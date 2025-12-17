Orosur Mining Inc Announces AGM Results, Investor Q&A Session

LONDON, December 17, 2025 - Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (AIM:OMI)(TSXV:OMI), a minerals explorer and developer with projects in Colombia, Argentina and Nigeria, announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held earlier today, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.

Details of the voting are set out below:

AGM Voting Results

At the AGM, a total of 80,362,529 common shares of the 392,022,512 shares outstanding as at the record date of 7 November 2025, were voted at the meeting, representing approximately 20.5% of the then issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The votes cast were as follows:

ORDINARY BUSINESS FOR AGAINST VOTES WITHELD VOTES FOR

% to set the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at four (4) members; 80,349,719 12,809 0 99.98% to elect Louis Castro as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year; 75,116,572 0 1,739,951 97.74% to elect Bradley George as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year; 76,366,572 0 489,951 99.36% to elect Thomas Masney as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year; 75,597,009 0 1,259,514 98.36% to elect Nick von Schirnding as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year; 76,827,009 0 29,514 99.96% to appoint Baker Tilly WM LLP, as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and, to authorise the board of directors to fix the auditors' remuneration; 80,338,390 0 24,139 99.97% to approve of the Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan 76,517,320 339,203 0 99.56%

Investor Q&A session

Orosur is pleased to remind shareholders that Louis Castro, Chairman and Brad George, Chief Executive Officer, will be holding a live Investor Q&A session via the Investor Meet Company platform on 18 December 2025 at 5.30 pm (UK local time).

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am (UK Local Time) the day of the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to the Investor Meet Company platform via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/orosur-mining-inc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Orosur on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc

Louis Castro, Chairman

Brad George, CEO

info@orosur.ca

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Jeff Keating / Jem Clarke / Devik Mehta

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker/James Pope

Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson

Mark Edwards

Fergus Mellon

orosur@flagstaffcomms.com

Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

