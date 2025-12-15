Grafton Resources Announces Closing Of Additional Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Units

VANCOUVER - Grafton Resources Inc. (CSE: GFT; OTCQB: PMSXF) ("Grafton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a further non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), raising aggregate gross proceeds of $350,000 via the issuance of 700,000 units (each, a "Unit") of the Company at a purchase price of $0.50 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share (a "Warrant Share") of the Company at a purchase price of $0.80 per Warrant Share until December 15, 2027.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering towards working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Company paid aggregate finder's fees of $22,400 in cash, and issued 44,800 non-transferable finder's warrants (each, a "Finder's Warrant") to certain arm's length finders. Each Finder's Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share (a "Finder's Share") of the Company at a purchase price of $0.80 per Finder's Share until December 15, 2027. The Offering remains subject to the acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange"). The securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on April 16, 2026 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

On behalf of the board of Grafton Resources Inc.

"John Campbell Smyth"

Interim Chief Executive Officer, Chairman & Director

For more information, please contact the Company at +61403203402

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding the use of proceeds; the Option; receiving acceptance from the Exchange to the completion of the Offering; and the business and anticipated financial performance of the Company. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the Company does not receive regulatory acceptance to the Offering; general economic condition; risks inherent in exploration activities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; and fluctuations in metal prices. Accordingly the actual events may differ martially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward looking statements, oral or written, made by itself or on its behalf, unless otherwise required pursuant to applicable laws.

