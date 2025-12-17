Orvana Announces The Restart Of Its Don Mario Plant In Bolivia

TSX:ORV

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSX: ORV) (the "Company" or "Orvana") is pleased to announce the initiation of a phased restart of its Don Mario processing plant in Bolivia.

Juan Gavidia, Chief Executive Officer of Orvana, commented:

"The restart of the Don Mario plant represents an important milestone for Orvana as we advance the commissioning of our expanded processing facilities. Our focus remains on executing a disciplined and phased start-up designed to manage commissioning risk, validate plant performance and position the operation for a controlled ramp-up in 2026."

Orvana's Bolivian subsidiary, Empresa Minera Paitití S.A. ("EMIPA"), has commenced the initial phase of the plant restart, with the comminution and thickening circuits brought online to supply feed to the Gold-Silver circuit. These circuits are expected to undergo performance verification through mid-January 2026. The copper circuit, which forms part of the Don Mario plant expansion, is scheduled to be brought online in the second half of January 2026, followed by a controlled ramp-up of all circuits from February through April 2026.

The Don Mario plant expansion includes:

(i) the installation of new circuits for copper oxide processing, including acid leaching, filtration, solvent extraction and electrowinning to produce copper cathodes; (ii) enhancements to the Gold-Silver and detox circuits to improve throughput and technological performance; (iii) a comprehensive overhaul of pre-existing comminution and thickening circuits; and (iv) business-readiness initiatives, including upgrades to power generation, laboratories, warehouses and workshops, as well as recruitment and training of personnel.

Concurrent with commissioning activities, EMIPA is conducting final on-site pilot testing. Upon completion, the pilot testing, together with existing metallurgical data, is expected to allow the Company to update its metal production estimates derived from processing the oxide stockpiles at Don Mario. The Company expects to provide updated information once testing results have been validated.

ABOUT ORVANA - Orvana is a multi-mine gold-copper-silver company. Orvana's assets consist of the producing Orovalle operation in northern Spain; the Don Mario operation in Bolivia; and the Taguas property located in Argentina. Additional information is available at Orvana's website (www.orvana.com).

Cautionary Statements - Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the phased restart, commissioning, ramp-up and timing of bringing the Don Mario plant circuits into operation, the completion and outcomes of pilot testing, and the timing of potential updates to production estimates.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions related to commissioning schedules, equipment performance, operational readiness, the absence of material disruptions, and those described in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended September 30, 2025. Such information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to commissioning and ramp-up of new process circuits, operational performance, metallurgical results, supply chain constraints, permitting, regulatory matters, political and economic conditions in Bolivia, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Orvana undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by applicable law.

