Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm Gold Royalties", "Sandstorm" or the "Company") (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) is pleased to provide the voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"). The Meeting was held today, May 30th in Vancouver, British Columbia at which 70% of the issued common shares, as of the record date for the Meeting, were represented. Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions presented, including the re-election of all director nominees, namely Nolan Watson, David Awram, David E. De Witt, Andrew T. Swarthout, John P.A. Budreski, Mary L. Little, Vera Kobalia, and Elif Levesque. Detailed results of the vote for directors are set out below:

Election of Directors Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Nolan Watson 174,714,604 99.26 % 1,297,328 0.74 % David Awram 173,247,072 98.43 % 2,764,861 1.57 % David E. De Witt 168,801,580 95.90 % 7,210,352 4.10 % Andrew T. Swarthout 168,949,013 95.99 % 7,062,919 4.01 % John P.A. Budreski 154,624,590 87.85 % 21,387,342 12.15 % Mary L. Little 139,978,560 79.53 % 36,033,373 20.47 % Vera Kobalia 172,613,405 98.07 % 3,398,528 1.93 % Elif Levesque 145,709,384 82.78 % 30,302,549 17.22 %

Detailed voting results for all matters considered at the Meeting will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

For more information about Sandstorm Gold Royalties, please visit our website at www.sandstormgold.com or email us at info@sandstormgold.com.

ABOUT SANDSTORM GOLD ROYALTIES

Sandstorm is a precious metals-focused royalty company that provides upfront financing to mining companies and receives the right to a percentage of production from a mine, for the life of the mine. Sandstorm holds a portfolio of approximately 230 royalties, of which 40 of the underlying mines are producing. Sandstorm plans to grow and diversify its low-cost production profile through the acquisition of additional gold royalties. For more information visit: www.sandstormgold.com.

