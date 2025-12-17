Vior Announces Name Change To Vior Gold Corporation

Vior Inc. ("Vior" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: VIO) (OTCQB: VIORF) (FRA: VL5) is pleased to announce that, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange, it will change its name to Vior Gold Corporation Inc.

Accordingly, the common shares of the Corporation will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under its new name Vior Gold Corporation Inc. at the opening of the market on or about December 19, 2025, under the same trading symbol "VIO". The new CUSIP/ISN number for the common shares of Vior Gold Corporation Inc. following the effective date of the name change will be 927954107/CA9279541077, respectively.

The name change does not affect the Corporation's share structure or the rights of the Corporation's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders. Each current share certificate evidencing common shares of Vior will continue to evidence the common shares of Vior Gold Corporation Inc. without further action by shareholders. No consolidation of capital will occur in connection with the name change.

Warrants

The Corporation's outstanding warrants will continue to be exercisable under the same terms. Upon exercise, warrant holders will receive common shares of Vior Gold Corporation Inc. Warrant holders are not required to take any action in respect of the name change.

About Vior Inc.

Vior is a junior mineral exploration corporation based in the province of Quebec, Canada, whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high-quality mineral projects in the proven and favourable mining jurisdiction of Quebec. Through the years, Vior's management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral projects.

