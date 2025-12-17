Metals Creek Resources Corp. Announces Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Thunder Bay, December 17, 2025 - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) announces that, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it intends to complete a non-brokered flow-through private placement financing (the "Financing") for proceeds of up to $200,000.

The Company intends to issue up to 5,000,000 flow-through units at a price of $0.04 per unit (the "FT Units")) for aggregate proceeds of up to $200,000. Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share (the "FT Shares") and one-half of a non-flow through common share purchase warrant (the "FT Warrants"), each whole FT Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional non-flow through common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.06 per common share for a period of 24 months from the date of issue. The FT Shares will entitle the holder to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

In connection with the Financing, the Company may pay finders' fees in cash or securities or a combination of both, as permitted by Exchange policies. All securities issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a four-month hold period.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278427