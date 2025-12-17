Orosur Mining Inc Announces AGM Results, Investor Q&A Session
LONDON, December 17, 2025 - Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (AIM:OMI)(TSXV:OMI), a minerals explorer and developer with projects in Colombia, Argentina and Nigeria, announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held earlier today, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.
Details of the voting are set out below:
AGM Voting Results
At the AGM, a total of 80,362,529 common shares of the 392,022,512 shares outstanding as at the record date of 7 November 2025, were voted at the meeting, representing approximately 20.5% of the then issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The votes cast were as follows:
|
ORDINARY BUSINESS
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
VOTES WITHELD
|
VOTES FOR
|
to set the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at four (4) members;
|
80,349,719
|
12,809
|
0
|
99.98%
|
to elect Louis Castro as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year;
|
75,116,572
|
0
|
1,739,951
|
97.74%
|
to elect Bradley George as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year;
|
76,366,572
|
0
|
489,951
|
99.36%
|
to elect Thomas Masney as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year;
|
75,597,009
|
0
|
1,259,514
|
98.36%
|
to elect Nick von Schirnding as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year;
|
76,827,009
|
0
|
29,514
|
99.96%
|
to appoint Baker Tilly WM LLP, as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and, to authorise the board of directors to fix the auditors' remuneration;
|
80,338,390
|
0
|
24,139
|
99.97%
|
to approve of the Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan
|
76,517,320
|
339,203
|
0
|
99.56%
Investor Q&A session
Orosur is pleased to remind shareholders that Louis Castro, Chairman and Brad George, Chief Executive Officer, will be holding a live Investor Q&A session via the Investor Meet Company platform on 18 December 2025 at 5.30 pm (UK local time).
The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am (UK Local Time) the day of the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.
Investors can sign up to the Investor Meet Company platform via:
https://www.investormeetcompany.com/orosur-mining-inc/register-investor
Investors who already follow Orosur on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.
