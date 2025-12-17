AFR NuVenture Resources Corporate Updates

TORONTO - AFR NuVenture Resources Inc. ("AFR" or the "Company") (TSXV: AFR), announces that it is working to complete its audited annual financial statements and related MD&A for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2025, which it is expected to be completed before the end of this year. Upon completion and filing, the Company will apply to have the current Cease Trading Order lifted and the trading suspension from the TSXV lifted.

The funding for the completion of the audit has been supplied in the form of loans from certain directors and shareholders of the Company.

The Company will provide updated plans for moving forward upon re-commencement of trading.

In the meantime, the Company wishes to announce new appointments to the Company's corporate structure. The Company is pleased to announce the following changes.

Donald Gordon has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Corporate Secretary to replace Errol Farr who has resigned. The Company wishes to thank Errol for his past services and his commitment to help in the completion of the current audit. We wish Errol the utmost success in his other ventures, including his "Buy Timmins" initiatives.

Donald Gordon has over thirty years in corporate finance analysis and business development, involving public and private companies; currently self employed as an independent corporate finance and due diligence consultant. Also active in corporate and professional associations, involving liaison with institutional investors and fund managers. In the past 10 years Mr. Gordon has been instrumental in listing and financing over 30 public companies.

The Company is also delighted to welcome James Tworek as an additional director to the AFR Board of Directors. Mr. Tworek will now be in a direct supportive role to work with the Board in strategic decision making and guidance.

James has built his career holding positions as Director, Senior Management, Operational and Analytical roles in both public and private companies. As a successful entrepreneur, his 25-year career started in banking in 1998 and he has garnered a wealth of experience across diverse industries between Commercial Banking, Mining, Oil and Gas, Project Finance, mezzanine debt, mortgage brokerage, Hemp/legal Cannabis, and Clean Water/Envirotech industries. His investing experience includes real estate, private mining, private equity, startup generation, tech, and agricultural ventures.

A team leader, James built his career on successfully executing, developing and reaching corporate growth targets. His strong communication skills, honesty and integrity with investors and stakeholders make him an asset as a board member.

Mr. Tworek comments "It's a huge achievement to be brought onto the board here at AFR, where I can actively be part of the decision-making process for the Company's future. I look forward to enacting change and generating value for our shareholders with my fellow Directors as the Company continues to grow through executing our plans and strategies today and through the coming years."

John O'Donnell, CEO of the Company, stated that he is excited about the new appointments to the Company and is looking forward to a new chapter in the Company's history. "We are going to develop a solid plan moving forward and look forward to sharing this vision in the coming weeks."

