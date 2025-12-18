NorthWest Reports Results from Two Holes at its Kwanika Property Highlighted by a High-Grade Intercept of 43 Metres Grading 1.83 % Cu, 1.28 G/T Au (3.01% CuEq) from 260 Metres

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2025 - Northwest Copper Corp. ("NorthWest" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NWST) is pleased to report drill results from two holes completed as part of its 2025 program at the Company's 100% owned Kwanika project in British Columbia. Both holes returned higher-grade1 results, highlighted by an intercept in hole K-25-283 within the Central Zone of 43 metres grading 1.83% Cu and 1.28g/t Au (3.01% copper equivalent2, "CuEq"), and a significant near-surface intercept in K-25-273 of 123 metres grading 1.31% Cu and 0.83g/t Au (2.09% CuEq).

Paul Olmsted, CEO of NorthWest stated: "These results continue to exceed our expectations and further demonstrate the merits of our strategy of prioritizing higher-grade zones within the existing mineral resource at Kwanika. Our 2025 drilling has consistently intersected higher-grade mineralization over significant widths, highlighting the quality of the system. Results from the fourteen holes completed to date, together with our targeted improvements in recoveries from ongoing metallurgical fine grinding test work, are expected to support a more capital-efficient and economically robust open pit and underground development plan in an updated preliminary economic assessment ("PEA"), improving on the 2023 PEA3."

The two holes intersected high-grade mineralization in both the Pit and Central Zones over significant widths. Hole K-25-283 successfully filled a gap in the Central Zone, intersecting a wide, high-grade interval that expands on the thickness of the zone in the area of the hole, further confirming the continuity of the mineralization.

Hole K-25-273 intersected a broad, near-surface intercept with an estimated true width of 61 metres at the intersection between the copper-dominant Pit Zone 11 and the gold-dominant Central Zone. This result provides important clarity on the structural controls within a strongly mineralized area, highlighting the potential to enhance shallow open pit mineral resources.

Drill Hole Highlights:

K-25-283 Pit Zone 9: 36 metres of 0.75% Cu, 0.36g/t Au (1.09% CuEq) from 87 metres Central Zone: 43 metres of 1.83% Cu, 1.28g/t Au (3.01% CuEq) from 260 metres K-25-273 Pit Zone 11: 123 metres of 1.31% Cu, 0.83g/t Au (2.09% CuEq) from 28 metres

Central Zone: 82.2 metres of 1.07% Cu, 1.71g/t Au (2.62% CuEq) from 149 metres

including 46 metres of 1.29% Cu, 1.88 g/t (2.99% CuEq) and including 30 metres of 0.66% Cu, 1.67 g/t (2.16% CuEq)

Geoff Chinn, VP Business Development and Exploration added: "Hole K-25-273 cut across a late fault that juxtaposes the Central Zones against Pit Zone 11, returning two high-grade intercepts that extend both zones. Further south in the Central Zone, hole K-25-283 filled a gap in drilling in an area with limited access, returning a further strong copper-gold intercept. These results represent good progress towards expanding higher-grade zones and unravelling the structural controls on mineralization."

Kwanika Exploration Program

On April 10, 2025, NorthWest announced a refined model for its flagship Kwanika project ("Target Model"), highlighting three key higher-grade zones: the Pit, Central and Western Zones. These zones target grades of 1.5% to 2.5% CuEq over combined true thicknesses of 30 to 45 metres, to be assessed against a more selective top-down bulk underground mining method.

The 2025 exploration program is designed to confirm, define and expand on the Company's understanding of higher-grade copper-gold mineralization within the near surface and underground portions of the current mineral resources. Results to date at Kwanika, including holes K-25-273 and K-25-283 demonstrate the merits of the program and indicate meaningful progress toward these objectives is being achieved.

Hole locations for the program are presented in Figure 1 below. Figure 2 and Figure 3 illustrate cross sections of the position and context of holes K-25-273 and K-25-283 relative to the Target Model. Continuous mineralized intercepts and collar locations are summarized in Table 1 and Table 2.

Figure 1: Plan View of 2025 Program Drill Hole Location





Figure 2: Cross Section of Target Model at K-25-273 Drill Location





Figure 3: Cross Section of Target Model at K-25-283 Drill Location





A summary of the geological aspects of each hole is presented below. The two holes were drilled with NQ core size and sampled on approximately 2-metre intervals from sawn half core material.

Hole K-25-273: The hole was drilled on 270° azimuth at a -77° dip to a depth of 251 metres. The primary objective of the hole was to test for the continuity of mineralization between the Central and Pit Zones.

At 28 metres, the hole intersected a mineralized interval correlated to Pit Zone 11. The hole returned copper-dominant mineralization over 123 metres (65 metre true width) hosted in a fractured and locally faulted hematitic potassic alteration with quartz stockwork containing blebs of native copper and localized chalcocite associated with faulted areas.

At 149 metres, the hole intersected a mineralized interval correlated to Central Zone 4 and 6. The hole returned gold-dominant mineralization over 82 metres (61 metre true width), hosted in a silica healed tectonic monzonite stockwork breccia. This interval is marked by a mineralogical transition from native copper and chalcocite to chalcopyrite and pyrite. The intersection occurs approximately 40 metres up-dip from the nearest drill hole.

Hole K-25-273 demonstrated a well mineralized intersection across Pit Zone 11 and Central Zones 4 and 6. However, the results indicate these zones are not directly continuous, as Pit Zone 11 is characterized by copper-dominant mineralization, whereas Central Zone 4 and 6 are gold-dominant. Instead, the hole documents late faulting characterized by secondary copper mineral development that offsets the Pit and Central Zones. For metal zonation patterns, the scale of late fault movement appears to be on the order of 100 metres.

Hole K-25-283: The hole was drilled on 277° azimuth at a -60° dip to a depth of 353 metres. The main purpose of the hole was to infill the Central Zones.

At 87 metres, the hole intersected a mineralized interval correlated to Central Zone 9. The hole returned copper-dominant mineralization over 36 metres (23 metre true width), hosted in a fractured propylitic altered diorite with patchy disseminated pyrite and discontinuous quartz veinlets.

At 123 metres, the hole intersected a weakly mineralized interval correlated to Central Zone 8. The hole returned copper-dominant mineralization over 46 metres (29 metre true width), hosted in fractured propylitic altered diorite with patchy disseminated pyrite and discontinuous quartz veinlets.

At 229 metres, the hole intersected a mineralized interval correlated to Central Zone 7. The hole returned copper-dominant mineralization over 14 metres (12 metre true width), hosted in a fractured hematitic propylitic altered diorite with disseminated and vein hosted pyrite and chalcopyrite mineralization, and locally native copper.

At 250 metres, the hole intersected a mineralized interval correlated to Central Zone 4. The hole returned copper-gold mineralization over 8 metre (7 metre true width), hosted in a fractured hematitic propylitic altered diorite with stockwork containing disseminated and vein hosted pyrite and chalcopyrite mineralization, and locally native copper.

At 260 metres, the hole intersected a mineralized interval correlated to Central Zone 6. The hole returned copper-gold mineralization over 43 metres (39 metre true width), hosted in fractured and brecciated potassic alteration with black bands of chalcocite, native copper, and discontinuous veins with pyrite and chalcopyrite.

Hole K-25-283 successfully filled a gap in the Central Zone and returned a wide, higher-grade interval. Similar to K-25-273, this hole also documents post-mineralization faulting characterized by the development of secondary copper minerals.

Table 1: Drill Results in this News Release4 5

Hole From To Length Zone Cu Au Ag CuEq True Width Description (m) (m) (m) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (%) Est. (m) Target Model Zone Reference K-25-273 28.0 151.0 123.0 Pit 1.31 0.83 4.33 2.09 65.2 Higher-Grade Cu Pit Zone (11) K-25-273 149.0 231.2 82.2 Central 1.07 1.71 3.15 2.62 61.0 Higher-Grade Zone 4,6 Including 153.0 199.0 46.0 Central 1.29 1.88 3.78 2.99 34.2 Higher-Grade Zone 4 And 199.0 229.0 30.0 Central 0.66 1.67 2.13 2.16 22.3 Higher-Grade Zone 6 K-25-283 87.0 123.0 36.0 Pit 0.75 0.36 2.19 1.09 23.1 Higher-Grade Pit Zone 9 K-25-283 123.0 169.0 46.0 Pit 0.49 0.17 1.85 0.66 29.6 Lower-Grade Pit Zone 8 K-25-283 228.5 242.0 13.5 Central 0.75 0.38 1.57 1.11 12.2 Higher-Grade Zone 7 K-25-283 250.0 258.0 8.0 Central 0.96 0.70 3.35 1.62 7.3 Higher-Grade Zone 4 K-25-283 260.0 303.0 43.0 Central 1.83 1.28 3.91 3.01 39.0 Higher-Grade Zone 6

Table 2: Drill Collar Information6

Hole Collar X Collar Y Collar Z Collar Azimuth Collar Dip Final Length K-25-273 351490 6156248 989 270 -77 251 K-25-283 351611 6156146 969 277 -60 353

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drilling at Kwanika in 2025 was designed and supervised by NorthWest, implemented by InData Geoscience with assay QA/QC checks by Explore Geosolutions. Samples were collected, tracked and an external QA/QC program was implemented using blanks and standards to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs") in Kamloops, BC. The laboratory's internal quality control system complies with global certifications for quality ISO 17025. Drill core samples were analyzed using a combination of Actlabs multi-element 1F2 analysis for low level concentrations (4-Acid Digestion, ICP-OES) and the 8-4 Acid ICP-OES analysis for higher level concentrations (4-Acid Digestion, ICP-OES with automatic over limits for base metals and silver). Gold, platinum and palladium assaying was completed with 1C-OES method, using a 30-gram fire assay with ICP finish analysis. In addition, about 5% of the sample pulps are re-assayed at a secondary laboratory to confirm reproducibility and check for bias.

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Geoff Chinn, P.Geo., VP Business Development and Exploration for NorthWest, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects.

About NorthWest:

NorthWest is a copper-gold exploration and development company with a pipeline of advanced and early-stage projects in British Columbia, including Kwanika-Stardust, Lorraine-Top Cat and East Niv. With a robust portfolio in an established mining jurisdiction, NorthWest is well positioned to participate fully in strengthening global copper and gold markets. The Company is committed to responsible mineral exploration, working collaboratively with First Nations to help ensure future development incorporates stewardship best practices and respects traditional land use. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

On Behalf of NorthWest

"Paul Olmsted"

CEO, NorthWest Copper

1 "High-grade", "higher-grade" or "strong intercepts" in this news release means intervals or grades greater than 1.0% CuEq.

2 CuEq assumes metal prices of $2646/oz gold, $4.34/lbs copper, $29.73/oz silver and 80% recovery for all metals, calculated as follows: [Cu+100*((Au/31.1035*Au Price*80%)/(Cu Price*2204.62*80%)+(Ag/31.1035*Ag Price*80%)/(Cu Price*2204.62*80%))]. The New Afton mine was considered as a comparable deposit and reductions to realized recoveries for New Afton were applied for the purpose of Kwanika recoveries.

3 NI 43-101 technical report titled "Kwanika-Stardust Project NI 43-101 Technical Report on Preliminary Economic Assessment" dated February 17, 2023, with an effective date of January 4, 2023, filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com.

4 Estimated true widths based on collar azimuth and dip and the average dip of the mineralized zone

5 CuEq assumes consensus metal prices of $2646/oz gold, $4.34/lbs copper, $29.73/oz silver and 80% recovery for all metals, calculated as follows: [Cu+100*((Au/31.1035*Au Price*80%)/(Cu Price*2204.62*80%)+(Ag/31.1035*Ag Price*80%)/(Cu Price*2204.62*80%))]. The New Afton mine was considered as a comparable deposit and reductions to realized recoveries for New Afton were applied for the purpose of Kwanika recoveries.

6 Collar coordinates reference UTM Zone 10N NAD83.

